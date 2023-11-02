News
Listen: Mike Johnson on Conversion Therapy and ‘Rampant Homosexual Behavior’
Speaker Mike Johnson’s early ties to the extreme anti-LGBTQ right are being uncovered after his quick and surprising election to lead the Republican House of Representatives last week.
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski’s investigatory unit, KFile, on Wednesday uncovered Johnson’s remarks in support of so-called “ex-gay” conversion therapy, which major medical institutions and government agencies have pronounced dangerous, possibly deadly, and likened to or defined as torture.
Johnson had collaborated with an “ex-gay” ministry and his employer before he entered politics in the mid-2000’s, a Christian legal organization that is now designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Wednesday evening, as Mediate reported, CNN played audio of Johnson talking about an annual event he worked on with his employer, the Alliance Defense Fund (now Alliance Defending Freedom) and Exodus International, a now-defunct and debunked “ex-gay” organization that claimed gay people could become heterosexual through conversion therapy.
That event was targeted toward school children.
READ MORE: Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
“Our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we’re born with and cannot change. But what these adult advocacy groups like the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network are promoting is a type of behavior. Homosexual behavior is something you do. It’s not something that you are,” Johnson said in the CNN audio (below).
Kaczynski also told host Eric Burnett, “homosexuality was a very — it was a topic he talked about a lot. When that Lawrence v. Texas ruling came down in 2003, which threw out state sodomy laws, Johnson actually wrote to say that he thought those laws should have stayed in place.”
“He called homosexuality, we reported last week, inherently unnatural. He called it a dangerous lifestyle. He was very against the same sex marriage, and he actually said it was going to bring down democracy, and then he said people would be marrying their pets, goldfish, cats, things like that, and even shared this sort of odd pseudo-scientific or historical theory that the Roman empire fell —” Kaczynski said, before Burnett interjected with “Because of homosexuality?”
In the next clip they played, Johnson says: “Many historians, those who are objective, would look back and recognize, and give some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society.”
Watch below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Judge Engoron ‘Pounds the Table’ and Threatens Trump’s Attorneys With Gag Order
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron threatened Donald Trump’s attorneys with the same gag order he imposed on the ex-president in a heated exchange over what the judge suggested were attacks on his law clerk. Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Judge Engoron’s law clerk, which led to the gag order and two fines totaling $15,000.
Judge Engoron, who has been on the bench for two decades, is presiding over the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization. Late on Thursday the judge took Chris Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys “to task for disparaging his law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The judge says he thinks it may be a problem of misogyny and ask[ed] Kise not to mention his court staff again,” The New York Times reported.
“If there is any further reference to anyone on my staff, I would consider expanding the gag order to include the attorneys,” Engoron threatened, as Politico’s Erica Orden noted.
READ MORE: GOP ‘Seriously Contemplating’ Subpoena for Hunter Biden in Move Toward Impeachment: Report
Kise continued “to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge,” Orden added. “‘That’s right!’ he shouted. ‘Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it.'”
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk. ‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias,” The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reported.
The Times added that Engoron and Kise were “arguing about Greenfield’s role. Kise says that she appears to be co-judging the case. ‘I am not a misogynist,’ Kise says, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.” Engoron said “that he has an ‘absolute unfettered right’ to get advice from Greenfield. He again expresses concerns about the safety of his staff and says that Kise’s points are not well taken.”
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron warned Kise, The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld added.
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk,” Klasfeld also reported. “‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias.”
Trump’s other attorney, Alina Habba, also got involved.
READ MORE: Johnson: Trump Impeachments a ‘Sham’ but GOP ‘Coming to a Point of Decision’ on Biden
Habba complained “about Greenfield having improper influence on the judge, talking to him during proceedings. Habba says Greenfield’s conduct is a part of the record and the case. ‘I’m not going to stand by and allow it to happen,’ Habba says, asserting that because she is a woman, she is no misogynist.”
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin said on “Deadline: White House” that it’s possible Trump’s attorneys were “trying to distract” from a “damning” line of questioning and testimony ” and “set us off on a different line entirely.”
Rubin said it’s very possible Engoron does expand his gag order.
News
GOP ‘Seriously Contemplating’ Subpoena for Hunter Biden in Move Toward Impeachment: Report
Top House Republicans, once again appearing to be moving toward impeaching President Joe Biden, have indicated they are strongly considering issuing a subpoena to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, now that they have a new Speaker who previously suggested the Constitution requires his removal despite having been unable to offer any actual proof to warrant such an action.
“Subpoenaing the president’s son, who is facing federal tax and firearm charges in Delaware, would mark the crescendo of an unwinding impeachment inquiry,” The Messenger reports. “Three sources familiar with the conversations told The Messenger that the House GOP is seriously contemplating a subpoena for testimony from the president’s son, who has taken center stage in the impeachment investigation. While the sources said nothing was imminent, they said a subpoena of Hunter Biden is under ‘strong’ consideration by Republican leadership.
As NCRM reported earlier, Speaker Johnson on Thursday told reporters he has not “predetermined” if President Biden should be impeached but in a recent House floor speech and later on social media, before becoming Speaker, Johnson said: “The list of credible allegations that Joe Biden engaged in bribery schemes continues to grow. The Constitution specifically lists bribery as a cause for impeachment. We can’t have a President that is bought & paid for by foreign adversaries.”
READ MORE: Listen: Mike Johnson on Conversion Therapy and ‘Rampant Homosexual Behavior’
The Messenger adds that Republicans have been claiming “that Joe Biden benefitted from his family’s business activities, including receiving money from countries like Ukraine and China. But the investigation has been unable to unearth any evidence directly linking Joe Biden to his family’s business deals.”
Numerous reports have stated House Republicans have no proof of any wrongdoing, much less criminal acts, by President Biden.
In May, The New York Times reported: “After months of investigation and many public accusations of corruption against Mr. Biden and his family, the first report of the premier House G.O.P. inquiry showed no proof of such misconduct.” In late September, NBC News reported, “House GOP’s impeachment witnesses say there’s no evidence yet that Biden committed a crime.”
News
‘They’re Going to Go Out of Business’: George Conway Dumps on Trump Jr’s Testimony
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” attorney George Conway asserted that Donald Trump Jr’s testimony in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday did nothing to keep the Trump Organization from eventually being dismantled due to years of financial fraud.
On Wednesday, the former president’s namesake took the stand in Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom and tried to lay blame for the dummied-up valuations of Trump properties on the Trump Organization’s accountants while portraying himself as a passive observer.
According to Conway, Trump Jr’s testimony probably didn’t move Judge Engoron, who has already has ruled he sees criminal conduct by the Trump executives who are at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil suit.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“This isn’t going to help,” Conway said of the testimony before adding, “The judge can take findings and say, ‘I don’t believe that he didn’t remember that. I don’t believe that he was relying on the accountants. The story doesn’t make any sense.'”
“It doesn’t even matter. he can find beyond a — all you have to do is find a 50.01 percent, more likely than not, that there was fraud committed, and they knowingly did that,” he added. “It’s easy to do, and the judge will make credibility findings and say these people are all liars.”
Asked if the Trump Org can appeal an adverse ruling, Conway explained, “They probably will get a stay pending appeal, but you have to post a large bond. It may take a couple of years for this to pan out in the appellate courts, but there’s already been an interim receiver appointed. They basically can’t move assets around, can’t hide them — they’re stuck.”
“That’s one of the reasons, I think, why he is so mad.: Donald is upset and showing up at the trial every day,” he elaborated. “Basically, he’s in financial handcuffs already. Who is going to loan money to these people? They’re going to go out of business.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley
- News2 days ago
Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
- News3 days ago
House Republican Brags About Using Emergency Israel Aid Bill as Tool to Corner Congress
- News1 day ago
Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
- News1 day ago
Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
- News2 days ago
Is the Ethics Committee’s Massive Investigation Into George Santos Wrapping Up?
- News1 day ago
Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
- News2 days ago
‘Leave My Children Alone’: Trump Launches Tirade Attacking Judge and Attorney General