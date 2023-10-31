Johnson Wants to Change National Conversation ‘From Hate to Love’ Says Fox Host

Fox News host Harris Faulkner attacked Democrats across the country Tuesday as she joined in a pile-on with Kayleigh McEnany while praising the House’s new Speaker, Mike Johnson in a segment promoting what they say are his Christian values.

“He sees a chance, he sees an opening now to change the conversation from hate to love,” Faulkner told McEnany in response to the former White House press secretary’s interview with the new Speaker. “And that is amazing.”

“I would say a couple of things about him,” Faulkner continued, as she spoke not about Johnson but about Democrats.

“The left is going to try to marginalize him along the lines of religion – look, look what’s happening on campuses and even on Capitol Hill when some of those on the left in the House, [Congresswoman] Rashida Tlaib and others. They are, they’re marginalizing people of faith. ‘That is about being Jewish.’ ‘This is about being Christian.’ And if you think antisemitism will stand alone, no, it won’t on Capitol Hill, it’ll be anti-Christian. It’ll be anti-anything that is opposite of where they want to see the country in terms of globalism and disarming us from our faith.”

McEnany began the “Outnumbered” segment by declaring, “Didn’t take them long. The liberal media now launching their first jabs at the newly-minted House Speaker, Mike Johnson. Many of those attacks appear to center on his Christian faith they are particularly perturbed by that.”

McEnany also targeted fellow former White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, who said: “The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview. It is his worldview, and that during his first speech in his new job, Johnson suggested that his election as Speaker was an act of God. Talk about a bit of a humblebrag there…his views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist. They’re more divisive than they are divine.”

Questions of religious fundamentalism aside, Psaki’s remarks were accurate.

Johnson recently said to know what his “worldview” is on any subject, just pick up a Bible. And he did suggest that his elevation to Speaker was an act of God. In his first remarks immediately after being elected, Johnson told Congress they were “ordained” by God to be there.

McEnany asked Johnson his response to Psaki’s remarks.

“Look,” the new Speaker said, “there are entire industries that are built to take down public leaders, effective political leaders like by me, I’m not surprised by that. I mean, it comes with the territory. It doesn’t bother me at all. I just wish they would get to know me. I’m not trying to establish Christianity as the national religion or something. That’s not what it’s about at all. If you truly believe in the Bible’s commands and you seek to follow those, it is impossible to be a hateful person because the greatest command of the Bible is that you love God with everything you have. And you love your neighbor as yourself.”

And yet, as Mother Jones’ David Corn points out, “Johnson appears to believe in a religious litmus test for politicians.”

Watch the entire interview below or at this link.