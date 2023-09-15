News
Dozens of Trump’s Twitter Direct Messages Handed Over to Special Counsel: Report
Twitter turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith dozens of direct messages from Donald Trump’s account earlier this year, court records reveal, according to CNN.
It was previously disclosed that Twitter, which is now known as X after being purchased, had fought a search warrant to hand over information from the ex-president’s account. Experts wondered if the ex-president, who infamously does not use email, had sent or received any direct messages during his time in the White House.
The “at least 32 direct messages” from Trump’s account were handed over as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
READ MORE: ‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
“The detail of what prosecutors obtained with a search warrant issued to the social media platform was revealed in a brief submitted under seal in May to the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC,” CNN reports.
It is not known if Trump sent any direct messages, or if the ones handed over were from him, to him, or a combination of both.
“Twitter’s initial resistance to complying with the Jan. 17 warrant resulted in a federal judge holding the company, now called X, in contempt and levying a $350,000 fine,” Politico reported last month.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Says He’s ‘Wired Differently’ and Doesn’t Worry About Going to Jail: NBC News
Donald Trump says despite facing 91 felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions he doesn’t worry about going to jail, according to NBC News’ new “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, who previewed a clip on Friday’s “Today” show.
“I want to ask you about the case related to Mar-a-Lago, a new charge suggests you asked a staffer to delete security camera footage so it wouldn’t get into the hands of investigators,” Welker told Trump in the interview. She was referring to federal criminal charges under the Espionage Act surrounding the ex-president’s alleged withholding and corrupt concealment of classified documents.
“That’s false,” Trump quickly replied.
Trump told Welker he will testify to that, although he left out “under oath” when asked. The ex-president also changed the framing of the charge, insisting the tapes were not deleted. The allegation is he asked for the tapes to be deleted.
“It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing and he tried to destroy lots of lives,” Trump says in the clip (below.)
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
“He’s a lunatic,” Trump continues, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith. “So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes. I don’t think, I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes. I said, sure. They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them just so you understand that. We didn’t delete anything, nothing was deleted. So that’s false.”
After the clip ran Welker observed, “What is so notable is that he says, ‘Yes, I will testify under oath.’ Now the question is, will he really do that?”
“Notably though,” she continued, “I asked a big picture: ‘Look, you are facing these four indictments. 91 felony charges. Do you worry about going to jail?’ He says he really doesn’t. He says he’s wired differently. So a lot of revealing moments of conversation.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Incoming @MeetThePress moderator Kristen Welker @kwelkernbc sits down with former President Trump to discuss his legal troubles and the classified documents case related to Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/c3sg3f4xd2
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Years to Recover’: Tuberville’s 300+ Military Holds to Have Long Impact Says Top Biden Navy Pick
News
Trump Lawyers Are Begging Him Not to Give ‘Completely Self-Destructive’ Testimony at Trial: Elie Honig
Former President Donald Trump said this week that he would testify under oath at his trial related to hoarding top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort — but CNN legal analyst Elie Honig argued on Friday that no sane lawyer would allow him to do so.
After playing a video clip of Trump telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker that special counsel Jack Smith was a “lunatic” who made a “fake charge” about him ordering the deletion of security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago, Honig argued that the only way for Trump to make this argument legally effective way was to say it under oath.
“If he says he’s… willing to testify under oath he never gave that order to delete the footage, the only way to do that: You have to take the stand,” he said. “There’s no other venue or forum for him to do that.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Honig then outlined why this would be a horrible idea on Trump’s part.
“Taking the stand in any defendant’s own defense is rare and very risky,” he said. “Here I think it would be completely self-destructive. I know Donald Trump has been saying he wants to testify. I assure you his lawyers are saying, ‘Please do not do that.’ It would be extraordinarily dangerous for you to take the stand and testify in your own defense.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
House Democrats Urge IRS Investigation Into Supreme Court ‘Bribes’
Three House Democrats are requesting the IRS “confirm” if gift taxes were paid by billionaire benefactors to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito after reports show both jurists received luxury vacations and other items of worth.
“Today my colleagues and I are calling on the IRS to probe all the free gifts republican judges clarence thomas and sam alito have gotten and whether taxes were ever paid on all these bribes,” U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) wrote via social media. Congressman Pascrell is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Oversight.
“In light of recent reports, we respectfully request that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examine whether gifts to Supreme Court Justices have been appropriately reported for tax purposes,” wrote Pascrell, along with Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), in a letter addressed to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. They add: “we urge the IRS to confirm that appropriate filing requirements were made – and appropriate taxes paid – on these gifts.”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
“Numerous media reports indicate that Justice Clarence Thomas has frequently accepted luxury travel and other gifts from wealthy acquaintances,: the letter continues.
“Among other things, these reports allege that that Justice Thomas sold his mother’s house (and other properties) to Harlan Crow, a billionaire who has also financed several luxury vacations for the Justice and has given Justice Thomas numerous valuable gifts over the past three decades. Reports also state that Justice Thomas’ purchase of a recreational vehicle was partially underwritten by a wealthy friend; that Mr. Crow paid for Justice Thomas’ grandnephew to attend private boarding school; and that Justice Thomas has consistently failed to disclose these arrangements,” the three Democrats say.
“A separate report, published in June of this year, found that Justice Samuel Alito accepted a free vacation from billionaire
political megadonor Paul Singer – and then never reported the trip.”
Pointing to “alarming concerns,” they add, “most prominently, that billionaires with business before the Court are regularly plying Justices with extravagant gifts.”
READ MORE: ‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
“But they also raise questions about whether appropriate gift taxes were paid by benefactors to the Justices,” the three Democrats say.
“Given that many of the gifts received by Mr. Thomas clearly exceed the limits, Mr. Crow and other benefactors presumably had an obligation to file IRS Form 709, a United States Gift (And Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, so as to report any changes to his lifetime gift tax exclusion (and, to the extent that such exclusion had been exhausted, pay any taxes owed on those gifts).”
Nearly every Republican-appointed justice currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court has been tinged by alleged ethics scandals or possible perceptions of conflict of interest. Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife has made millions of dollars recruiting attorneys into high-powered law firms, some of which do business before the Supreme Court. Justices Thomas and Alito have received luxury vacations. Justice Alito’s wife leased land to an oil and gas firm while he wrote an opinion restricting the EPA’s work. Justice Neil Gorsuch sold land, just nine days after being confirmed, to the head of a law firm that does business before the court, without disclosing the buyer. The sale of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home set off alarms by a watchdog group.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Chaos Vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks GOP After Gaetz Threatens McCarthy
- OPINION4 hours ago
‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
- News2 days ago
‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
- News2 days ago
Tuberville Refuses Responsibility but Says He’s Blocking 300 Military Promotions Because ‘We’re Not a Communist Country’
- News2 days ago
‘Does He Think Everybody Is Stupid?’ Morning Joe Shreds Kevin McCarthy’s Reasons for Impeachment
- News1 day ago
‘Hogwash’: Pelosi Smacks Down McCarthy for Blaming Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Her
- News2 days ago
‘Matt Is Upset About an Ethics Complaint’: GOP Divide Deepens as McCarthy Smacks Down Gaetz
- News24 hours ago
‘I’m Not Going to Answer That’: Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview