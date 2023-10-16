Christian Nationalist GOP Lawmaker Cites the Book of Genesis to Explain Her Vote

A far-right Christian nationalist Republican state lawmaker in Pennsylvania is citing the Bible to explain her vote against legislation.

“When Democrats are pushing bills like banning gas-powered mowers and gas-powered stoves in New York City, all under the name of a climate control agenda, we can all see what is really going on here,” said state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, in a video posted by Heartland Signal. “The truth is, is in Genesis 8:22, it says, ‘as long as the Earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.’ I’ll say that again, ‘will never cease.’ Of course, we are to be good stewards of God’s creation, but not through a forceful climate control global agenda.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton County) cites Genesis 8:22 as proof that climate change is not a problem: “As long as the Earth endures, seed time and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.” pic.twitter.com/JWjOHztswl — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 16, 2023

Borowicz figured prominently in last year’s report by Mother Jones, “Christian Nationalists Are Closer Than You Think to Running America.”

In 2019, on the day the first Muslim woman was to be sworn into office in the Pennsylvania state legislature, Rep. Borowicz delivered the morning prayer, and used the name of Jesus Christ thirteen times, while asking God to “forgive us.”

READ MORE: Judge Orders Partial Gag Order Barring Trump From ‘Public Smear Campaign’

Last year, Rep. Borowicz introduced a “Don’t Say Gay” bill while bragging it goes even further than Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis’ bill did. She also called for the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education to resign, “because LGBTQ-inclusive curricula and other resources were featured on the Pennsylvania Department of Education site,” according to WITF.

And just last month Rep. Borowicz made several false claims about COVID-19 in another speech explaining her opposition, this time to what appears to be a resolution directing a state commission to “conduct a study on the Commonwealth’s preparedness to respond to public health emergencies.”

“We do not need a study by the same government that did this to its people,” Borowicz said in video (below) she posted to her social media account. “You guys were the ones who messed everything up. Now you want to study it. I will tell you what you did wrong. People died because basic medicines were withheld from them, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and steroids.”

Studies, like this one, have shown “neither ivermectin nor hydroxychloroquine decreases the number of in-hospital days, respiratory deterioration, or deaths.”

READ MORE: ‘Will America Survive?’: Trump Launches Tirade Over Gag Order Hearing

“You shut businesses down and you shuttered them and told them who was and wasn’t essential by a government. Even though Governor Wolf’s small business stayed open. It was tyrannical,” she claimed. The business, according to WHYY, was no longer owned by the Democratic governor at the time.

“Dr. [Rachel] Levine took his own mom out of a nursing home and saved her but left others in a nursing home unable to see their family only through windows,” said Borowicz, appearing to refer to Admiral Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health who the GOP lawmaker misgendered. “And some of them passed away that way. It’s horrifying. You masked our kids, and we had to file a lawsuit just so they could go to school and breathe when the virus didn’t even affect them.”

1642 children in the U.S. died of COVID-19 between January 2020 and June 2023, according to Statista.

Watch videos of Rep. Borowicz above and below, or at this link.