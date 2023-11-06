Combative Trump on Witness Stand Admonished After Lashing Out at Judge

Just minutes into his sworn testify from the witness stand in the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against him, Donald Trump attacked the Supreme Court justice presiding over the trial and reportedly made several “non-responsive” and “repetitive” answers, earning him several admonishments and an order for Trump’s attorney to “control” his client.

During questioning about a 2014 financial statement, Trump “says it was a long time ago, and outside the statute of limitations, but the judge will rule against him because he always rules against him,” reports MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, who is at the courthouse.

Judge Arthur Engoron reminded Trump attorney Chris Kise “that it is simply untrue that he always rules against Trump and then addresses Trump himself, ‘You can attack me, but just answer the question.'”

Minutes later, Trump told the judge, “I became president because of my brand. If I wanted to build up a [financial] statement because of my brand, all I would have to do is add brand value and my financial statement would be very very substantial.”

Trump claims in court his “brand value” was not baked into the financial statements, but Rubin reports, “Spoiler: The golf courses were valued for years with brand premiums included.”

And just minutes later, Judge Engoron again was forced to rein in the ex-president.

“Mr. Kise, can you control your client? This is not a political rally… Maybe you should have a talk with him right now,” Judge Engoron told Trump attorney Chris Kise.

“Kise disagrees and says it would be far more economical to let the ‘former and future chief executive of the United States’ to give his answers,” Rubin also reports.

Later, Trump appears to have veered off, saying his financial statement was a “nice compilation of assets.” Rubin reports Trump “reflected that he had $342 million in cash. Engoron is angry and without any objection, shouts, ‘Stricken! Stricken!'”

Judge Engoron continued to apparently grow even more frustrated with Trump.

“Because of what he characterizes as Trump’s non-responsive, repetitive answers, Engoron asks Kise again to try to discipline his client, with whom the AG only has one day. Wallace repeats, ‘What did YOU do in preparing the financial statement in 2014?'”

Less than 45 minutes into Trump’s testimony, Judge Engoron says: “Mr. Kise, can you control your witness?”