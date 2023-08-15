News
‘Dead to Rights’: Morning Joe Explains Why Georgia Charges Fit Trump Like a Glove
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the Georgia case against Donald Trump was even stronger than the other criminal charges filed against him in two federal courts and in New York.
The former president and 18 others were indicted late Monday on a variety of charges, including racketeering, in connection with a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state, and the “Morning Joe” host said these charges were even more easily proven than the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
“Those are actions Donald Trump committed after he was president of the United States, and they’ve got him dead to rights there,” Scarborough said. “He had no right to steal the documents, he stole the documents. They’ve got the testimony, so that’s the tightest case, and then it was very interesting when talking about the Georgia case … [Fulton County district attorney] Fani Willis actually has some advantages over [special counsel] Jack Smith because Jack Smith, he’s got Trump’s abhorrent conduct, but he doesn’t have statutes that fit quite as tightly.”
“In Georgia, Fani Willis charged the former president under statutes specifically drafted for this sort of activity, so far from sort of going over again what Jack Smith did nationally,” Scarborough added, “she actually has more relevant statutes to the improper, possibly illegal conduct of Donald Trump, because of those Georgia statutes, and, therefore, that’s why Andy McCarthy, a very conservative journalist, said other than the docs case, the Georgia case is the strongest because it’s on a state level for a state who actually anticipated in the future behavior like this and they have specific penalties for that behavior.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump Launches New Attack on Fani Willis Hours After Indictment
Less than one day after a Georgia grand jury indicted Donald Trump on 13 felony charges the ex-president has launched an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who will be prosecuting him on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost.
Willis obtained a comprehensive grand jury indictment Monday against Trump and 18 others, all of whom are being charged with violating Georgia’s racketeering, or RICO statute.
At 3:22 PM on Tuesday Trump again went after Willis, despite having signed a document earlier this month stating he is aware it is illegal to “intimidate” an “officer of the court” in his federal indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn the election.
“Can you believe it?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!”
Local news reports show crime is substantially down in Atlanta.
According to Willis’ indictment, Trump and his co-defendants “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”
“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment reads. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”
The indictment also alleges Trump and his co-defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
Overnight Trump also had attacked Willis, calling her “an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.'”
Willis won election in 2020, in the same election Trump lost.
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte calls Trump’s allegation Willis campaigned on indicting Trump a “ridiculous lie.”
“She had no idea he was going to do that and did not ‘campaign’ on it.”
Gaetz Pushing for Public School Prayer Instead of ‘Pansexual Poetry Hour in Portland’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is promoting legislation he says would codify the right to pray in public schools, which already exists, in the hope of drawing “people into more empathy and kindness.”
In an interview with local Florida ABC affiliate WEAR on Monday the Florida Republican warned the “far-left gender ideology and divisive race ideology that we’ve seen in other parts of the country has really permeated the school system.”
“I think that more space for prayer for students in schools is probably better than creating more space for, you know, the next pansexual poetry hour in Portland,” he added, warning about “degenerate content.”
Gaetz, who is under a House Ethics Committee investigation “focused on allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use or other misconduct,” said from personal experience he believes in the power of prayer.
“I think that in my own experiences and the experiences I’ve observed, prayer creates a sense that there is something bigger than one’s self and it draws people into more empathy and kindness,” he told WEAR.
The pro-Trump Florida Republican announced his intent to file the legislation in July at the far-right Turning Point Action conference in July.
“God’s reach does not stop at the schoolhouse gates,” he said, co-opting a famous 1969 Supreme Court decision that found students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
He promised, “in the coming days, I will introduce a national prayer in school law so that in every classroom in America, there will be time for students to pray if they choose. And you know what? This beautiful new Supreme Court that Trump gave us just might uphold a constitutional law like that, based on the values that this country was built on.”
During that same speech Gaetz also denigrated “the left” and transgender people.
“Are you ready not just to endure the left but to confront them in the battle space of discourse? The left’s ideas, their platforms, their candidates, heck, even some of their women just grow more sterile with every self-loathing iteration,” Congressman Gaetz told supporters before attacking transgender people. “Everything right now is so dead and boring and lame and trans – heck, even the trans want to change.”
Last week, as the Pensacola News Journal reported, Gaetz also claimed, “Our country’s education policy forbids students and faculty from praying while endlessly promoting degenerate LGBT and anti-white propaganda.”
Watch Gaetz’s remarks below or at this link.
‘Traitor’ Tuberville Targeted by Retired Colonel for ‘Kneecapping America’s Military’ Over Pentagon Abortion Policy
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s holds on more than 300 military promotions is creating an “unsafe” situation and “undermining” U.S. military readiness, according to the Secretary of Defense, with one retired U.S. Air Force Colonel stepping up to call the Alabama Republican lawmaker a “traitor.”
Sen. Tuberville has been blocking every military promotion requiring Senate confirmation since February, an act that affects not only those officers but their families, and those who would be promoted to fill their role, along with their families. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lamented on Monday that the U.S. now faces the “unprecedented” situation of not having Senate-confirmed leaders atop three military service branches: Army, Navy, and Marines.
The Alabama Senator claims his reason for blocking the promotions is a response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members who need to travel out of state to obtain abortion services. That policy was put in place after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and some Republican-led states began enacting abortion bans.
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis is an outspoken attorney and former administrative law judge known for resigning as the Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay over his opposition to waterboarded prisoners being charged – waterboarding is considered torture by Davis and many authorities, and is also considered illegal and a possible war crime.
On Monday Col. Davis declared, “Thanks to Tommy ‘Tantrum’ Tuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps do not have confirmed leaders and hundreds of other senior military officers are in limbo. If you think the @GOP gives a rat’s ass about America’s military and nat’l security, you’re a special kind of stupid.”
He also nicknamed Sen. Tiberville “Traitor Tubbs.”
“Because of @SenTuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps lack leaders, so who bankrolls Traitor Tubbs?” he asked. Davis answered his own question, listing companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, FedEx, John Deere, TMobile, CSX, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Davis slammed Lockheed Martin in particular.
“It’s a disgrace that defense contractors and those who love to be seen waving the flag and talking about how they support the troops bankroll the lone senator who is single-handedly kneecapping America’s military. They talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk,” he wrote.
He widened his attack to include other top military contractors, and included an image of the wall of photos of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, now missing three top leaders.
