Flustered Santos Goes From ‘No Comment’ to ‘Pretty Much Denying’ All Allegations After New Charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) told reporters surrounding him “no comment” Tuesday evening when news broke the Dept. of Justice had just revealed a superseding indictment including an additional ten charges against the freshman New York Republican lawmaker. But Wednesday morning he vowed to not resign or accept any plea deal, said he will run for re-election, and declared he is “pretty much denying” all of the 23 criminal charges he is now facing.
“I did not have access to my phone,” Santos told reporters, including Spectrum News’ Cassie Semyon (video below), when they surrounded him Tuesday as he claimed he had just learned of the latest set of charges. “I have no idea what you guys are talking about.”
Santos refused to respond to questions about the indictment, including, “They say that you stole peoples’ identities, did you steal peoples’ identities?” and, “Are you still going to vote in the Speakers’ election?”
But Wednesday morning Santos told reporters, as CNN reports, “I’m going to continue to fight this as much as I said in the past. Nothing has changed.”
“I think I’ve made it clear that I will fight this to prove my innocence. So yeah, I’m pretty much denying every last bit of charges.”
“The No. 1 question you all ask me is, ‘Are you going to take a plea deal?’ No. The answer is, I will not take a plea deal,” Santos said. CNN reports the New York GOP Congressman called the campaign finances charges “bullshit.”
Santos also told reporters “half the country” during the coronavirus pandemic took unemployment benefits they were not entitled to.
The Dept. of Justice on Tuesday revealed a damning set of new allegations, including that during his 2022 run for Congress, Santos repeatedly charged credit cards of contributors without telling them, at least one for tens of thousands of dollars. DOJ also alleges he transferred some of those funds, thousands of dollars, to his personal back account.
“Santos allegedly repeatedly charged the contributor’s credit card without the contributor’s knowledge or authorization, attempting to make at least $44,800 in charges and repeatedly concealing the true source of funds by falsely listing the source of funds as Santos himself, his relatives, and other contributors,” DOJ claims. “On one occasion, Santos charged $12,000 to the contributor’s credit card, ultimately transferring the vast majority of that money into Santos’s own personal bank account.”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice statement says a grand jury indicted Santos on “one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsification of records submitted to the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud.”
“Santos was previously charged with an additional seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives in the original indictment.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
GEORGE SANTOS leaving the House GOP meeting tonight says “I have no idea what you guys are talking about,” when asked the 23 new charges he is facing. Members had to check us phone, and Santos claimed he hadn’t looked at his phone at all. pic.twitter.com/Q3V3piEQ4v
— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) October 10, 2023
‘One of the Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’: Critics Blast Pence’s Attack on Biden
Former Vice President Mike Pence came under fire Wednesday afternoon as he attacked President Joe Biden by telling Fox News what he claimed he would be doing to respond to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel if he were President, only to have critics explain to him the Commander in Chief has already done those very things.
Pence, who has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, declared, “I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command to stand up special forces and have them immediately be prepared to deploy into Gaza.”
In the video of a Fox News interview he posted (below), Pence added he would tell Hamas, “You either give up all the American hostages, give up all the Israeli hostages, or we are going in with IDF [Israel Defense Forces] forces.”
James LaPorta, The Messenger’s national security and military reporter responded to Pence, saying: “There’s already a JSOC [Joint Special Operations Command] unit on standby, I reported on this yesterday.” He pointed Pence to his article, titled, “US Sends Hostage Rescue Experts to Israel and Puts Special Ops ‘Door Kickers’ on Alert.”
Attorney George Conway blasted Pence, writing: “Yeah, let’s just drop a brigade or two of Americans into a hostile urban combat zone to wander around with no objective so they can get shot at by terrorists and bombed by the IAF [Israeli Air Force.]”
“This is seriously one of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard from an American politician, which is saying a lot given our recent experience with the guy who wanted to see @mike_pence hung.”
Conway continued: “Really, @mike_pence, you should just quit. You have zero chance of winning. You are wasting people’s time and money. You are embarrassing yourself. You are doing no one, including yourself, any good.”
National security attorney Brad Moss told Pence, “He already did that, Mike,” pointing to a New York Post article titled, “US special operations forces, hostage rescue experts assisting Israeli forces: report.”
John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow urged the former vice president to “Please stop.”
Former Republican and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh also urged Pence to “Please stop. Stop criticizing the American President. He’s doing a great job standing with and defending Israel. He’s on top of this. Get behind him and let’s be unified on this. Quit being political.”
Frequent political commentator Victor Shi informed Pence that President Biden “literally talked about Americas role in the free world this morning and is talking about it again now.”
Watch Pence’s remarks below or at this link.
I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command… pic.twitter.com/jxgrBGtOUj
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 11, 2023
‘4 Questions, 3 Attempts at a Pivot’: Newsom Blasts DeSantis Over Holocaust Denier
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is keeping the pressure on Ron DeSantis, blasting the Florida Republican Governor for struggling to say Republicans should not be dining with Holocaust deniers.
“A very simple question — should Republicans dine with a holocaust denier?” Gov. Newsom asked on social media, posting video of DeSantis speaking with CNN earlier Wednesday.
“It takes Ron DeSantis 4 questions, 3 attempts at a pivot, and over a minute to give an even semi-coherent answer,” he observed. “Listen for yourself…”
DeSantis was being asked about Nick Fuentes, a Christian nationalist and self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “Nicholas Fuentes is a white supremacist leader, organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”
ADL says that “Fuentes believes that he is working to defend against ‘leftist’ cultural changes that are destroying the ‘true America:’ a white, Christian nation,” and “Fuentes has been embraced and praised by far right-wing and mainstream conservatives, providing him a larger platform for elevating the America First movement.”
The Republican Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, on Monday demanded Lt. Governor Dan Patrick give away $3 million in donations he received from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, whose President, Jonathan Stickland, the Speaker said, “fraternized for six hours” with Fuentes, who he described as “a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust.”
In a widely-denounced dinner in November at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump dined with Nick Fuentes and another antisemite, Kanye West.
DeSantis’s response to CNN’s John Berman were so evasive that the host at one point was forced to say, “You didn’t answer my question on Nick Fuentes. I’ll move on if you’re not going to give a direct answer to that.”
Ultimately, DeSantis said “I would not do that” when pressed if Republicans should be eating with Nick Fuentes.
Watch below or at this link.
A very simple question — should Republicans dine with a holocaust denier?
It takes Ron DeSantis 4 questions, 3 attempts at a pivot, and over a minute to give an even semi-coherent answer.
Listen for yourself…pic.twitter.com/BSRyYfgW3r
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 11, 2023
GOP Congressman Who Swore at Teenaged Pages Unleashes F-Bomb Tirade at Biden Briefing
Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden once again unleashed an angry, profanity-laced tirade, this time at Biden White House briefers who were informing members of Congress about the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
“Multiple attendees described Van Orden (R-Wis.) as acting belligerent towards the Biden administration briefers when he asked questions. Several people said Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting loud boos in the room. One person in the room said Van Orden shouted that the briefers’ presentation was ‘pathetic.’ Another attendee described it as ‘offensive and inappropriate,'” Politico reports.
“One member, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), shouted ‘shame on you’ in response to Van Orden’s verbal affront — prompting Van Orden to drop an f-bomb toward the Minnesota Democrat, who is Jewish.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Judy Chu of California called Van Orden “rude” and said he “attacked the presenters.”
“I thought they had very substantive things to say. But he just had this blanket attack saying that ‘this is the worst information I’ve ever had.’”
Another Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado “apologized for his colleague’s conduct, telling the briefers, ‘I apologize for this guy, the attendees said.'”
Axios’ Andrew Solender adds, “Van Orden was ‘personally attacking each of the briefers, referring to their briefs as ‘pathetic,’ ‘embarrassing,’ it was just really nasty,’ one House Dem said. ‘He went nuts,’ said Rep. Steve Cohen.”
Congressman Van Orden, 54, is a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has a history of directing profanity at children. He made nationwide headlines just months ago when he verbally attacked a group of Senate pages who were taking photographs in the Capitol Rotunda on their last night in service, a long-standing tradition according to some former pages.
Van Orden had been “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that reportedly was filled with alcohol in full view, back in July.
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, told the teenaged Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reported. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident.
“What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t],” he reportedly told them.
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked.
When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
“You j*ck*sses, get out,” he added.
Van Orden never apologized and doubled down after his actions were denounced by both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
That was not the first time Van Orden attacked minors.
In 2021, while still a congressional candidate Van Orden verbally attacked a 17-year old public library page over a display of LGBTQ children’s books during Pride Month.
“A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened her over a gay pride display,” the Associated Press had reported. “Kerrigan Trautsch, a page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children’s section.”
Trautsch “said Van Orden was angry, and that he said the books offended him and that taxpayers shouldn’t have to see them.”
“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said and called the situation “very uncomfortable, threatening.”
“He was full-on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she also said.
“He was especially upset about the 2018 book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The 40-page book put out by John Oliver’s weekly HBO news show, “Last Week Tonight,” tells the fictional story of how Marlon Bundo, former Vice President Mike Pence’s real-life rabbit, marries another rabbit of the same sex.”
