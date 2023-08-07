Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses

Editor’s note: this article was updated with additional information pointing to Trump’s weekend remarks.

As a condition of his release after being arrested last week following his indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump was required to sign a document stating he was aware of all the conditions of his release.

Called an “Advice of Penalties and Sanctions,” it makes clear Trump could be jailed if he violates the order. Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney posted the document (below).

“Violating any of the foregoing conditions of release may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest, a revocation of your release, an order of detention, a forfeiture of any bond, and a prosecution for contempt of court and could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both.”

It also makes clear Trump cannot attempt to “obstruct a criminal investigation; tamper with a witness, victim, or informant; retaliate or attempt to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant; or intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court.”

“While on release,” it states, “if you commit a federal felony offense the punishment is an additional prison term of not more than ten years and for a federal misdemeanor offense the punishment is an additional prison term of not more than one year.

“It is a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison, and a $250,000 fine, or both, to: obstruct a criminal investigation; tamper with a witness, victim, or informant; retaliate or attempt to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant; or intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court,” it also says. “The penalties for tampering, retaliation, or intimidation are significantly more serious if they involve a killing or attempted killing. If, after release, you knowingly fail to appear as the conditions of release require, or to surrender to serve a sentence, you may be prosecuted for failing to appear or surrender and additional punishment may be imposed.”

Some legal experts have suggested Trump social media remarks over the weekend and on Monday morning may violate the agreement he signed.

Read the document in full and see Trump’s signature below or at this link.