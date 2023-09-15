News
Trump Lawyers Are Begging Him Not to Give ‘Completely Self-Destructive’ Testimony at Trial: Elie Honig
Former President Donald Trump said this week that he would testify under oath at his trial related to hoarding top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort — but CNN legal analyst Elie Honig argued on Friday that no sane lawyer would allow him to do so.
After playing a video clip of Trump telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker that special counsel Jack Smith was a “lunatic” who made a “fake charge” about him ordering the deletion of security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago, Honig argued that the only way for Trump to make this argument legally effective way was to say it under oath.
“If he says he’s… willing to testify under oath he never gave that order to delete the footage, the only way to do that: You have to take the stand,” he said. “There’s no other venue or forum for him to do that.”
Honig then outlined why this would be a horrible idea on Trump’s part.
“Taking the stand in any defendant’s own defense is rare and very risky,” he said. “Here I think it would be completely self-destructive. I know Donald Trump has been saying he wants to testify. I assure you his lawyers are saying, ‘Please do not do that.’ It would be extraordinarily dangerous for you to take the stand and testify in your own defense.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
House Democrats Urge IRS Investigation Into Supreme Court ‘Bribes’
Three House Democrats are requesting the IRS “confirm” if gift taxes were paid by billionaire benefactors to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito after reports show both jurists received luxury vacations and other items of worth.
“Today my colleagues and I are calling on the IRS to probe all the free gifts republican judges clarence thomas and sam alito have gotten and whether taxes were ever paid on all these bribes,” U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) wrote via social media. Congressman Pascrell is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Oversight.
“In light of recent reports, we respectfully request that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examine whether gifts to Supreme Court Justices have been appropriately reported for tax purposes,” wrote Pascrell, along with Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), in a letter addressed to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. They add: “we urge the IRS to confirm that appropriate filing requirements were made – and appropriate taxes paid – on these gifts.”
Expert Calls SCOTUS 'Illegitimate' and Warns Its 'Judicial Terrorists' Are a 'Threat to Democracy'
“Numerous media reports indicate that Justice Clarence Thomas has frequently accepted luxury travel and other gifts from wealthy acquaintances,: the letter continues.
“Among other things, these reports allege that that Justice Thomas sold his mother’s house (and other properties) to Harlan Crow, a billionaire who has also financed several luxury vacations for the Justice and has given Justice Thomas numerous valuable gifts over the past three decades. Reports also state that Justice Thomas’ purchase of a recreational vehicle was partially underwritten by a wealthy friend; that Mr. Crow paid for Justice Thomas’ grandnephew to attend private boarding school; and that Justice Thomas has consistently failed to disclose these arrangements,” the three Democrats say.
“A separate report, published in June of this year, found that Justice Samuel Alito accepted a free vacation from billionaire
political megadonor Paul Singer – and then never reported the trip.”
Pointing to “alarming concerns,” they add, “most prominently, that billionaires with business before the Court are regularly plying Justices with extravagant gifts.”
'That Was a Lie': Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
“But they also raise questions about whether appropriate gift taxes were paid by benefactors to the Justices,” the three Democrats say.
“Given that many of the gifts received by Mr. Thomas clearly exceed the limits, Mr. Crow and other benefactors presumably had an obligation to file IRS Form 709, a United States Gift (And Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, so as to report any changes to his lifetime gift tax exclusion (and, to the extent that such exclusion had been exhausted, pay any taxes owed on those gifts).”
Nearly every Republican-appointed justice currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court has been tinged by alleged ethics scandals or possible perceptions of conflict of interest. Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife has made millions of dollars recruiting attorneys into high-powered law firms, some of which do business before the Supreme Court. Justices Thomas and Alito have received luxury vacations. Justice Alito’s wife leased land to an oil and gas firm while he wrote an opinion restricting the EPA’s work. Justice Neil Gorsuch sold land, just nine days after being confirmed, to the head of a law firm that does business before the court, without disclosing the buyer. The sale of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home set off alarms by a watchdog group.
Image via Shutterstock
‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
Donald Trump refused to answer questions on Thursday about a highly-classified document he reportedly had been waving around at his Bedminster golf club, an event that was included in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president under Espionage Act charges.
“Why would you be holding up a newspaper saying this is still secret?” former Fox News host Megyn Kelly asked Trump on her SiriusXM show. “I could have declassified it if I were president.”
“I would have to look at it,” Trump defensively replied.
“But that’s what you told Bret Baier. You told Bret Baier that that was a newspaper,” Kelly interjected.
“I could have declassified it. No, I also told Bret Baier as I remember, I don’t know it was a long time interview,” Trump continued.
'Years to Recover': Tuberville's 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
“Well tell me, what were you waving around?” Kelly asked, waving her hand as if she had a piece of paper in it.
“I also told Bret Baier that it wasn’t a classified document,” Trump said.
“What were you waving around in that meeting because it certainly sounds like –” Kelly pressed.
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been I think very substantiated, and there’s no problem with it,” Trump claimed.
“It hasn’t been substantiated. Jack Smith says –” Kelly added before getting cut off.
“Megyn just let me tell you. Let me just, let me tell you, here we go again,” Trump said. “I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do what I want to do. I’m allowed to have documents.”
Experts say Trump’s claims regarding the Presidential Records Act are false.
“It wasn’t a classified document.”
“What *were* you waving around in that meeting?”
“I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been, I think, very substantiated and there’s no problem with it.”
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 14, 2023
Also in the interview Kelly asked Trump, “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
“I’m not going to answer that question,” Trump claimed before bringing up the Presidential Records Act again.
'Hogwash': Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
“The Presidential Records Act was a very complex thing, it took a long time to do, having to do more with Richard Nixon because he kept everything,” Trump claimed. “And they said, we don’t want to have this anymore.”
“These thugs, and deranged people, they didn’t even mention that. They never mentioned that. They never talked about that. They never said, ‘Gee, the Presidential Records Act.’ Do you know they don’t even mention it? And every body knows that I’m covered by that.”
In March, CNN reported: “The Presidential Records Act says that, the moment a president leaves office, NARA gets custody and control of all presidential records from his administration. Nothing in the act says there should be prolonged t’alk’ or a negotiated ‘agreement’ between a former president and NARA over a former president’s return of presidential documents – much less that there should have been a months-long battle after NARA first contacted Trump’s team in 2021 to try to get some of the records that had not been handed over at the end of his presidency.”
Kelly: “Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?”
Trump: “I’m not going to answer that question.” pic.twitter.com/uFxsqZfR67
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 14, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
'I'm Not Quite Sure What They Want': McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the highest-ranking military officer in the U.S.Navy told the Senate on Thursday Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s holds on hundreds of promotions in the U.S. Armed Forces will have a lasting impact on America’s fighting forces for years to come.
“I think just at the three-star level it would take about three to four months to move all the people around but it will take years to recover from the promotion— if confirmed for the promotion delays that we would see for years to come,” Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who currently serves as acting Chief of Naval Operations, told Senators on the Armed Services Committee during her confirmation hearing, as The Washington Examiner reported.
Admiral Franchetti’s estimate of “years” would be only after the hundreds of military promotions are actually confirmed. The Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force warn resignations are likely to occur as a result of the Alabama Republican Senator’s holds, which have lasted more than six months.
'Hogwash': Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
Tuberville’s blockade of all military promotions requiring Senate confirmation begin in February, he says, in response to Pentagon policy of reimbursing travel expenses for service members who need to travel out of state to obtain abortion health care services after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Admiral Franchetti was responding to a question from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who also said: “Our military experts project China wants to be able to take Taiwan by 2027 and we’ll still be trying to repair the damage inflicted by these holds.”
“The Republicans’ failure to end this blockade makes it clear they don’t care about us. They don’t care about families who have served their country honorably for decades. It’s hard to imagine a bigger propaganda win for our enemies. We need this hold to stop and we need it to stop now,” Sen. Warren added.
'I'm Not Quite Sure What They Want': McCarthy Dares Republicans to Oust Him as His Frustration With Members Grows
If confirmed, Franchetti would become the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) placed the blame for Tuberville’s blockade on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
“One person, Secretary Austin, come on, do the right thing,” Senator Cramer said at the end of his questioning of Admiral Franchetti, urging him to drop support for women requiring to travel to obtain health care.
On social media Senator Warren added, “Admiral Franchetti told me that it will take the U.S. Navy YEARS to recover from the obstruction by a Republican Senator blocking over 300 high level military promotions. It’s hard to imagine a bigger propaganda win for our enemies. We need this hold to stop NOW.”
In addition to claiming his holds are a response to Pentagon policy on reimbursing out of state travel, Tuberville has claimed they are to combat the “wokeness” of President Joe Biden’s military. He has also personally attacked individual officers, suggesting they should not be promoted. Tuberville attacked one military officer who “celebrated” for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
