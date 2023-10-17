Trump Goes After NY AG in Civil Trial One Day After Criminal Case Gag Order

Returning to his New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump Tuesday morning attacked Attorney General Letitia James exactly two weeks after the judge in that case imposed a gag order barring the ex-president from targeting court staff, and just one day after a federal judge in a criminal election fraud case placed a narrow gag order on the ex-president barring him from targeting witnesses, prosecutors, and court officers and their families.

“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify … public servants who are simply doing their job,” U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan told Trump’s attorney on Monday in the criminal case charing him with attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Less than 24 hours later Trump stood before the cameras and went after the prosecutor who has sued Trump in a $250 million civil fraud case. The judge in that case has already declared Trump committed fraud, and ordered his New York business licenses revoked and some of his assets dissolved.

“This is a disgraceful situation,” Trump, who is running for President, told reporters Tuesday (video below). “This is an attorney general, Letitia, that went out and campaigned on, ‘I will get Trump. I will get Trump no matter what I’ll get Trump. I promise.'”

“We have two tapes of her now that have come out since the trial because people took tapes of her because they couldn’t believe her ranting and raving like a lunatic,” Trump charged. “But just as the Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, she shouldn’t be allowed to be attorney general she’s defrauded the public with this trial.”

Trump went on a two-minute rant claiming his Mar-a-Lago resort, which he called “the biggest house, the most spectacular place in all of Florida,” is worth “a billion to a billion-five,” despite the local Florida tax assessor declaring its value between $18 million and $28 million.

“They are the fraudulent people,” Trump added, appearing to refer to Attorney General James and New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron. Trump continued, again saying, “they are the frauds because they house is worth a billion, a billion and a half, 750 million which is worth a fortune. It’s the most expensive house probably in the world, and they said it was worth probably $18 million. And they don’t do anything about it.”

Travel and Leisure reports that England’s Buckingham Palace is the most expensive house in the world, valuing it at $1.6 billion.

Watch Trump below or at this link.

Trump, back at court in NYC this morning, viciously attacks AG James, who he describes at “ranting and raving like a lunatic.” He also claims Mar-a-Lago is “the most expensive house, probably, in the world” and adds that it’s worth as much as $1.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/4azPwKpBXR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2023

