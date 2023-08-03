BREAKING NEWS
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Attempted to Overturn the 2020 Election
Former President Donald Trump surrendered to federal authorities in Washington, D.C., and entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday.
The former president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights, and two counts of witness tampering, in connection with the purported plots to overturn the 2020 presidential election that fueled the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He has been released on his own recognizance, as the unique situation of being a former president means he is under constant Secret Service protection and the government knows where he is at all times, making him a low flight risk.
Trump and special counsel Jack Smith were both in the courtroom, with CNN reporting they were 15 feet apart from each other.
Trump maintains he has done nothing wrong, and in a statement to his supporters earlier in the day, said, “It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America Great Again!!!”
This is the third criminal case in which Trump has been indicted — and the first case involving alleged conduct that actually took place while he was in office.
The former president also faces two other cases: a felony business records fraud case in New York, related to his alleged hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and Espionage Act and obstruction charges for hoarding boxes of highly classified national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. Last week, Trump was hit with a superseding indictment in that case, along with two of his aides, alleging they tried to erase subpoenaed security footage.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Capitol Police Issue Shelter in Place Order for US Senate Buildings Over Possible Active Shooter
U.S. Capitol Police are asking anyone inside a U.S. Senate building to shelter in place over an unconfirmed report of a possible active shooter.
“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the Capitol Police said via social media.
“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.”
MSNBC’s Garrett Haake on-air stressed also there were no reports of shots fired, and says some staffers were escorted out of the building by Capitol Police, who had “guns drawn.”
Insider’s Bryan Metzger posted this video:
People being led out of Russell Senate Office Building amid reports of possible active shooter pic.twitter.com/VC4Kpe2Kux
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) August 2, 2023
Newsmax reported the news:
BREAKING: There is a possible active shooter at a Senate Office building at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/OIsNZFn5NY
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 2, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Indicted Over Alleged Attempts to Overturn 2020 Election
Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts by the ex-president of the United States to overturn the 2020 election he lost. Trump was notified he had been indicted and announced he had been told he would be indicted at 5:00 PM Tuesday.
Trump was indicted on four criminal counts, according to MSNBC and NBC News.
The charges include: Conspiracy To Defraud The United States; Tampering With Witness, Victim, Or An Informant: Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights Of Citizens.
This is the third criminal indictment for the Republican Party’s current leading candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be criminally charged, and is now also the first to be charged with efforts to attack American democracy.
RELATED: Watch Live: Special Counsel Jack Smith Delivers a Statement
An indictment has been expected for months, but appeared even more likely two weeks ago when Trump announced his attorneys had received a letter from the Dept. of Justice informing them their client was a target of Smith’s investigation. Last Thursday Trump’s attorneys were notified they should expect their client would be indicted.
On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor, now MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne suggested the case is the most important in U.S. history.
“Trump’s actions literally imperiled American democracy,” said former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s hard to think of a more serious charge than overthrowing the will of the people,” former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann said on MSNBC earlier Tuesday.
That letter, NBC News reported, “mentions three federal statutes: deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering, two attorneys with knowledge of the document said.”
Smith’s grand jury last month also indicted Trump on 37 federal felony counts, 31 of which fall under the Espionage Act, over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He is also facing a 34-count indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “for falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election,” alleges Bragg. And later this month Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to ask a grand jury to return an in dcitment against Trump and multiple associates for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Some experts believe that possible indictment could include RICO, or racketeering, charges.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Special Counsel Jack Smith Delivers a Statement
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include embedded video.
Special Counsel Jack Smith will deliver a statement, according to C-SPAN.
The details of the statement are unknown, presumably it will be related to any possible indictment of Donald Trump.
Minutes ago Trump announced he expected to be indicted at 5 PM ET.
Special Counsel Jack Smith Statement @TheJusticeDept – LIVE shortly on C-SPAN https://t.co/kVjvRpkJum
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 1, 2023
Watch live below or on C-SPAN.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
