‘Evades Me’: Lawmaker Won’t Answer if Feeding Low-Income Students Is ‘Just a Good Thing?’
Tennessee Republican state Rep. John Ragan repeatedly appeared unwilling or unable to answer if feeding low-income children is in itself good, when questioned about his remarks suggesting federal funds used to feed low-income children should be refused if they cannot be shown to improve the students’ performance.
Eight lawmakers appointed to the state’s newly-created Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding have been tasked by the Speaker of the House and Lt. Governor, both Republicans, to find a way to reject at least $1.8 billion in federal funds for education. Tennessee would be the first state in the nation to do so.
“Is there any circumstance where feeding low income kids would be a bad thing?” Rep. Ragan was asked Wednesday by The Tennessee Holler, a progressive news site founded by former Democratic congressional candidate Justin Kanew.
After pausing, Ragan replied, “I’m sorry, the purpose of your question evades me.”
Ragan was also asked, “Don’t you think feeding kids is good in general?”
“I’m sorry, that’s nothing to do with what I asked about” earlier in the week, the Republican lawmaker replied.
But as The Tennessee Holler shows in the video below, Ragan questioned if taking federal funds was worthwhile if students’ performance did not increase.
“We get this money, that’s supposedly aimed at the most needy students and the lowest performing students. What’s the measure of improvement for this money coming in? How much has it improved the performance of these students?” Ragan had said on Tuesday.
Later in the video, the lawmaker was asked, “what is the emphasis on school lunches then if not, you know, tying food to student performance, then, where do your questions around the lunches come from?”
Ragan, appearing to answer that question, says: “The question revolves around the tie was brought up today among federal funding sources, whether or not one is tied to another, whether or not we have efficiencies in one that can be transported across to another one, or inefficiencies, inefficiencies that can be resolved.”
Again, asked, “Isn’t feeding low income kids just a good thing period?” Rep. Ragan refused to answer the question directly, but pivoted to “data.”
“The reason I asked the question” about performance, Ragan replied, “was to gain data so that we had a feel for how much money goes into that program and if we can make it more efficient, that is to say, eliminate waste – you ignored the questions I asked about waste – if we can eliminate waste, I would take that money and put it towards one of the other programs to make more, and or increase the program. You can’t segregate those things apart. When I ask for data it’s to be able to make decisions, analyze the data.”
“The implications you raised over questions are meaningless because the questions are to get information,” Ragan concluded.
Watch The Tennessee Holler’s video below or at this link.
WATCH: “Is there any circumstance where feeding low income kids would be a bad thing?”
On the committee to reject billions in k-12 federal funds @RepRagan implied feeding hungry kids should be tied to their performance.
He now claims that’s not what he said. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/ow7QQsVKie
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 8, 2023
‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
A professor of law, former U.S. Attorney, and noted legal analyst is urging Democrats to “have a serious conversation with the American people about what Donald Trump intends to do if he wins again.” Joyce Vance warns: “If Trump wins in 2024, we lose the Republic. That’s not drama, and that’s not overstatement. That’s what Trump is promising.”
“The writing on the wall is clear,” Vance continues. “But far too many people remain unaware of Trump’s 2025 plan, or they don’t take it seriously. People who love democracy need to make sure they do.”
Vance points to this section of a recent Washington Post article on Trump’s plan for a second White House term, which she says “sounds positively Stalinist”:
“Trump and his allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term, with the former president naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute and his associates drafting plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office to allow him to deploy the military against civil demonstrations.”
As others have also noted, and as Vance writes, the “most frightening thing about this, to my mind, is that it’s not new. People simply aren’t paying attention. In October of 2020, before the last election, Trump was already taking steps in this direction. Trump signed an executive order making a change in civil service rules that made it possible to fire employees in policy positions ‘at will’—for no reason at all.”
“The order undid the pesky civil service protections that made it impossible to fire FBI agents who were investigating him or government lawyers who insisted he play be the rules. It was a harbinger of what Trump’s plans for 2025 would look like,” Vance adds.
She points out several new points in the Post’s piece, including, “Have DOJ investigate former Trump administration officials and allies who have become critics of the former president,” “Appoint a special prosecutor to ‘go after’ President Biden and his family, based on unsupported allegations of corruption that Trump’s allies in the House are already moving forward with,” and “Draft an executive order to permit the military to be deployed in the United States pursuant to the Insurrection Act.”
“It’s the stuff of banana republics,” Vance writes. “It’s a menu for the end of democracy.”
“Donald Trump plainly wants to end democracy. That’s not being alarmist,” Vance says, “it’s just the truth.”
Read Vance’s full article here.
‘Put Up or Shut Up’: Chutkan Order to Trump Praised by Legal Experts
Legal experts closely following defendant Donald Trump’s myriad of criminal and civil trials are praising U.S. District Judge Tanya Chukan’s order on Wednesday requiring the ex-president to prove the basis for the defense he has claimed he is expecting to use in the prosecution against him for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
“Judge Chutkan will require Trump to disclose by Jan. 15 whether he intends to use an ‘advice of counsel’ defense in his Washington, D.C. trial — and to provide relevant documentation of that defense at the same time,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
Trump is expected to allege he cannot be guilty of the crimes he is charged with because he acted on the “good faith” advice of his attorneys. He would have to have “made full disclosure of all material facts to his attorney before receiving the advice,” according to Chutkan’s Wednesday opinion and order.
Judge Chutkan adds that if he does invoke that defense, Trump must waive attorney-client privilege and provide the court with all documents and evidence related to his claim, even any that undermine his assertions.
“Very good development,” writes constitutional law professor and former Deputy Asst. Attorney General Harry Litman. “Trump has to put up or shut up on this well in advance.”
“Short point is that he doesn’t have the legal basis for asserting advice of counsel– and he’d have to waive privilege–so getting it out in the open early will preempt them from pulling fast ones,” Litman also writes.
Joyce Vance, also a professor of law and former U.S. Attorney says, “Trump will have a heavy lift convincing the Judge to permit him to use an advice of counsel defense at trial, among other things because you can’t rely on the advice of your co-conspirators, even if they’re lawyers. If the Judge rules against him, it can’t be mentioned at trial.”
‘I’m Answering Your Question’: Matt Gaetz Schooled on Anti-Semitism as He Attacks George Soros
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a lesson on anti-Semitic speech after he sought to criticize liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros on Wednesday.
At a Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech and anti-Semitism, Gaetz wanted to know when it was safe to attack Soros.
“Is it possible to criticize George Soros without being anti-Semitic?” the lawmaker asked American University Professor Pamela Nadell.
ALSO READ: Revealed: Bomb-loving neo-Nazi is now menacing children
“I don’t know all the tropes that people use to associate with George Soros,” Nadell replied.
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, not when they talk about something else,” Gaetz interrupted. “Is criticism against George Soros ever not anti-Semitic? That’s the question.”
“No, wait, I’m answering your question,” Nadell said. “We use different code words to disguise anti-Semitism. And so Soros has become the code word that replaced Rothschild.”
“But is it possible to criticize him without being anti-Semitic?” Gaetz demanded.
“I don’t know the context,” the professor said. “I’m not going to talk without knowing the context.”
“And similarly, you said any critique of globalism is anti-Semitic,” Gaetz complained. “See, when I criticize globalism, I’m often criticizing the UN, which then, in turn, goes around and criticizes Israel.”
“So why use the word globalist instead of the UN?” Nadell shot back.
“Well, because the UN’s goals are to have a global order over things that deprive countries of their sovereignty,” Gaetz insisted. “That is the great hypocrisy of what I think is frankly a reverse trope that any criticism of Soros or any criticism of globalism is somehow anti-Semitic. Sometimes they’re just criticisms of Soros and of globalism.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
