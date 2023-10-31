News
Is the Ethics Committee’s Massive Investigation Into George Santos Wrapping Up?
The House Ethics Committee investigating U.S. Rep. George Santos suggested Tuesday some form of movement in its investigation into the 23 criminal felony charges and other allegations against the New York freshman Republican will come soon, but a resolution to expel Santos from the House may come first. The committee says its “next course of action” will be announced by November 17. Experts suggest Tuesday’s announcement might delay any possible expulsion vote.
In addition to the 23 federal felonies the committee is investigating, it says its investigation also includes “multiple allegations of criminal and ethical violations that are beyond the scope of the indictments.”
“Specifically, the ISC [Independent Subcommittee] has reviewed allegations that Representative Santos: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office; and/or fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits,” the statement from Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) and Ranking Member Susan Wild (D-PA) reads.
Additionally, they say the subcommittee “has contacted approximately 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents, and authorized 37 subpoenas. The Committee’s nonpartisan staff and the ISC Members have put countless hours into this investigation, which has been a priority for the investigative team and involved a significant amount of the Committee’s resources.”
“The Committee will announce its next course of action in this matter on or before November 17, 2023.”
That could be the release of a report, or, less likely, an announcement it has dropped the investigation and is recommending no action.
But the resolution to expel Santos may come via a “privileged motion” this week, if Speaker Mike Johnson does not block it. Johnson has said he opposes expelling Santos, citing Republicans’ thin majority. If the motion is filed the House could be required to vote on it within 48 hours.
“They’re clearly looking for a delay in the vote,” says Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram writes, “It’s possible this could sidetrack a potential vote related to expelling Santos this week. Some members could want to delay expelling Santos until the Ethics Committee completes its work.”
Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Prosecutors for New York Attorney General Letitia James produced a document in court Wednesday during the $250 million business fraud civil trial of Donald Trump that one legal expert says shows the ex-president knew he did not win the 2020 election, and had planned to return to private life.
The document, as The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reports, shows Donald Trump “restored himself” as trustee of the Trump Organization on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before leaving office.
Professor at NYU Law and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weismann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst, jumped on Klasfeld’s social media post.
“BREAKING in NY civil Trump case,” Weissmann wrote on X. “This document could be hugely important to Jack Smith and Fani Willis,” the Special Counsel prosecuting Trump for his efforts to overturn he election and in the Espionage Act case over classified documents, and the Georgia District Attorney also prosecuting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
Weissman says the document “would show that Trump knew, at least as of 1/15/21, that he had not won the election and was returning to his private life & business.”
On January 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump held an hour-long press conference, complete with prop folders. His attorney claimed the president-elect had “relinquished leadership and management of the Trump Organization,” and handed “complete and total control” of his business empire to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Alan Weisselberg.
That, according to ProPublica, did not happen until at least January 23, 2021.
Reporters were blocked from being able to examine the documents.
Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appears prepared to support Donald Trump’s latest request, handing the ex-president facing criminal felony charges under the Espionage Act yet another delay.
Trump’s legal team has “repeatedly complained to the judge in the Mar-a-Lago criminal document-mishandling case that they haven’t had proper access to classified evidence in the case as they prepare for a trial next May,” CNN reports. “Those complaints have evolved into the Trump team asking Cannon to postpone the trial ‘until at least mid-November 2024,'” which would be after the election Trump is trying to win, reportedly to keep him out of prison.
“No immediate ruling from Judge Cannon on Trump’s bid to delay classified documents trial set for May,” reports Politico’s Josh Gerstein after Wednesday’s hearing ended, “but she was skeptical of prosecutors’ arguments that the case can be kept more or less on track.”
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell appeared to reach the same assessment:
“Judge Cannon appeared inclined to delay the timetable for Trump classified docs case, saying at hearing she would enter order as soon as possible on adjustments to the schedule — repeatedly noted prospect of clashes w 2020 case in DC set to start in March.”
The Washington Post confirms, reporting that Judge Cannon “suggested at a hearing Wednesday that she might push back the planned trial timeline, citing the potential complications with the former president’s three other criminal cases.”
“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed time frame,” Judge Cannon said of deadlines she herself created.
Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
Speaker Mike Johnson is mocking and dismissing several reports finding House Republicans’ legislation allegedly “offsetting” $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel to fight Hamas terrorists by defunding the IRS will cost U.S. taxpayers up to $90 billion.
Republicans want to gut a portion of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which increases funding for IRS to pursue taxpayers who make over $400,000 annually but are not paying the appropriate amount of taxes.
Republicans’ “plan to ‘offset’ Israel aid will cost $90 billion, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel tells me,” reports The Washington Post’s congressional economics correspondent Jacob Bogage.
“All of those funds go to increased scrutiny on tax evasion going on at the highest wealth levels,” Werfel also told him.
“The nonpartisan budget office [CBO] estimated that the GOP bill would add $12.5 billion to the deficit through 2033 — far less than Werfel’s estimate of $90 billion — and projected it would result in $26.8 billion in lost tax revenue,” The Post reports separately, but that CBO estimate methodology was dictated by the direction House Republicans put in the bill on how the CBO was allowed to calculate the legislation’s impact.
Noted economist and professor Justin Wolfers blasted right-wing writer Stephen Moore, pointing out that “Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some)…”
“Reminder,” commented civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, Speaker Johnson “is attempting to use a terrorist attack to save tax cheats $90B EVEN WHILE the single solitary thing House GOP has done since January is pursue Hunter Biden for tax crimes.”
Responding to one report that says House Republicans’ bill would cost $27 billion, The White House’s Andrew Bates writes: “That’s a hell of a price the @HouseGOP wants to make Americans pay just so they can politicize defense support for Israel and give Russia a pass for killing Ukrainians with Iranian weapons.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Fox News asked Speaker Johnson if he was “surprised” by the CBO’s projection.
“Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit,” replied Johnson, mocking both the CBO and its score of the GOP legislation.
Watch Johnson below or at this link.
