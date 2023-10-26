News
New GOP Speaker: Separation of Church and State Is Only a ‘Shield for People of Faith’
Experts are digging into the background of the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, a little-known backbencher who has never headed a congressional committee but rose to become the third most-powerful elected official in the U.S. government Wednesday after two other Republicans failed to garner enough votes to win the gavel.
MSNBC’s Sarah Posner calls Johnson “the most unabashedly Christian nationalist speaker in history.” His Christian nationalism, previously known to few, is coming to light, especially when he told members of Congress in his first remarks after being elected Speaker that “Scripture is very clear” that they were “ordained” by God.
In a September, 2022 episode of his weekly podcast with his wife, “Truth Be Told With Mike and Kelly Johnson,” now-speaker Johnson claimed there is no wall to separate church and state, but rather, the Constitution erects a wall to protect religious people from the state.
The First Amendment, Johnson said, was “intended to create a shield for people of faith.”
“But the sad irony is that over the last 60, 70, 80 years, radical progressives and leftists and atheist organizations have twisted the meaning of it,” Johnson continued. “And now they regard the First Amendment as a weapon to be wielded against the people of faith when it was supposed to be their shield.”
“See, the majority of the founders, having personally witnessed the abuses of the Church of England, were determined to prevent the official establishment of any single national denomination of religion. However, they very deliberately listed religious liberty the free exercise of religion of course, as the first freedom protected by the Bill of Rights, and here’s the key: They did that because they wanted everyone to really live out their faith as that would ensure a robust presence, moral virtue in the public square, and the free marketplace of ideas.”
Johnson also said, “If anybody tries to convince you that your biblical beliefs or your religious viewpoint needs to be separated from public affairs, you should politely remind them to review their history. And importantly, you should not back down.”
A 2021 Pew Research poll found, “even among White evangelical Protestants and highly religious Christians, fewer than half say the U.S. should abandon its adherence to the separation of church and state (34% and 31%, respectively) or declare the country a Christian nation (35% and 29%).”
Still, the claim the wall of separation exists only to protect people of faith is not new for Johnson.
In a 2016 broadcast of the “Disciple’s Voice of Hope with Alex T. Ray,” Johnson made very similar remarks.
“What’s happened, Alex over the last 60, 70 years, is that our generation has been convinced that there’s a separation of church and state. You heard that term all the time. And most people think that that’s part of the Constitution, but it’s not – remember, I’m a member of a constitutional lawyer.”
“Now, what we always point out is that the phrase comes from a letter, it was a private letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut, 1801. They write a letter and they say, ‘Mr. President, we’re so concerned that the government is going to come in and encroach upon our religious freedom, our freedom in the church to worship and to pray and to share the gospel, to share the truth as we understand and live in accordance with the dictates of our own conscience. Mr. President, what can you tell us? Is this a legitimate concern?’ So he writes back and he says, ‘Oh, listen, listen, my friends, my fellow countrymen, you have no concern, because we’ve given you the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights begins with religious freedom as the first and most fundamental liberty that we acknowledge that were granted by God, the right of conscience, the right to believe what you will, and to worship and pass it on your children.'”
“He says, ‘don’t worry there’s an impregnable wall of separation between church and state.’ In other words, the government is not going to encroach on the church and tell you what to believe or how to worship or take away your property or your rights or your right to get together and do and perpetuate your faith. And so he says, ‘Don’t worry, the First Amendment is like a shield to protect people of faith.’ But here’s what’s happened over the last several decades, that shield has been turned into a weapon to be used against people of faith.”
Johnson then portrays those who support the separation of church as condescending, and says, “so now they’ve convinced our generation because they say it enough, people begin to believe it and say, ‘Oh, no, there’s a difference between your religious life and real life,’ right? So they say, ‘on Sunday mornings, you guys get together, y’all go you know, go pray, you worship, you go to your little church building there. You get in your safe four walls, and you do your warm, fuzzy religious thing. You do your touchy feely, emotional, all the hand-raising and praising – you do all that stuff on Sunday. But don’t bring those ideas into the public square. Don’t bring those ideas Monday morning to the workplace at the water-cooler, don’t do that because you got to keep that separate over here,’ having heard separation of church and state.”
“Well, now wait a minute, the founders said religion and morality are the indispensable support to the whole Republic. Now you’re telling me I can’t even bring it in just one argument in the public policy arena? That’s crazy. It’s anathema. It’s, it’s opposite. It’s the opposite of how we were founded as a country and I’m telling you we’re losing those foundations at our peril.”
Watch Johnson from 2016 below or at this link.
Mike Johnson says separation of church and state is “the opposite of how we were founded as a country” and claims it’s not in the Constitution (it is).
This is the new Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/NKZywGZxQx
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 26, 2023
News
Mike Johnson Once Agreed to Speak at ‘Kill the Gays’ Pastor’s Conference – Until an NCRM Report
He’s now the most powerful elected Republican in the nation, second in line to the presidency, and the third most-powerful elected official in the country, but just five years ago Mike Johnson was a freshman U.S. Congressman from Louisiana who had made a name for himself as an attorney fighting for far-right Christian causes.
In 2018, U.S. Rep. Johnson was scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at a Bible conference hosted by infamous “Kill the Gays” Pastor Kevin Swanson, as this social media post from Brian Tashman, formerly of Right Wing Watch/People for the American Way showed in April of that year:
Remember Kevin Swanson, the pastor who wants the government to execute gay people?
He’s organizing a conference in DC and a Republican congressman is giving the keynote address. pic.twitter.com/H2or2kfvBn
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) April 30, 2018
Swanson, who supported Uganda’s “Anti-Homosexuality Bill” that called for LGBTQ people to be executed or face life in prison, made headlines in 2015 for saying gay people should be put to death.
As Right Wing Watch has reported, Swanson has called HIV/AIDS, “God’s retribution.” He has “defended Uganda’s kill-the-gays bill, warned that the Girl Scouts, women’s soccer and movies like ‘Frozen’ turn girls into lesbians, and accused gay people of causing devastating floods and hurricanes.”
Swanson also “frequently claimed that the government should put gay people to death,” Right Wing Watch had also reported, “and blamed natural disasters on gay people and women who wear pants.” He urged “people to hold up signs telling gay couples to die on their wedding day, and agreed “that gay marriage is like the Sandy Hook school massacre.”
Johnson had been slated to deliver a speech titled, “The Bible: Equipping the Man of God for Politics and the Culture War,” at Swanson’s Bible Family Conference. He also has ties to at least two groups designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-LGBTQ hate groups: the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council.
“Throughout my career,” Johnson wrote in a 2018 Facebook photo, standing with anti-gay hate group leader Tony Perkins, “I have worked tirelessly to support legislation that protects conservative values of faith, family and freedom.”
“This week, I was honored by the Family Research Council with the True Blue Award for my vote on critical bills that protect life and promote fiscal responsibility.”
NCRM published a report on May 1, 2018, on Congressman Johnson being scheduled to deliver the keynote address, and before publication reached out to the Congressman’s office but did not receive a response – until after our article ran.
Here’s the update we published the following day, May 2, 2018:
Rep. Johnson’s office responded to our inquiry. They first claimed:
“Congressman Johnson was invited to speak to a Christian conference in August. He was unaware of Mr. Swanson’s participation and of his previous comments. Once this was brought to the congressman’s attention, he immediately denounced those comments and withdrew his participation.”
When NCRM replied, noting there was no record of Rep. Johnson denouncing Swanson’s remarks, Johnson’s office responded: “The Congressman was asked by a friend not associated with Swanson or his organization to join a Bible conference in D.C. Once he learned of Swanson’s connection to the conference he immediately withdrew his participation.”
After NCRM’s article ran, Johnson’s name was removed from the schedule at Swanson’s Bible Family Conference.
It does not appear Speaker Johnson has ever denounced extremist anti-LGBTQ hate.
In a separate May 2 article, NCRM reported, “Rep. Johnson still appears to support the anti-LGBT movement. Last week he posted praise for his ‘good friend, law school classmate and former colleague, Kyle Duncan, on his confirmation today to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.'”
LGBT civil rights group Lambda Legal calls Duncan, “a lawyer who has built his career around pursuing extreme positions that target members of the LGBTQ community.”
This week, on Thursday, speaking to Fox News, Johnson said: “Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘Curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview, that’s what I believe.”
Watch Johnson’s remarks below or at this link.
Speaker Mike Johnson tonight: “Someone asked me today in the media, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.” pic.twitter.com/ylMWX1XVJy
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2023
News
Ivanka Trump Ordered to Testify in Fraud Case Against Father
A New York judge has ordered Ivanka Trump to take the witness stand and testify in Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the family business.
“Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said, The Associated Press reports.
But attorneys for the former First Daughter claim she is under no obligation to testify.
“At the end of the day, your honor, they just don’t have jurisdiction over her,” attorney Bennet Moskowitz told the court.
“After Ivanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago, lawyers for her and the defense contended that she shouldn’t have to take the stand, noting that she moved out of New York and stepped away from her Trump Organization job in 2017,” the AP adds.
But “Judge Arthur Engoron sided with the state, citing documents showing that Ivanka Trump has ownership or management ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments.”
“A trial is a search for the truth,” Judge Engoron said, The Messenger reports, “adding that the public has the right to ‘every person’s evidence.'”
Judge Engoron ordered Ivanka Trump does not have to testify until at least November 1, to allow her time to appeal.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian
News
Mike Johnson Won Millions in Taxpayer-Funded Rebates for Creationist’s Noah’s Ark Park
Before being elected to Congress, newly-sworn-in Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was the founder and chief counsel of a Christian-based non-profit law firm that reportedly won at least $18 million in the form of a sales tax rebate for a biblical-themed entertainment park that had sued after Kentucky’s governor charged the builder had changed from a tourism enterprise to a faith-based ministry.
Johnson, a Republican of Louisiana, had worked for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a now-powerful Christian legal group that recently played a large role in the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which stripped Americans of the constitutional right to abortion. After his work at ADF, Johnson founded his own Christian legal firm, Freedom Guard, and was hired to represent Answers in Genesis, a creationist ministry founded by Ken Ham, a young Earth creationist who holds what some consider extremist views on the Bible and Christianity.
Ham’s project, Ark Encounter, a “life-sized” Noah’s Ark replica and museum is now up and operating in Kentucky, but the road for the project was rocky.
The Guardian reports that Johnson “was among a team of attorneys engaged to press a federal lawsuit described by the Answers in Genesis president and chief executive, Ken Ham, as involving ‘freedom of religion, free exercise of religion, freedom of speech in this great nation of America.'”
“Johnson accused the state of ‘viewpoint discrimination,’ adding: ‘They have decided to exclude this organisation from a tax rebate programme that’s offered to all applications across the state.'”
In an op-ed, “Johnson attributed opposition to the project to ‘a few radical secularists and others’ who he said were misrepresenting the US constitution.”
Johnson helped smooth that road to win $18 million in tax rebates for Ham’s operation, which requires (or at least, did at the time, although it has been recently updated) all employees, including volunteers, to sign a lengthy and detailed “Statement of Faith,” which is published on its website.
“In order to preserve the function and integrity of the Answers in Genesis (AiG) ministry (and its various attractions and outreaches, both domestic and international) in its mission to proclaim the absolute truth and authority of Scripture and to provide a biblical role model to our employees and to the global body of Christ, the community, and society at large, it is imperative that all persons employed by the AiG ministry in any capacity, or who serve as volunteers, should abide by and agree to our Statement of Faith and conduct themselves accordingly,” it reads.
The Statement of Faith requires parents to “instruct their children in Christian faith and conduct, to set before them godly and consistent examples of the same, and in every way to ‘bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.'”
It also requires employees to agree that same-sex marriage is immoral.
“The only legitimate marriage, based on the creation ordinance in Genesis 1 and 2, sanctioned by God is the joining of one naturally born man and one naturally born woman in a single, exclusive union as delineated in Scripture. God intends sexual intimacy to only occur between a man and a woman who are married to each other and has commanded that no sexual activity be engaged in outside of a marriage between a man and a woman. Any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, prostitution, homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography, abuse, or any attempt to change one’s gender, or disagreement with one’s biological gender, is sinful and offensive to God.”
Watch an Answers in Genesis video featuring Ken Ham and Mike Johnson below or at this link.
