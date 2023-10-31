News
Johnson Wants to Change National Conversation ‘From Hate to Love’ Says Fox Host
Fox News host Harris Faulkner attacked Democrats across the country Tuesday as she joined in a pile-on with Kayleigh McEnany while praising the House’s new Speaker, Mike Johnson in a segment promoting what they say are his Christian values.
“He sees a chance, he sees an opening now to change the conversation from hate to love,” Faulkner told McEnany in response to the former White House press secretary’s interview with the new Speaker. “And that is amazing.”
“I would say a couple of things about him,” Faulkner continued, as she spoke not about Johnson but about Democrats.
“The left is going to try to marginalize him along the lines of religion – look, look what’s happening on campuses and even on Capitol Hill when some of those on the left in the House, [Congresswoman] Rashida Tlaib and others. They are, they’re marginalizing people of faith. ‘That is about being Jewish.’ ‘This is about being Christian.’ And if you think antisemitism will stand alone, no, it won’t on Capitol Hill, it’ll be anti-Christian. It’ll be anti-anything that is opposite of where they want to see the country in terms of globalism and disarming us from our faith.”
READ MORE: ‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley
McEnany began the “Outnumbered” segment by declaring, “Didn’t take them long. The liberal media now launching their first jabs at the newly-minted House Speaker, Mike Johnson. Many of those attacks appear to center on his Christian faith they are particularly perturbed by that.”
McEnany also targeted fellow former White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, who said: “The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview. It is his worldview, and that during his first speech in his new job, Johnson suggested that his election as Speaker was an act of God. Talk about a bit of a humblebrag there…his views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist. They’re more divisive than they are divine.”
Questions of religious fundamentalism aside, Psaki’s remarks were accurate.
Johnson recently said to know what his “worldview” is on any subject, just pick up a Bible. And he did suggest that his elevation to Speaker was an act of God. In his first remarks immediately after being elected, Johnson told Congress they were “ordained” by God to be there.
McEnany asked Johnson his response to Psaki’s remarks.
READ MORE: Comer and Jordan Target DC Investigation of Right Wing Activist Behind Trump SCOTUS Justices
“Look,” the new Speaker said, “there are entire industries that are built to take down public leaders, effective political leaders like by me, I’m not surprised by that. I mean, it comes with the territory. It doesn’t bother me at all. I just wish they would get to know me. I’m not trying to establish Christianity as the national religion or something. That’s not what it’s about at all. If you truly believe in the Bible’s commands and you seek to follow those, it is impossible to be a hateful person because the greatest command of the Bible is that you love God with everything you have. And you love your neighbor as yourself.”
And yet, as Mother Jones’ David Corn points out, “Johnson appears to believe in a religious litmus test for politicians.”
Watch the entire interview below or at this link.
Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Prosecutors for New York Attorney General Letitia James produced a document in court Wednesday during the $250 million business fraud civil trial of Donald Trump that one legal expert says shows the ex-president knew he did not win the 2020 election, and had planned to return to private life.
The document, as The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reports, shows Donald Trump “restored himself” as trustee of the Trump Organization on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before leaving office.
Professor at NYU Law and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weismann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst, jumped on Klasfeld’s social media post.
“BREAKING in NY civil Trump case,” Weissmann wrote on X. “This document could be hugely important to Jack Smith and Fani Willis,” the Special Counsel prosecuting Trump for his efforts to overturn he election and in the Espionage Act case over classified documents, and the Georgia District Attorney also prosecuting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
READ MORE: Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
Weissman says the document “would show that Trump knew, at least as of 1/15/21, that he had not won the election and was returning to his private life & business.”
On January 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump held an hour-long press conference, complete with prop folders. His attorney claimed the president-elect had “relinquished leadership and management of the Trump Organization,” and handed “complete and total control” of his business empire to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Alan Weisselberg.
That, according to ProPublica, did not happen until at least January 23, 2021.
Reporters were blocked from being able to examine the documents.
Update: The Trump team did not allow the press to see the contents of the folders. Photo by Noah Gray/CNN pic.twitter.com/zKc9fv3Sba
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
Judge Cannon Appears Likely to Hand Trump Yet Another Trial Delay
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appears prepared to support Donald Trump’s latest request, handing the ex-president facing criminal felony charges under the Espionage Act yet another delay.
Trump’s legal team has “repeatedly complained to the judge in the Mar-a-Lago criminal document-mishandling case that they haven’t had proper access to classified evidence in the case as they prepare for a trial next May,” CNN reports. “Those complaints have evolved into the Trump team asking Cannon to postpone the trial ‘until at least mid-November 2024,'” which would be after the election Trump is trying to win, reportedly to keep him out of prison.
“No immediate ruling from Judge Cannon on Trump’s bid to delay classified documents trial set for May,” reports Politico’s Josh Gerstein after Wednesday’s hearing ended, “but she was skeptical of prosecutors’ arguments that the case can be kept more or less on track.”
READ MORE: Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell appeared to reach the same assessment:
“Judge Cannon appeared inclined to delay the timetable for Trump classified docs case, saying at hearing she would enter order as soon as possible on adjustments to the schedule — repeatedly noted prospect of clashes w 2020 case in DC set to start in March.”
The Washington Post confirms, reporting that Judge Cannon “suggested at a hearing Wednesday that she might push back the planned trial timeline, citing the potential complications with the former president’s three other criminal cases.”
“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed time frame,” Judge Cannon said of deadlines she herself created.
Johnson Mocks Reports GOP Plan to Defund IRS Will Cost US Taxpayers Up to $90 Billion
Speaker Mike Johnson is mocking and dismissing several reports finding House Republicans’ legislation allegedly “offsetting” $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel to fight Hamas terrorists by defunding the IRS will cost U.S. taxpayers up to $90 billion.
Republicans want to gut a portion of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which increases funding for IRS to pursue taxpayers who make over $400,000 annually but are not paying the appropriate amount of taxes.
Republicans’ “plan to ‘offset’ Israel aid will cost $90 billion, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel tells me,” reports The Washington Post’s congressional economics correspondent Jacob Bogage.
“All of those funds go to increased scrutiny on tax evasion going on at the highest wealth levels,” Werfel also told him.
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
“The nonpartisan budget office [CBO] estimated that the GOP bill would add $12.5 billion to the deficit through 2033 — far less than Werfel’s estimate of $90 billion — and projected it would result in $26.8 billion in lost tax revenue,” The Post reports separately, but that CBO estimate methodology was dictated by the direction House Republicans put in the bill on how the CBO was allowed to calculate the legislation’s impact.
Noted economist and professor Justin Wolfers blasted right-wing writer Stephen Moore, pointing out that “Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some)…”
Funding the IRS pays for itself (plus some), you fraud. https://t.co/4eOa3QeTPs pic.twitter.com/uQmciA2FAI
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 31, 2023
“Reminder,” commented civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, Speaker Johnson “is attempting to use a terrorist attack to save tax cheats $90B EVEN WHILE the single solitary thing House GOP has done since January is pursue Hunter Biden for tax crimes.”
Responding to one report that says House Republicans’ bill would cost $27 billion, The White House’s Andrew Bates writes: “That’s a hell of a price the @HouseGOP wants to make Americans pay just so they can politicize defense support for Israel and give Russia a pass for killing Ukrainians with Iranian weapons.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Fox News asked Speaker Johnson if he was “surprised” by the CBO’s projection.
RELATED: ‘There Are American Hostages’: House GOP Slammed for ‘Exploiting a War to Pass a Tax Cut’
“Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit,” replied Johnson, mocking both the CBO and its score of the GOP legislation.
Watch Johnson below or at this link.
NEW: @SpeakerJohnson on CBO score for his Israel aid package: “Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit” pic.twitter.com/8C0fY5THGt
— Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) November 1, 2023
