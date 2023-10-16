News
Christian Nationalist GOP Lawmaker Cites the Book of Genesis to Explain Her Vote
A far-right Christian nationalist Republican state lawmaker in Pennsylvania is citing the Bible to explain her vote against legislation.
“When Democrats are pushing bills like banning gas-powered mowers and gas-powered stoves in New York City, all under the name of a climate control agenda, we can all see what is really going on here,” said state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, in a video posted by Heartland Signal. “The truth is, is in Genesis 8:22, it says, ‘as long as the Earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.’ I’ll say that again, ‘will never cease.’ Of course, we are to be good stewards of God’s creation, but not through a forceful climate control global agenda.”
Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton County) cites Genesis 8:22 as proof that climate change is not a problem:
“As long as the Earth endures, seed time and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.” pic.twitter.com/JWjOHztswl
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 16, 2023
Borowicz figured prominently in last year’s report by Mother Jones, “Christian Nationalists Are Closer Than You Think to Running America.”
In 2019, on the day the first Muslim woman was to be sworn into office in the Pennsylvania state legislature, Rep. Borowicz delivered the morning prayer, and used the name of Jesus Christ thirteen times, while asking God to “forgive us.”
READ MORE: Judge Orders Partial Gag Order Barring Trump From ‘Public Smear Campaign’
Last year, Rep. Borowicz introduced a “Don’t Say Gay” bill while bragging it goes even further than Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis’ bill did. She also called for the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education to resign, “because LGBTQ-inclusive curricula and other resources were featured on the Pennsylvania Department of Education site,” according to WITF.
And just last month Rep. Borowicz made several false claims about COVID-19 in another speech explaining her opposition, this time to what appears to be a resolution directing a state commission to “conduct a study on the Commonwealth’s preparedness to respond to public health emergencies.”
“We do not need a study by the same government that did this to its people,” Borowicz said in video (below) she posted to her social media account. “You guys were the ones who messed everything up. Now you want to study it. I will tell you what you did wrong. People died because basic medicines were withheld from them, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and steroids.”
Studies, like this one, have shown “neither ivermectin nor hydroxychloroquine decreases the number of in-hospital days, respiratory deterioration, or deaths.”
READ MORE: ‘Will America Survive?’: Trump Launches Tirade Over Gag Order Hearing
“You shut businesses down and you shuttered them and told them who was and wasn’t essential by a government. Even though Governor Wolf’s small business stayed open. It was tyrannical,” she claimed. The business, according to WHYY, was no longer owned by the Democratic governor at the time.
“Dr. [Rachel] Levine took his own mom out of a nursing home and saved her but left others in a nursing home unable to see their family only through windows,” said Borowicz, appearing to refer to Admiral Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health who the GOP lawmaker misgendered. “And some of them passed away that way. It’s horrifying. You masked our kids, and we had to file a lawsuit just so they could go to school and breathe when the virus didn’t even affect them.”
1642 children in the U.S. died of COVID-19 between January 2020 and June 2023, according to Statista.
Watch videos of Rep. Borowicz above and below, or at this link.
Today the House Health Committee voted on House Resolution 143 to direct the Joint State Government Commission to study PA’s response to COVID-19. It doesn’t make sense to give the gov’t more money and power to “study” what they still haven’t acknowledged was tyrannical? pic.twitter.com/C8UJRYvd7D
— Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (@RepBorowicz) September 27, 2023
Jim Jordan’s Hope of Becoming Speaker ‘In Trouble’: Report
Despite numerous mainstream media reports of Jim Jordan’s “momentum” over the past few days, the Judiciary Chairman is short up to 20 Republican votes to become Speaker of the House in Tuesday’s vote, according to Punchbowl News. Republicans led by Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) ousted Kevin McCarthy as Speaker two weeks ago to the day, with no plan to replace him.
Jordan is opposed by Democrats for his alleged role in the 2020 insurrection, his “dishonest” attacks on President Joe Biden and the Biden family, and for his alleged refusal to act to protect his college wrestlers from sexual abuse when he was their coach at Ohio State. Jordan has also never had a bill signed into law despite having served in Congress since 2007.
“Jordan is in trouble,” Punchbowl News reported Tuesday. “Some House GOP insiders suggest the 59-year-old Judiciary Committee chair is as many as 20 votes short of winning the speaker’s gavel. That’s a very daunting hill for Jordan and his allies to climb.”
READ MORE: Judge Chutkan Blasts Trump’s Attorney in Gag Order Hearing
CNN’s Haley Talbot has also been charting the votes, and as of Monday night reports there are five “hard no/big mad” votes against Jordan, which is the ballgame right there, barring any Democrats crossing the aisle, which would be all but impossible. Jordan can afford to lose up to four Republicans.
Talbot has another five on the “leaning no/big mad” list, and three who are undecided or won’t say.
Speaker vote eve. Back to Big Mad basics… as a treat
Reminder: Jordan can only afford to lose FOUR members if all members in attendance vote for a candidate pic.twitter.com/AZRn97rNio
— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) October 17, 2023
Late Monday night Talbot posted a list of 55 House Republicans who had not publicly stated how they will vote.
In a “Dear Colleague” letter to House Republicans Monday, Jordan claimed the fractured GOP conference was preferable to Democrats whom he said “march in lock-step.” Jordan in that letter also likened his Republican colleagues to the Mafia.
READ MORE: ‘Will America Survive?’: Trump Launches Tirade Over Gag Order Hearing
Tuesday morning, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reported, “There might be a vote at noon today to figure out whether or not the Republicans can get it together and elect somebody who tried to overthrow the United States government.”
Watch below or at this link.
Trump Cheered After Saying ‘I Am Willing to Go to Jail’
Speaking to supporters in Iowa Monday afternoon just hours after a federal judge imposing a limited gag order on him, Donald Trump declared he is willing to go to jail to, he said, make America “a democracy again.”
Trump’s attorney in the case charging his with election fraud told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday their position on the gag order is that it is censorship. The judge disagreed. Trump has claimed it is a violation of his First Amendment rights, despite Judge Chutkan telling Trump’s attorney, “First Amendment protections yield to the administration of justice and to the protection of witnesses.”
Trump made his case to Iowa GOP voters, declaring Monday, “But what they don’t understand is I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.” His supporters cheered (video below.)
Trump’s suggestion to Iowa voters was that because of President Biden, America is no longer a democracy, but numerous reports have warned that during Donald Trump’s presidency, democracy declined significantly.
In 2020 The Washington Post reported, “President Trump has done more to undermine American democracy than any chief executive in the modern era, according to data compiled by the Varieties of Democracy project, an ongoing effort to quantify the health of representative government around the world.”
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist GOP Lawmaker Cites the Book of Genesis to Explain Her Vote
“His seemingly daily attacks on freedom of speech, the independence of the judiciary, the right to vote and other pillars of our constitutional system are bolstered by an intensely loyal fan base.”
Freedom House earlier this year stated, “The most recent edition of Freedom House’s annual Freedom in the World report, released on March 3, found that the United States’ democracy score dropped by three points due to events in 2020, for a total decline of 11 points on a 100-point scale over the past decade. Key concerns highlighted in that report included mass arrests and violence against journalists at protests, the dismissal of inspectors general and other violations of norms meant to prevent abuse of office, lack of transparency and misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and former president Trump’s attempts to overturn the decision of American voters in one of the most secure elections in US history.”
The European think tank International IDEA labeled the U.S. a “backsliding democracy,” NPR reported, citing Trump’s election denialism and false allegations of fraud.
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Donald Trump: “I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”
Deal. pic.twitter.com/J7384CjVSy
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 16, 2023
Jim Jordan Likens House Republicans to the Mafia
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is likening his fellow House Republicans to the Mafia in his attempt to sway members of the GOP conference who continue to refuse to vote for him to become the next Speaker.
“The principles that unite us as Republicans are far greater than the disagreements that divide us,” Jordan wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter (below) to House Republicans on Monday.
He also used the letter to attack and demean the Democratic caucus.
“And the differences between us and our Democrat colleagues vastly outweigh our internal divisions. The country and our conference cannot afford us attacking each other right now. It is time we unite to get back to work on behalf of the American people. As Republicans, we are blessed to have an energetic conference comprised of members with varied backgrounds, experiences, and skills-just like the country we represent. We may not always agree on every issue or every bill, and that’s all right. We don’t march in lock-step like our Democrat colleagues.”
READ MORE: Judge Orders Partial Gag Order Barring Trump From ‘Public Smear Campaign
Mentioning his individual conversations with House Republicans, Jordan added, “we’ve also discussed your thoughts on how we can best move forward. And we must move forward. The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together. That’s what I intend to do. We will make sure there are more Republican voices involved in our major decisions beyond the Five Families.”
The “Five Families” is a reference to the Mafia crime syndicate that operated in New York City, immortalized in the books and films in the “The Godfather” series.
CBS News confirms the allusion to “The Godfather,” and the Mafia, reporting, “This was a reference to the five groups in the GOP that hold the most power: The House Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee, the Republican Main Street Caucus, the Republican Governance Group and the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Washington Post has noted. (And yes, the phrase ‘Five Families’ alludes to the five mafia families in ‘The Godfather.’)”
Estimates vary but after fellow far-right Ohio Republican Mike Turner, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who initially opposed Jordan’s efforts to become Speaker, switched and endorsed him Monday, there remain few Republicans who refuse to vote for Jordan.
“The most likely path forward at this point, based on all available evidence, is that Jordan is very close to becoming the 56th speaker of the House,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported Monday afternoon.
“Some members of Congress — including some in his own party — label Jordan an extremist unworthy of the speakership, pointing to his active role in Trump’s bid to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, as well as his refusal to honor a congressional subpoena about the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol,” the Associated Press reported Monday. “Further in his past, Jordan continues to be questioned over his alleged knowledge of sexual abuse in the wrestling program at Ohio State University — accusations he adamantly denies.”
READ MORE: ‘Will America Survive?’: Trump Launches Tirade Over Gag Order Hearing
Former January 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged earlier this month, “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives.”
“If the Republicans decide that Jim Jordan should be the speaker of the House,” Cheney added, “there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”
Watch Cheney’s remarks, and read Jordan’s full letter below or at this link.
NEW: Jordan sends out a “Dear Colleague” letter, saying he will work to bring “all Republicans together” as speaker pic.twitter.com/cI0lAtw5fY
— Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) October 16, 2023
