FBI agents on Wednesday shot and killed a Utah man they were investigating for allegedly making death threats against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris just hours before the President is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City for his first presidential trip to the Beehive State. According to court documents the man was seen wearing a “hat bearing the word ‘TRUMP’ on the front.”

CNBC reports federal agents shot and killed the man “while trying to arrest him for threatening to murder President Joe Biden and the New York district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments, NBC News reported.” The network identified the man as “Provo resident Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was accused in court documents of vowing to retaliate against the FBI during an investigation.”

Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi posted what he says is “the Facebook profile photo of Craig Deleeuw Robertson.”

This is the Facebook profile photo of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, shot and killed today in Utah by FBI agents working the case on his threats to kill president Joe Biden, DA Alvin Bragg and others: pic.twitter.com/LPQSHtoc8J — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 9, 2023

“Court documents say the FBI described Robertson as a white man ‘approximately 70-75 years old’ who was surveilled ‘wearing a dark suit (later observed as having an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin attached), a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored (possibly camouflage) hat bearing the word ‘TRUMP’ on the front,'” CNBC adds. “Robertson was also found to be the owner of a sniper rifle and numerous other firearms.”

The Washington Post, which notes the FBI did not name the deceased, reported on the “alleged online threats against Biden, according to a 30-page felony complaint signed by a judge Tuesday.”

“The complaint included screenshots of Facebook posts allegedly made by Robertson, one of which read: ‘THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR A PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION OR TWO. FIRST JOE THEN KAMALA!!!’”

The 30-page complaint also reads: “I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE.”

“Robertson,” The Post continues, “also allegedly made disparaging posts about New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, per the complaint.”

“In an October 2022 post, Robertson allegedly wrote: ‘Merrick Garland, the Demented Weasel, I am 100% anti-abortion. Why are your FBI cowards not kicking in my door? Know this ‘they will die.’ ‘” KUTV reports, “In his most recent post, Robertson stated he had a dream about seeing ‘Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood.'” “He adds: ‘Hoorah!!!'” “Nearly all his recent posts were dedicated to his thoughts on Biden, save for a select few that attacked Hunter Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Whoopi Goldberg, and Democrats in general.” The New York Times adds, “In another online post, referring to Mr. Bragg, the man wrote that he wanted ‘to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!'”

Image via Shutterstock