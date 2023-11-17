Hate Group Stages Boycott of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Over Nonbinary Broadway Actors

An anti-LGBTQ hate group is waging a boycott of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, urging their supporters to sign a petition that claims the 99-year old event is “pushing on families…the LGBTQ agenda,” which it is calling “indoctrination.”

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the American Family Association, a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-LGBTQ hate group, boasts 101,000 Facebook followers. Its petition has 35,037 signatories, after The New York Times reported on the boycott.

The boycott is “over performances by nonbinary Broadway actors,” The Times reports, “Alex Newell, the Tony Award-winning performer who stars as Lulu in ‘Shucked,’ and Justin David Sullivan, who plays May in the musical ‘& Juliet.’ Both are likely to take part in musical acts during the event, along with hundreds of other performers from Broadway and elsewhere.”

“Last year,” The Times notes, “the show was watched by 27 million viewers on NBC and the streaming platform Peacock. It was also the network’s most-watched entertainment program of the year, according to a spokeswoman.”

While Macy’s declined to comment directly, a spokesperson told the paper, “We look forward to celebrating this iconic Thanksgiving tradition again next week.”

The anti-LGBTQ group is calling this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade a “non-binary and transgender extravaganza.”

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda,” says One Million Moms.

Meanwhile, Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University Stern School of Business, told The Times, “I think this is the easiest ‘no’ in the history of Macy’s,” suggesting it will be easy for the massive retailer to ignore the attack by One Million Moms. The protesters “have vastly overestimated their leverage here.”

One Million Moms’ director, Monica Cole, appeared on Newsmax to talk about her boycott. She wants Macy’s to be “neutral” by excluding non-binary performers.

On Thursday’s “National Report,” One Million Moms director Monica Cole says Macy’s should remain neutral in the culture wars and keep the Thanksgiving parade family friendly.@ShaunKraisman @EmmaRechenberg pic.twitter.com/duBj4RiDmd — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 16, 2023

