News
DOJ Sides With Church in Lawsuit Against City’s Ban on Feeding the Homeless
The Department of Justice filed a statement of interest Tuesday in a lawsuit against an Oregon city’s ordinance stopping a church from feeding the homeless more than two days a week.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Oregon has been providing free lunches to homeless people and others in need since 2009. Initially, the church offered the free meals one day a week, but as the homelessness crisis worsened in the city, St. Timothy’s expanded its program. Between 2015 and 2020, the church gave meals every Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, as well as every other Monday.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered other free meal services in the city, and St. Timothy’s expanded its program to fit the need, according to the DOJ. The service grew to five or six days per week. St. Timothy’s provides over 210 hot meals every week, according to its website.
READ MORE: ‘Worst Advice Ever?’: Tennessee Senator Tells Homeless They Still Have Hope, Because, Hitler
A neighbor of the church, however, complained to the city, saying they were concerned about “public safety and the personal expenses of homeowners living next to the church.” Another neighbor objected to how the church “hand[ed] out food all day and let transients hang out there and stroll over to the park to hang out,” according to the DOJ statement.
The neighbors brought Brookings officials a “Petition to Remove Homeless from St. Timothy Church.” The petition alleged “multiple crimes” had been committed by those the church had been helping, but the only crimes cited were littering and one instance of mail being stolen. In response, the city of Brookings passed a new ordinance requiring groups providing “benevolent meal services” to get an additional permit, and limited the distribution of meals to only two days per week at most.
St. Timothy’s sued the city, saying that the ordinance ran afoul of its First Amendment rights. Church officials said their religious beliefs compelled them to feed the hungry “when the need exists,” according to the DOJ. The Rev. James Bernard Lindley, vicar of the church, said he saw the program as “acts of worship critical to my Christian faith.”
“It is my deeply held religious belief that feeding the hungry, respecting the dignity of every human being, and building community are necessary acts during our time on Earth,” Lindley wrote in a declaration as part of the lawsuit.
The DOJ’s statement of interest urges the court to dismiss Brookings’ request for summary judgement. Brookings did not demonstrate a “compelling governmental interest” to limit the meal program, nor is it the “least restrictive means of protecting the city’s identified interest,” the statement says.
“Many churches and faith-based organizations across the country are on the front lines serving the critical needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Discriminatory zoning restrictions that burden and limit religious organizations’ use of their land violate federal antidiscrimination laws. The Justice Department is committed to enforcing federal civil rights laws to ensure that all religious groups can freely exercise their religious beliefs.”
Featured image by Elvert Barnes via Flickr, used under the Creative Commons license.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Larry Summers, Who Called For Unemployment Increase To Fight Inflation, Joins OpenAI Board
OpenAI has a new board of directors after the ousting and rehiring of CEO Sam Altman over the last week. One of them is former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers who was criticized for saying this January that people would need to lose their jobs in order to stop inflation.
Last Friday, Altman was fired from OpenAI by the board of directors, who said he had not been “consistently candid.” This set off a firestorm at the nonprofit, with cofounder Greg Brockman quitting the same day, and OpenAI investor Microsoft offering Altman and Brockman jobs leading a new AI research team, according to Forbes.
Shortly after that announcement, 91% of the 770 OpenAI employees signed an open letter saying they would quit and join Microsoft’s team unless the board resigned and reinstated Altman. On Wednesday, OpenAI’s board acquiesced, according to CNN. The new board is chaired by ex-CEO of Salesforce Bret Taylor, and includes Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo and Summers.
READ MORE: “Concerning”: Elon Musk Is Concerned That An AI Chatbot Won’t Utter Racist Slurs
Summers was the treasury secretary from 1999-2001 under President Bill Clinton. He then led Harvard University until 2006 following a vote of no confidence by the school’s faculty after a clash with Cornel West and a statement that women were underrepresented in STEM in part due to a “different availability of aptitude at the high end,” according to The Harvard Crimson. From 2009-2011, he was the director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama.
However, he found controversy when he appeared on Bloomberg’s Wall Street Week this January, saying that “there’s going to need to be increases in unemployment to contain inflation.” While as VICE points out, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said something similar, Summers in particular faced backlash as he delivered his comments while sitting on a tropical beach.
AI was linked to almost 4,000 lost jobs in May, according CBS News. The journalism industry has been hit hard, with some media companies using AI to write articles, despite issues with accuracy and plagiarism.
It’s not just journalism jobs that have been lost. The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) replaced employees with a chatbot after they voted to unionize. NEDA had to shut it down after it started telling people with eating disorders to starve themselves among other harmful suggestions, according to CBS.
Featured image by Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons.
News
Authorities Say Speculation on Rainbow Bridge Explosion ‘Not Responsible’ as Fox News Reports It as Terrorist Attack
Canadian authorities said it’s irresponsible to speculate about the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, Fox News reported the explosion was an attempted terrorist attack without naming sources.
“We’re taking this circumstance very seriously, but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance, the reasons why this may have happened, until we have more accurate information is simply not responsible,” Dominic LeBlanc, Canadian Public Safety Minister, addressed reporters at about 2:20 p.m. local time.
At 2:30 p.m., Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the Canadian Parliament.
“We will continue to be engaged, we will provide updates. The update I can give right now is there are four border crossings that are right now closed, Rainbow Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, Queenston Bridge and Peace Bridge. Additional measures are being contemplated and activated at all border crossings across the country. We are taking this extraordinarily seriously,” Trudeau said.
READ MORE: ‘Shameful’: Trump’s Praise of Hezbollah Terrorists Denounced by Israeli Gov’t. Official
U.S. President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the explosion, according to The Guardian. The vehicle reportedly was coming from Canada into the U.S. when it was flagged for a secondary inspection by border officials. At this point, the car rapidly accelerated and drove through a fence and onto the bridge plaza, then drove towards the inspection lanes, hit a structure and exploded, according to the Niagara Gazette. The two men inside the vehicle were killed, and a border patrol official was injured.
Fox News called the explosion an attempted “terrorist attack” according to Reuters. Other outlets, however, including CNN, have said that it’s unclear whether or not it was an attack, an accident or a medical emergency that caused the acceleration. It is also unclear if there was an explosive device or if the car exploded on impact.
“Those bomb technicians are an absolutely essential part of this response. And they should be able to tell pretty quickly whether or not there was an explosive device in that vehicle. If the answer is no, and this is entirely the result of either unintentional or an inadvertent vehicle crash, that’ll tell us how quickly they’ll be able to restore service to that side of the bridge,” Andy McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI, said on CNN.
Josh Campbell, CNN’s Security Correspondent, also pointed out that if the explosion is a terrorist attack, it doesn’t look like other terrorist attacks.
“Yeah, I’m just not seeing it,” Campbell said. “Most terrorists … their intent is to cause you know, mass loss of life as much loss of life as they can. And so just the very nature of that you have two individuals who are in a vehicle at the same time, that’s unusual. I mean, typically if you have you know, two terrorists, for example, they would select different targets and work to try to maximize the harm.”
McCabe agreed with Campbell that what happened was “something that really any car could do,” regardless of whether or not it had explosives.
“I think there’s a lot of circumstances that point in that same direction, as Josh Campbell was saying just few minutes ago, from what we know about terrorist operatives, and the way that they stage attacks. If you had a vehicle that was … loaded with explosives that you intended to detonate, you wouldn’t crash the car and then detonate the explosives. You’d wait, you take the car in an unobtrusive way, unremarkable way, as close as you could possibly get to the target and then you would intentionally detonate it, and that doesn’t seem to be that doesn’t fit the circumstances that we’re aware of so far.”
However, McCabe also said that it wasn’t a sure thing that the explosion wasn’t an attack.
“It starts to look more like trying to potentially, you know, to people trying to essentially push their way across the border because they’re afraid of getting stopped if they tried it in the lawful way,” McCabe said. “But we can’t rule out the fact … that this could have been two people trying to make some sort of a statement that ended up unfortunately in a in a life-taking way for themselves.”
Featured photo by Ad Meskens via Wikimedia Commons
LGBT
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Won Election Due to GOP’s ‘Cruel’ Anti-Trans Campaign
Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear told MSNBC host Jen Psaki on Monday that the one of the reasons he won reelection was due to the Republicans’ focus on anti-transgender rhetoric in campaign ads.
Earlier this month, Beshear won his reelection over Republican candidate Daniel Cameron with 52.5% of the vote to Cameron’s 47.5%. Beshear proved even more popular this year than when he was first elected in 2019 with 49.2% of the vote in a tight race with incumbent Matt Bevin.
“I will say, the way these Super PACS and my opponent went about their campaign was just mean, and it was gross, and it was cruel,” Beshear told Psaki. “And people don’t like that. That is not who we are, and this oughta be a message that you can’t scapegoat people just to get folks angry, and it’s wrong. Right?
READ MORE: ‘A Real Problem With Winning’: Right Wing Pundits Stunned by ‘Major Victories’ for Democrats
“Think about what some people are doing, trying to dehumanize other human beings. Trying to turn people against each other. To even foster hate and anger towards another American, here, another Kentuckian. And why? So you can elect one more person that has a certain letter behind their name? This can’t be right and left, some things have to be basic right and wrong.”
"All children are children of God…I was going to stand up for the most marginalized children that didn't deserve either a state legislature or an entire campaign and all these Super PACs picking on them."@GovAndyBeshear on the GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/XOZQ1ZicK7
— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 21, 2023
Republicans focused on Beshear’s veto of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, even in cases where a patient is already being treated. The bill also banned teachers from using trans students’ correct pronouns and from discussing gender and sexual identity.
At the time, Beshear said that the bill would “cause an increase in suicide among Kentucky’s youth” and that it “strips freedom from parents to make personal family decisions,” according to LGBTQ Nation. Despite Beshear’s concerns, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to override his veto.
Ads funded by the American Principles Project PAC made unfounded claims that Beshear would use the FBI to remove trans children from unsupportive parents, according to LGBTQ Nation. Other ads featured the former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who became an anti-trans activist after tying for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA freestyle championship with Lia Thomas, a trans woman.
Kentucky isn’t the only state to see notable losses by the GOP. Across the country, Republican candidates and policies were struck down at the polls. Ohio voters voted to put the right to abortion into the state constitution, Virginia voters flipped the House of Delegates blue and in many cities, far-right school board candidates lost.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘DC Gulag’: Possible Trump AG Wants to ‘Denaturalize’ and ‘Deport’ MSNBC Host
- News3 days ago
Trump Lawyer Trips Over His Own Argument as Judges Appear Skeptical of Gag Order Appeal
- News2 days ago
Fox News Host’s ‘$90 Turkey’ Claim Mocked as Prices Plunge in ‘Thanksgiving Miracle’
- News3 days ago
‘Wake Up!’ Rick Wilson Says Americans Must Grasp Horror of Trump’s ‘Fascistpalooza’
- News3 days ago
‘Terrible, Wrong and Brutal for Minorities’: Appeals Court Guts Voting Rights Act
- News2 days ago
Republicans Push to Gut Food Aid Program That Helps Feed Half of All Infants in US
- News3 days ago
‘Careful Scalpel’: Appeals Court Likely to Uphold Trump Gag Order but Narrow It Experts Say
- News2 days ago
‘He Is an Idiot’: Morning Joe Slams Tommy Tuberville and His ‘Stupid Comments’