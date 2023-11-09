News
‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
A professor of law, former U.S. Attorney, and noted legal analyst is urging Democrats to “have a serious conversation with the American people about what Donald Trump intends to do if he wins again.” Joyce Vance warns: “If Trump wins in 2024, we lose the Republic. That’s not drama, and that’s not overstatement. That’s what Trump is promising.”
“The writing on the wall is clear,” Vance continues. “But far too many people remain unaware of Trump’s 2025 plan, or they don’t take it seriously. People who love democracy need to make sure they do.”
Vance points to this section of a recent Washington Post article on Trump’s plan for a second White House term, which she says “sounds positively Stalinist”:
“Trump and his allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term, with the former president naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute and his associates drafting plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office to allow him to deploy the military against civil demonstrations.”
READ MORE: ‘Evades Me’: Lawmaker Won’t Answer if Feeding Low-Income Students Is ‘Just a Good Thing?’
As others have also noted, and as Vance writes, the “most frightening thing about this, to my mind, is that it’s not new. People simply aren’t paying attention. In October of 2020, before the last election, Trump was already taking steps in this direction. Trump signed an executive order making a change in civil service rules that made it possible to fire employees in policy positions ‘at will’—for no reason at all.”
“The order undid the pesky civil service protections that made it impossible to fire FBI agents who were investigating him or government lawyers who insisted he play be the rules. It was a harbinger of what Trump’s plans for 2025 would look like,” Vance adds.
She points out several new points in the Post’s piece, including, “Have DOJ investigate former Trump administration officials and allies who have become critics of the former president,” “Appoint a special prosecutor to ‘go after’ President Biden and his family, based on unsupported allegations of corruption that Trump’s allies in the House are already moving forward with,” and “Draft an executive order to permit the military to be deployed in the United States pursuant to the Insurrection Act.”
“It’s the stuff of banana republics,” Vance writes. “It’s a menu for the end of democracy.”
“Donald Trump plainly wants to end democracy. That’s not being alarmist,” Vance says, “it’s just the truth.”
Read Vance’s full article here.
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Republicans ‘Determined’ to Shut Down Government Warns Top Dem Amid GOP House Chaos
In a strongly-worded warning House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is sounding the alarm eight days before the federal government is programmed to shut down unless Republican Speaker Mike Johnson can convince members of his caucus to agree on spending bills to keep the government operating. This week and in recent weeks, instead of focusing on passing bills that will keep the government open, House Republicans have been focused on bills attacking top Democrats.
The House is now in recess until Monday.
According to reporters and Democrats, if the goal is to avoid a shutdown, it’s not looking good. The federal government will shut down at 12:01 AM on Saturday, November 18, absent funding bills passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Joe Biden.
“The federal government is once again at risk of shutting down because extreme MAGA Republicans in the House are apparently determined to do just that, unless they manage to extract extreme ransom demands,” says Leader Jeffries, as Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reports.
“THE HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP,” Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reports, with alarm emojis, “has abruptly pulled the financial services spending bill. They didn’t have the votes. Second spending bill this week that’s been pulled [because] of lack of GOP support.”
READ MORE: ‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin observes: “Oddity here is that House Republicans are unified on cutting the IRS budget and the IRS funding from the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] but — for the moment and for reasons that may have nothing to do with the IRS — they can’t pass the spending bill that would cut the IRS budget.”
“So, to review [government] shuts down next week,” Sherman concludes. “You have a new speaker who hasn’t revealed a spending plan. And a house majority that’s yanked two spending bills this week.”
Despite being aware that it costs taxpayers billions of dollars when the federal government shuts down, House Republicans have spent their time recently not on working to gain consensus on spending bills to fund the government, but on legislation to attack Democrats.
Thursday morning, the only scheduled vote was on an amendment from New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, to cut White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s salary to $1.
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
Rep. Tenney is a 2020 election denier who falsely claimed Americans “don’t know if it was stolen or not.” On the floor of the House earlier Thursday, she said Jean-Pierre “has repeatedly lied to the American people, and acted in a condescending manner toward reporters, and also violated the Hatch Act.”
First amendment is from Rep. Tenney is to reduce KJP’s salary to $1 pic.twitter.com/0kOZi1Bs4B
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023
Tenney’s attack on a top Democrat comes on the same day U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a bill to impeach U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. As C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan notes, the House has two legislative days to take up the resolution, despite the looming shutdown.
.@RepMTG from House floor gave notice of her intent offer a privileged resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors, before the House adjourned for the week. The House now has 2 legislative days to consider the resolution. pic.twitter.com/uFd5QGTOui
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 9, 2023
Jean-Pierre and Mayorkas are far from the only Democrats House Republicans have spent time targeting in recent days and weeks.
House Republicans on Wednesday voted on defunding the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also on Wednesday, House Republicans tried but failed “to slash all funding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” Politico reported, and tried but failed to reduce to $1 “the salary of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.”
House Republicans on Tuesday successfully voted to reduce Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1.
House Republicans last week unsuccessfully voted on reducing salaries to $1 “for top-level officials including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning,” Politico’s E&E News reported. Republicans tried but failed to pass amendments to reduce to $1 the salaries of two other EPA officials.
House Republicans in late September successfully voted to reduce Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s salary to $1.
READ MORE: ‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
Republicans this week also voted on defunding the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, reducing IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s salary to $1, and defunding two Offices of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility within the Biden administration, as NCRM reported earlier.
It’s been noted that much of this targeting is directed at minorities.
Vice President Harris is the first woman Vice President, the first African-American Vice President, and the first Asian-American Vice President.
Secretary Austin is the first Black Defense Secretary.
Jean-Pierre is the first Black LGBTQ Press Secretary.
Secretary Buttigieg is the first Senate-confirmed out gay Cabinet member.
Secretary Mayorkas is the first refugee and first Latin American Secretary of Homeland Security.
Just two days ago Speaker Johnson told reporters, “I think the American people are encouraged when they see the hard work that’s being done here.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
‘Evades Me’: Lawmaker Won’t Answer if Feeding Low-Income Students Is ‘Just a Good Thing?’
Tennessee Republican state Rep. John Ragan repeatedly appeared unwilling or unable to answer if feeding low-income children is in itself good, when questioned about his remarks suggesting federal funds used to feed low-income children should be refused if they cannot be shown to improve the students’ performance.
Eight lawmakers appointed to the state’s newly-created Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding have been tasked by the Speaker of the House and Lt. Governor, both Republicans, to find a way to reject at least $1.8 billion in federal funds for education. Tennessee would be the first state in the nation to do so.
“Is there any circumstance where feeding low income kids would be a bad thing?” Rep. Ragan was asked Wednesday by The Tennessee Holler, a progressive news site founded by former Democratic congressional candidate Justin Kanew.
After pausing, Ragan replied, “I’m sorry, the purpose of your question evades me.”
READ MORE: ‘Put Up or Shut Up’: Chutkan Order to Trump Praised by Legal Experts
Ragan was also asked, “Don’t you think feeding kids is good in general?”
“I’m sorry, that’s nothing to do with what I asked about” earlier in the week, the Republican lawmaker replied.
But as The Tennessee Holler shows in the video below, Ragan questioned if taking federal funds was worthwhile if students’ performance did not increase.
“We get this money, that’s supposedly aimed at the most needy students and the lowest performing students. What’s the measure of improvement for this money coming in? How much has it improved the performance of these students?” Ragan had said on Tuesday.
Later in the video, the lawmaker was asked, “what is the emphasis on school lunches then if not, you know, tying food to student performance, then, where do your questions around the lunches come from?”
Ragan, appearing to answer that question, says: “The question revolves around the tie was brought up today among federal funding sources, whether or not one is tied to another, whether or not we have efficiencies in one that can be transported across to another one, or inefficiencies, inefficiencies that can be resolved.”
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
Again, asked, “Isn’t feeding low income kids just a good thing period?” Rep. Ragan refused to answer the question directly, but pivoted to “data.”
“The reason I asked the question” about performance, Ragan replied, “was to gain data so that we had a feel for how much money goes into that program and if we can make it more efficient, that is to say, eliminate waste – you ignored the questions I asked about waste – if we can eliminate waste, I would take that money and put it towards one of the other programs to make more, and or increase the program. You can’t segregate those things apart. When I ask for data it’s to be able to make decisions, analyze the data.”
“The implications you raised over questions are meaningless because the questions are to get information,” Ragan concluded.
Watch The Tennessee Holler’s video below or at this link.
WATCH: “Is there any circumstance where feeding low income kids would be a bad thing?”
On the committee to reject billions in k-12 federal funds @RepRagan implied feeding hungry kids should be tied to their performance.
He now claims that’s not what he said. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/ow7QQsVKie
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 8, 2023
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
News
‘Put Up or Shut Up’: Chutkan Order to Trump Praised by Legal Experts
Legal experts closely following defendant Donald Trump’s myriad of criminal and civil trials are praising U.S. District Judge Tanya Chukan’s order on Wednesday requiring the ex-president to prove the basis for the defense he has claimed he is expecting to use in the prosecution against him for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
“Judge Chutkan will require Trump to disclose by Jan. 15 whether he intends to use an ‘advice of counsel’ defense in his Washington, D.C. trial — and to provide relevant documentation of that defense at the same time,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
Trump is expected to allege he cannot be guilty of the crimes he is charged with because he acted on the “good faith” advice of his attorneys. He would have to have “made full disclosure of all material facts to his attorney before receiving the advice,” according to Chutkan’s Wednesday opinion and order.
Judge Chutkan adds that if he does invoke that defense, Trump must waive attorney-client privilege and provide the court with all documents and evidence related to his claim, even any that undermine his assertions.
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
“Very good development,” writes constitutional law professor and former Deputy Asst. Attorney General Harry Litman. “Trump has to put up or shut up on this well in advance.”
“Short point is that he doesn’t have the legal basis for asserting advice of counsel– and he’d have to waive privilege–so getting it out in the open early will preempt them from pulling fast ones,” Litman also writes.
Joyce Vance, also a professor of law and former U.S. Attorney says, “Trump will have a heavy lift convincing the Judge to permit him to use an advice of counsel defense at trial, among other things because you can’t rely on the advice of your co-conspirators, even if they’re lawyers. If the Judge rules against him, it can’t be mentioned at trial.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump’s ‘Astonishing Admission’ Will Damage Any Potential Appeal: Experts
- News3 days ago
Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
- News3 days ago
Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
- News2 days ago
‘Ho Hum That’s Just America’: Top Dem Furious Over Report of Man With AR-15 Near US Capitol
- News1 day ago
Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
- News2 days ago
Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested
- News2 days ago
GOP Congressman Trying to Defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office
- News1 day ago
‘A Real Problem With Winning’: Right Wing Pundits Stunned by ‘Major Victories’ for Democrats