Tuberville Concocts Massive Falsehood About Who’s Responsible for Wars in Ukraine and Israel

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is responding to a plan Democrats are putting together that would allow the Senate to vote on the more than 300 U.S. Military confirmations he has been blocking for most of the year by blaming the wars in Ukraine and Israel on Democrats and President Joe Biden.

“Democrats are preparing to send a resolution to the Rules Committee that would allow most of the 300-plus promotions Tuberville is blocking to be considered on the floor en bloc,” Punchbowl News reported Thursday. “This would dramatically reduce the number of votes the Senate would need to take to approve the long-stalled promotions. It would be in effect for a little over a year,” and not be a permanent change.

“The resolution, described to us by several sources, includes a carve-out for upper-level promotions like members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and combatant commanders, who would still require individual votes.”

The Washington Post adds that Democrats’ plan “will only work, however, if some Republicans back it — a test of whether Republicans’ private frustrations with the Republican Alabama senator’s tactics run deep enough to spur public action.”

Nine Republicans would have to join with all Democrats and independents for the “end run” to work.

Newsmax on Thursday asked Senator Tuberville, “What’s your reaction to this effort?”

“Well, first of all,” Tuberville began as he proceeded to blame Democrats for wars started by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Hamas terrorists, “they need to be worried about what’s going on in Ukraine, the Middle East, the wars that their side, the Democrats, and Joe Biden, have created but you know, they want to circumvent the rules.”

Even after Hamas terrorists struck Israel and the Pentagon moved the U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier closer to Israel, Tuberville refused to budge.

Tuberville’s holds, NBC News reported earlier this month, include “top officers who would command forces in the Middle East.”

