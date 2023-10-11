News
‘Backstabbing, Bad Blood and Mistrust’: GOP ‘Discombobulated’ as They Try to Elect a New Speaker
As House Republicans reconvene to try to elect another Speaker eight days after ousting Kevin McCarthy, one top reporter is delivering a tough assessment of their performance and actions over this year and the current state of the GOP conference.
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman, who is also an MSNBC/NBC News political analyst, blasted the GOP just before 9 AM on Wednesday.
“In an hour and a half, House Republicans will head to 1100 Longworth to elect a speaker,” Sherman writes.
“I’ve never seen the House Republican Conference so discombobulated, rudderless and confused in my time covering Congress,” he observes. Sherman is the author of the 2019 book, “The Hill to Die On: The Battle for Congress and the Future of Trump’s America.”
“They said they’d spend the fall passing bills using regular order, instead they’ve booted their speaker and are warring over the next one,” he continues. “They are rewriting the rules for the election the day of the election after criticizing states for doing that in 2020.”
Pointing out the extraordinary security measures being implemented, Sherman reports, “They are taking the cell phones of elected officials when they go into meetings — these are adults with staffs who are not able to bring their electronics into party meetings.”
“This speaker election could go a while,” he warns. “Two weeks now on an internal party matter with govt funding expiring in a month and change.”
In his last major act as Speaker, McCarthy passed bipartisan legislation, a continuing resolution to keep the federal government from shutting down. Currently, the government can remain open until Friday, November 17, the week before Thanksgiving. There are five weeks and two days until the clock runs out.
Punchbowl News this morning adds “this is as discombobulated and disorganized as the House GOP conference has been for more than two decades. They’re leaderless, angry and upset over how they got here and worried about what’s next. There’s backstabbing, bad blood and mistrust. Evidence: After preaching unity for the last week, Jordan declined to say openly whether he’ll back Scalise if the Louisiana Republican wins the nomination for speaker. And that may cost him some votes.”
Meanwhile, neither of the top two Republican candidates for Speaker, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, reportedly have anywhere near the necessary 217 votes to win the majority and the gavel. Jordan has said he does not want a battle on the House floor, he wants consensus before any vote. In January, it took Republicans 15 vote attempts – and many concessions – before McCarthy finally won.
Democrats are again totally united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who unanimously won their nomination for Speaker Tuesday night.
Experts suggest no House business can be conducted – no legislation voted on or passed – until a Speaker is in place. That means any potential funding for Israel is on hold until Republicans choose a leader. And any funding for Ukraine, given both Jordan’s and Scalise’s positions, is unlikely even after a Speaker is chosen.
‘One of the Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’: Critics Blast Pence’s Attack on Biden
Former Vice President Mike Pence came under fire Wednesday afternoon as he attacked President Joe Biden by telling Fox News what he claimed he would be doing to respond to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel if he were President, only to have critics explain to him the Commander in Chief has already done those very things.
Pence, who has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, declared, “I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command to stand up special forces and have them immediately be prepared to deploy into Gaza.”
In the video of a Fox News interview he posted (below), Pence added he would tell Hamas, “You either give up all the American hostages, give up all the Israeli hostages, or we are going in with IDF [Israel Defense Forces] forces.”
James LaPorta, The Messenger’s national security and military reporter responded to Pence, saying: “There’s already a JSOC [Joint Special Operations Command] unit on standby, I reported on this yesterday.” He pointed Pence to his article, titled, “US Sends Hostage Rescue Experts to Israel and Puts Special Ops ‘Door Kickers’ on Alert.”
Attorney George Conway blasted Pence, writing: “Yeah, let’s just drop a brigade or two of Americans into a hostile urban combat zone to wander around with no objective so they can get shot at by terrorists and bombed by the IAF [Israeli Air Force.]”
“This is seriously one of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard from an American politician, which is saying a lot given our recent experience with the guy who wanted to see @mike_pence hung.”
Conway continued: “Really, @mike_pence, you should just quit. You have zero chance of winning. You are wasting people’s time and money. You are embarrassing yourself. You are doing no one, including yourself, any good.”
National security attorney Brad Moss told Pence, “He already did that, Mike,” pointing to a New York Post article titled, “US special operations forces, hostage rescue experts assisting Israeli forces: report.”
John Sipher, a former CIA station chief in Moscow urged the former vice president to “Please stop.”
Former Republican and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh also urged Pence to “Please stop. Stop criticizing the American President. He’s doing a great job standing with and defending Israel. He’s on top of this. Get behind him and let’s be unified on this. Quit being political.”
Frequent political commentator Victor Shi informed Pence that President Biden “literally talked about Americas role in the free world this morning and is talking about it again now.”
Watch Pence’s remarks below or at this link.
I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command… pic.twitter.com/jxgrBGtOUj
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 11, 2023
‘4 Questions, 3 Attempts at a Pivot’: Newsom Blasts DeSantis Over Holocaust Denier
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is keeping the pressure on Ron DeSantis, blasting the Florida Republican Governor for struggling to say Republicans should not be dining with Holocaust deniers.
“A very simple question — should Republicans dine with a holocaust denier?” Gov. Newsom asked on social media, posting video of DeSantis speaking with CNN earlier Wednesday.
“It takes Ron DeSantis 4 questions, 3 attempts at a pivot, and over a minute to give an even semi-coherent answer,” he observed. “Listen for yourself…”
DeSantis was being asked about Nick Fuentes, a Christian nationalist and self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “Nicholas Fuentes is a white supremacist leader, organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”
ADL says that “Fuentes believes that he is working to defend against ‘leftist’ cultural changes that are destroying the ‘true America:’ a white, Christian nation,” and “Fuentes has been embraced and praised by far right-wing and mainstream conservatives, providing him a larger platform for elevating the America First movement.”
The Republican Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, on Monday demanded Lt. Governor Dan Patrick give away $3 million in donations he received from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, whose President, Jonathan Stickland, the Speaker said, “fraternized for six hours” with Fuentes, who he described as “a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust.”
In a widely-denounced dinner in November at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump dined with Nick Fuentes and another antisemite, Kanye West.
DeSantis’s response to CNN’s John Berman were so evasive that the host at one point was forced to say, “You didn’t answer my question on Nick Fuentes. I’ll move on if you’re not going to give a direct answer to that.”
Ultimately, DeSantis said “I would not do that” when pressed if Republicans should be eating with Nick Fuentes.
Watch below or at this link.
A very simple question — should Republicans dine with a holocaust denier?
It takes Ron DeSantis 4 questions, 3 attempts at a pivot, and over a minute to give an even semi-coherent answer.
Listen for yourself…pic.twitter.com/BSRyYfgW3r
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 11, 2023
GOP Congressman Who Swore at Teenaged Pages Unleashes F-Bomb Tirade at Biden Briefing
Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden once again unleashed an angry, profanity-laced tirade, this time at Biden White House briefers who were informing members of Congress about the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
“Multiple attendees described Van Orden (R-Wis.) as acting belligerent towards the Biden administration briefers when he asked questions. Several people said Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting loud boos in the room. One person in the room said Van Orden shouted that the briefers’ presentation was ‘pathetic.’ Another attendee described it as ‘offensive and inappropriate,'” Politico reports.
“One member, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), shouted ‘shame on you’ in response to Van Orden’s verbal affront — prompting Van Orden to drop an f-bomb toward the Minnesota Democrat, who is Jewish.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Judy Chu of California called Van Orden “rude” and said he “attacked the presenters.”
“I thought they had very substantive things to say. But he just had this blanket attack saying that ‘this is the worst information I’ve ever had.’”
Another Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado “apologized for his colleague’s conduct, telling the briefers, ‘I apologize for this guy, the attendees said.'”
Axios’ Andrew Solender adds, “Van Orden was ‘personally attacking each of the briefers, referring to their briefs as ‘pathetic,’ ‘embarrassing,’ it was just really nasty,’ one House Dem said. ‘He went nuts,’ said Rep. Steve Cohen.”
Congressman Van Orden, 54, is a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has a history of directing profanity at children. He made nationwide headlines just months ago when he verbally attacked a group of Senate pages who were taking photographs in the Capitol Rotunda on their last night in service, a long-standing tradition according to some former pages.
Van Orden had been “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that reportedly was filled with alcohol in full view, back in July.
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, told the teenaged Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reported. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident.
“What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t],” he reportedly told them.
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked.
When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
“You j*ck*sses, get out,” he added.
Van Orden never apologized and doubled down after his actions were denounced by both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
That was not the first time Van Orden attacked minors.
In 2021, while still a congressional candidate Van Orden verbally attacked a 17-year old public library page over a display of LGBTQ children’s books during Pride Month.
“A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened her over a gay pride display,” the Associated Press had reported. “Kerrigan Trautsch, a page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children’s section.”
Trautsch “said Van Orden was angry, and that he said the books offended him and that taxpayers shouldn’t have to see them.”
“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said and called the situation “very uncomfortable, threatening.”
“He was full-on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she also said.
“He was especially upset about the 2018 book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The 40-page book put out by John Oliver’s weekly HBO news show, “Last Week Tonight,” tells the fictional story of how Marlon Bundo, former Vice President Mike Pence’s real-life rabbit, marries another rabbit of the same sex.”
