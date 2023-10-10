Tim Scott’s ‘Blood on His Hands’ Blaming of Biden for Attack on Israel Met With Outrage

U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s claim President Joe Biden bears responsibility for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, and has “blood on his hands” after more than 1000 Israelis were slaughtered, is being met with outrage.

“Mercy,” Senator Scott said in his remarks at The Hudson Institute, which has been described as a “hawkish think tank that heavily relies on Pentagon funding.”

“There is no both sides,” Scottt continued Tuesday. “There is no moral equivalency. We’re talking about terrorists killing innocent people. There is right and there is wrong. It’s black and white. And there should be no doubt where our loyalties as a nation lie.”

“We have seen the face of evil. The President of the United States has a moral duty to lead with strength and clarity. So while Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands,” Scott claimed.

“His weakness invited the attack. His cash giveaways to Iran help fund terrorism and after the attack, his administration suggested that Israel just stand down, is a disgrace. We need a president who was loyal to our allies yet lethal to our adversaries because weakness has never purchased peace, being passive is a provocation.”

READ MORE: Santos Slapped With 10 Additional Federal Felony Charges

Scott’s claim, that President Biden gave away cash to Iran and that cash helped fund terrorism is false, has been widely debunked, including by Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

Griffin: The $6 billion is still currently held in a Qatari bank account with U.S. Treasury oversight. The money came from Iranian oil sales to South Korea and did not include U.S. Taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/HAQV3HUh3N — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2023

Senator Scott’s presidential campaign is ranking at number seven and polling at just 2.4%, according to the right-leaning website RealClearPolitics. On Tuesday conservative columnist George Will urged the South Carolina Republican to drop out and endorse Nikki Haley.

Outrage and anger followed Scott’s attack on the President.

Former Republican and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh blasted Sen. Scott:

“This is so fucking despicable @SenatorTimScott. And wrong. Just an ugly thing to say. Good God, I thought you were better than this. What the hell happened to you? Shame on you. Shame on you.”

READ MORE: Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation

Political commentator Keith Olbermann remarked, “What a gutless political prostitute @SenatorTimScott truly is.”

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, the former Jeb Bush presidential campaign communications director, responded saying: “This would’ve been unthinkable rhetoric from Dems after 9/11. Had John Kerry said something like this about W, Fox would still be having outraged segments about it to this day. There’s plenty of room to criticize Biden without equating America to baby decapitating terrorists.”

Watch Sen. Scott’s remarks below or at this link.

“While Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands.” – Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) blames Biden for Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel, again parroting an unsubstantiated GOP claim that Iran used the money from the $6B prisoner exchange to help fund the attacks pic.twitter.com/J0EEfbOttW — The Recount (@therecount) October 10, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Dishonest’: Critics Slam Fox News for ‘Attack-Biden-at-All-Costs Garbage’