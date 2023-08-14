Georgia Court Posts and Removes Possible Trump Indictment Charges – Witness Says ‘Moving Faster Than They Thought’

A document appearing to be a list of charges against Donald Trump was posted to the Fulton County court website Monday afternoon, and quickly removed, but not before Reuters was able to grab a copy, report on its contents, and republish it.

It is unclear why the document, which Reuters has posted here, was published and removed, but reporters at the courthouse say District Attorney Fani Willis’ office says there is not indictment yet.

The document is not definitive and may or may not be the actual list of charges the grand jury will bring. It is possible the grand jury will not indict Trump at all, or might indict on other charges.

But listed among the charges on the document are “Violation Of The Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” which is listed as a “Serious Felony.” The remaining charges on the document are all listed as felonies, some of which include: “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings,” “Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents,” “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings,” among others.

One witness, who was expected to testify before the grand jury on Tuesday, announced on social media it appeared the timetable has been escalated.

“Change of plans. I’m going to court today. They’re moving faster than they thought,” wrote George Chidi.

Former U.S. Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman responded, saying, “I wonder if the mistaken entry on the docket has expedited the Fulton County DA’s plans.”

Top Trump U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who appeared to be jockeying to be named Trump’s Attorney General last week if the ex-president is re-elected, expressed outrage.

“This is OUTRAGEOUS government conduct and is a very legitimate basis to deem the entire Grand Jury process tainted & corrupted,” he baselessly claimed. “MOTION TO DISMISS!!!”

National security attorney Brad Moss says, “Someone messed up and posted a filing earlier, apparently. That person might very well find themselves without a job this evening.”