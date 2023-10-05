Trump ‘Considering’ Trip to DC and Is ‘Open to Pitching Himself as a Speaker Candidate’: Report

As Republicans in the House of Representatives search for a new Speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy, some in the MAGA wing of the GOP conference inside Congress has put forth an external candidate to be their leader: Donald Trump.

Far-right extremist U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who opposed the move to remove McCarthy has been among the staunchest promoters of a Speaker Donald Trump. There is no law that requires an elected Speaker of the House to be a member of Congress, and the Constitution is “silent” on the question.

Politico senior congressional reporter Sarah Ferris Thursday afternoon reported: “Former President Donald Trump is considering a visit to the Capitol next week where he is open to pitching himself as a speaker candidate, according to a Republican familiar with internal discussions.”

Congresswoman Greene is far from the only high-profile Republican to support having a “Speaker Donald Trump.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 2024 presidential candidate, also announced his support.

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he doesn’t think Donald Trump would be a “bad choice” for Speaker of the House: “I think that there’s a value in chaos at times.” pic.twitter.com/81VusNASdk — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

And other Republican members of Congress support a Speaker Trump, including U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, according to the New York Post.

While the Constitution is silent on a Speaker not having to be a member of Congress, House Republicans’ own rules are clear on an actual prerequisite.

“Trump could also run into problems with the GOP’s own conference rules,” Politico notes, “which state a member of GOP leadership is required to step aside ‘if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.'”

Trump currently faces 91 felony counts across four separate state and federal cases in three separate jurisdictions.

According to Forbes, were Trump convicted on all charges and handed the maximum sentence for each, he could be facing “a potential maximum sentence of 717.5 years in prison.”

