News
As Some Republicans Move to Expel Santos the Embattled Lawmaker Tries to Censure a Democrat
House Republicans from New York will be moving to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing 23 federal criminal felony charges, but as they ramp up their efforts the New York Congressman is working to censure a House Democrat.
Representative Santos now faces “one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud, in addition to the seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives,” according to a press release earlier this month from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Santos is due back in federal court on Friday.
“Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) said that he plans to trigger a privileged resolution on Wednesday,” Politico reports. “which would mean the full House would have to consider the measure within 48 hours. It would require a two-thirds vote to actually pass, a high bar that the House is unlikely to clear.”
READ MORE: Tuberville Concocts Massive Falsehood About Who’s Responsible for Wars in Ukraine and Israel
Congressman Santos on Wednesday became an original co-sponsor of legislation to censure U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and strip him of all his committee assignments. Bowman on Thursday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of intentionally pulling a fire alarm.
Bowman also thanked the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office, and said he is “grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings,” ABC News reports.
He admitted he is “responsible for activating a fire alarm,” and said earlier that he “will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped.”
“I think we all know that Republicans will attempt to use this to distract everyone from their mess, but I look forward to putting this behind me and to continue working hard to deliver for New Yorkers,” he said, acknowledging, “It’s pretty embarrassing.”
READ MORE: New GOP Speaker: Separation of Church and State Is Only a ‘Shield for People of Faith’
“I was trying to get out the door. I was rushing to a vote. I’m thankful that we have an agreement in place, and I’m thankful that in three months it’s going to be dismissed,” he added.
The resolution to censure Bowman claims he “pulled a fire alarm to obstruct the proceedings of the House,” an allegation he denies.
It also claims, “the interruption of official proceedings of Congress by pulling a fire alarm was a theatrical attempt to cause panic, therefore endangering the safety and well-being of members of the House, of staff, and members of the public on the Capitol grounds.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Mike Johnson Once Agreed to Speak at ‘Kill the Gays’ Pastor’s Conference – Until an NCRM Report
He’s now the most powerful elected Republican in the nation, second in line to the presidency, and the third most-powerful elected official in the country, but just five years ago Mike Johnson was a freshman U.S. Congressman from Louisiana who had made a name for himself as an attorney fighting for far-right Christian causes.
In 2018, U.S. Rep. Johnson was scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at a Bible conference hosted by infamous “Kill the Gays” Pastor Kevin Swanson, as this social media post from Brian Tashman, formerly of Right Wing Watch/People for the American Way showed in April of that year:
Remember Kevin Swanson, the pastor who wants the government to execute gay people?
He’s organizing a conference in DC and a Republican congressman is giving the keynote address. pic.twitter.com/H2or2kfvBn
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) April 30, 2018
Swanson, who supported Uganda’s “Anti-Homosexuality Bill” that called for LGBTQ people to be executed or face life in prison, made headlines in 2015 for saying gay people should be put to death.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Won Millions in Taxpayer-Funded Rebates for Creationist’s Noah’s Ark Park
As Right Wing Watch has reported, Swanson has called HIV/AIDS, “God’s retribution.” He has “defended Uganda’s kill-the-gays bill, warned that the Girl Scouts, women’s soccer and movies like ‘Frozen’ turn girls into lesbians, and accused gay people of causing devastating floods and hurricanes.”
Swanson also “frequently claimed that the government should put gay people to death,” Right Wing Watch had also reported, “and blamed natural disasters on gay people and women who wear pants.” He urged “people to hold up signs telling gay couples to die on their wedding day, and agreed “that gay marriage is like the Sandy Hook school massacre.”
Johnson had been slated to deliver a speech titled, “The Bible: Equipping the Man of God for Politics and the Culture War,” at Swanson’s Bible Family Conference. He also has ties to at least two groups designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-LGBTQ hate groups: the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council.
“Throughout my career,” Johnson wrote in a 2018 Facebook photo, standing with anti-gay hate group leader Tony Perkins, “I have worked tirelessly to support legislation that protects conservative values of faith, family and freedom.”
“This week, I was honored by the Family Research Council with the True Blue Award for my vote on critical bills that protect life and promote fiscal responsibility.”
READ MORE: ‘Lunatic’ Speaker Johnson Blasted for Tying Mass Shootings to Teaching Evolution and ‘Inventing’ No-Fault Divorce
NCRM published a report on May 1, 2018, on Congressman Johnson being scheduled to deliver the keynote address, and before publication reached out to the Congressman’s office but did not receive a response – until after our article ran.
Here’s the update we published the following day, May 2, 2018:
Rep. Johnson’s office responded to our inquiry. They first claimed:
“Congressman Johnson was invited to speak to a Christian conference in August. He was unaware of Mr. Swanson’s participation and of his previous comments. Once this was brought to the congressman’s attention, he immediately denounced those comments and withdrew his participation.”
When NCRM replied, noting there was no record of Rep. Johnson denouncing Swanson’s remarks, Johnson’s office responded: “The Congressman was asked by a friend not associated with Swanson or his organization to join a Bible conference in D.C. Once he learned of Swanson’s connection to the conference he immediately withdrew his participation.”
After NCRM’s article ran, Johnson’s name was removed from the schedule at Swanson’s Bible Family Conference.
It does not appear Speaker Johnson has ever denounced extremist anti-LGBTQ hate.
In a separate May 2 article, NCRM reported, “Rep. Johnson still appears to support the anti-LGBT movement. Last week he posted praise for his ‘good friend, law school classmate and former colleague, Kyle Duncan, on his confirmation today to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.'”
READ MORE: New GOP Speaker: Separation of Church and State Is Only a ‘Shield for People of Faith’
LGBT civil rights group Lambda Legal calls Duncan, “a lawyer who has built his career around pursuing extreme positions that target members of the LGBTQ community.”
This week, on Thursday, speaking to Fox News, Johnson said: “Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘Curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview, that’s what I believe.”
Watch Johnson’s remarks below or at this link.
Speaker Mike Johnson tonight: “Someone asked me today in the media, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.” pic.twitter.com/ylMWX1XVJy
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2023
News
Ivanka Trump Ordered to Testify in Fraud Case Against Father
A New York judge has ordered Ivanka Trump to take the witness stand and testify in Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the family business.
“Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said, The Associated Press reports.
But attorneys for the former First Daughter claim she is under no obligation to testify.
“At the end of the day, your honor, they just don’t have jurisdiction over her,” attorney Bennet Moskowitz told the court.
READ MORE: ‘Fascist Party at War With Americans’ Basic Freedoms’: Critics Blast GOP Election of New Speaker
“After Ivanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago, lawyers for her and the defense contended that she shouldn’t have to take the stand, noting that she moved out of New York and stepped away from her Trump Organization job in 2017,” the AP adds.
But “Judge Arthur Engoron sided with the state, citing documents showing that Ivanka Trump has ownership or management ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments.”
“A trial is a search for the truth,” Judge Engoron said, The Messenger reports, “adding that the public has the right to ‘every person’s evidence.'”
Judge Engoron ordered Ivanka Trump does not have to testify until at least November 1, to allow her time to appeal.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian
News
Mike Johnson Won Millions in Taxpayer-Funded Rebates for Creationist’s Noah’s Ark Park
Before being elected to Congress, newly-sworn-in Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was the founder and chief counsel of a Christian-based non-profit law firm that reportedly won at least $18 million in the form of a sales tax rebate for a biblical-themed entertainment park that had sued after Kentucky’s governor charged the builder had changed from a tourism enterprise to a faith-based ministry.
Johnson, a Republican of Louisiana, had worked for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a now-powerful Christian legal group that recently played a large role in the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which stripped Americans of the constitutional right to abortion. After his work at ADF, Johnson founded his own Christian legal firm, Freedom Guard, and was hired to represent Answers in Genesis, a creationist ministry founded by Ken Ham, a young Earth creationist who holds what some consider extremist views on the Bible and Christianity.
Ham’s project, Ark Encounter, a “life-sized” Noah’s Ark replica and museum is now up and operating in Kentucky, but the road for the project was rocky.
The Guardian reports that Johnson “was among a team of attorneys engaged to press a federal lawsuit described by the Answers in Genesis president and chief executive, Ken Ham, as involving ‘freedom of religion, free exercise of religion, freedom of speech in this great nation of America.'”
READ MORE: ‘Lunatic’ Speaker Johnson Blasted for Tying Mass Shootings to Teaching Evolution and ‘Inventing’ No-Fault Divorce
“Johnson accused the state of ‘viewpoint discrimination,’ adding: ‘They have decided to exclude this organisation from a tax rebate programme that’s offered to all applications across the state.'”
In an op-ed, “Johnson attributed opposition to the project to ‘a few radical secularists and others’ who he said were misrepresenting the US constitution.”
Johnson helped smooth that road to win $18 million in tax rebates for Ham’s operation, which requires (or at least, did at the time, although it has been recently updated) all employees, including volunteers, to sign a lengthy and detailed “Statement of Faith,” which is published on its website.
“In order to preserve the function and integrity of the Answers in Genesis (AiG) ministry (and its various attractions and outreaches, both domestic and international) in its mission to proclaim the absolute truth and authority of Scripture and to provide a biblical role model to our employees and to the global body of Christ, the community, and society at large, it is imperative that all persons employed by the AiG ministry in any capacity, or who serve as volunteers, should abide by and agree to our Statement of Faith and conduct themselves accordingly,” it reads.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Is a ‘Virulent Christian Nationalist’ and Anti-LGBTQ ‘MAGA Extremist’: Critics
The Statement of Faith requires parents to “instruct their children in Christian faith and conduct, to set before them godly and consistent examples of the same, and in every way to ‘bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.'”
It also requires employees to agree that same-sex marriage is immoral.
“The only legitimate marriage, based on the creation ordinance in Genesis 1 and 2, sanctioned by God is the joining of one naturally born man and one naturally born woman in a single, exclusive union as delineated in Scripture. God intends sexual intimacy to only occur between a man and a woman who are married to each other and has commanded that no sexual activity be engaged in outside of a marriage between a man and a woman. Any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, prostitution, homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography, abuse, or any attempt to change one’s gender, or disagreement with one’s biological gender, is sinful and offensive to God.”
Watch an Answers in Genesis video featuring Ken Ham and Mike Johnson below or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Speaker Nominee Mike Johnson Is a ‘Virulent Christian Nationalist’ and Anti-LGBTQ ‘MAGA Extremist’: Critics
- News2 days ago
‘Scripture Is Very Clear’: New House Speaker Tells Congress God Has ‘Ordained’ Them
- News2 days ago
‘Fascist Party at War With Americans’ Basic Freedoms’: Critics Blast GOP Election of New Speaker
- News1 day ago
Tuberville Concocts Massive Falsehood About Who’s Responsible for Wars in Ukraine and Israel
- News1 day ago
New GOP Speaker: Separation of Church and State Is Only a ‘Shield for People of Faith’
- News3 days ago
Meadows Flips
- News22 hours ago
‘Lunatic’ Speaker Johnson Blasted for Tying Mass Shootings to Teaching Evolution and ‘Inventing’ No-Fault Divorce
- News1 day ago
Special Counsel Wants Trump Gag Order Reinstated Over Alleged Witness Intimidation