News
‘Owes the Public an Explanation’: Amid Concern, Critics Call for McConnell to Retire After Another ‘Alarming’ Episode
After the second episode in just five weeks, critics are expressing concern but urging Mitch McConnell to retire after the U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader once again appeared to “freeze” while talking to reporters on Wednesday, an event The New York Times labeled “alarming.”
Senator Mitch McConnell experienced another alarming freeze-up at a news conference on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky, the second such episode caught on camera in recent weeks. The episode intensified questions about his future in the Senate. https://t.co/q05DVdCWjO pic.twitter.com/4fXBhhABy2
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2023
President Biden told reporters on Wednesday McConnell is a “friend,” and he will be calling him.
President Biden said that he is going to be reaching out to Mitch McConnell this afternoon to check on his health. pic.twitter.com/Zj4P2q90WD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2023
McConnell has suffered several medical episodes this year, some of which went largely unreported.
READ MORE: ‘Smell of Desperation’: Legal Experts Slam State and Federal Republicans Pushing to Discipline or Derail DA Fani Willis
Back in July the 81-year old Republican, who has served the people of Kentucky in various offices since 1975, appeared to freeze for about 20 seconds while at a Senate press conference. He had to be helped to walk away but returned later that day, suggesting nothing was wrong as his fellow Republicans and his aides told reporters he was merely “lightheaded” and “dehydrated.” His office issued a statement saying he “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.”
On Wednesday, WLWT’s Hannah Thomas, reported this statement from McConnell’s team: “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”
Earlier, from Georgia, Thomas noted, “Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away.”
The American Independent’s senior political reporter Emily Singer, before McConnell’s office released a statement similar to the one in July, noted, “McConnell’s office owes the public an explanation of what’s going on with his health. He is clearly not ok.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, lumping McConnell’s latest episode in with her perceptions of other leaders, said: “Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed.”
“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power,” she continued. “We are talking about our country’s national security and it’s all at stake!”
Former GOP U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh wrote, “This is sad. Very sad. And I hope his health improves. But just like Diane Feinstein, Mitch McConnell really ought to resign from the Senate. Now.”
READ MORE: CPAC’s Matt and Mercedes Schlapp Attack ‘Satan’s Publication’ After Report Adds More Details on Sexual Battery Lawsuit
Keith Boykin, the former Democratic White House aide and political commentator said, “Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze again today in public, this time when asked by a reporter in Kentucky if he planned to run for re-election in 2026. Re-election? He’s 81. This feels like elder abuse to keep him in office. Let him retire.”
NBC News’ Ryan Nobles, one of the first to report on McConnell’s latest apparent health-related incident, adds that McConnell “is expected to see a physician before his next event,” according to a spokesperson.
In July, The Washington Post in a rare move spoke with medical experts about McConnell’s “freezing” episode.
“Four neurologists interviewed by The Washington Post who reviewed footage of the incident said it could be explained by a range of reasons: dehydration exacerbated by heat, a near-fainting episode, or a partial seizure or stroke. One said it also could suggest an underlying neurological disorder that has not been publicly disclosed,” The Post reported. “The specialists stressed that they cannot offer firm conclusions or diagnoses without examining McConnell and reviewing his medical history. They said it was premature to question the longtime Senate GOP leader’s fitness to serve, although they said Wednesday’s episode merited medical attention.”
In March McConnell suffered a serious trip and fall incident, and was hospitalized with injuries including a concussion.
In June McConnell had “trouble hearing questions from reporters who could be clearly heard by the senators next to him,” CNN reported last month. CNN also reported on a previously unknown trip and fall incident “in Finland when McConnell and a US delegation met with the Finnish president in Helsinki, according to three sources familiar with the matter.”
That incident occurred just days before the trip and fall that led to McConnell being hospitalized for five days with a concussion and rib injury, and out of Washington for six weeks, only returning after a news outlet reported his own Republican leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
McConnell Again Suffers ‘Freezing’ Episode While Speaking to Reporters (Video)
Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to suffer yet another “freezing” episode while talking Wednesday afternoon.
He “appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters in Covington, KY. McConnell didn’t respond to a question on re-election. He had to be told the question by an aide. He did not respond for more than 30 secs,” reported NBC News’ Ryan Nobles via social media.
“At one point the aide asked the reporters for a minute.. McConnell then said ‘Ok’ and took two more questions,” Nobles continued, noting “both of which had to be repeated to him by the aide.”
“The press gaggle came after McConnell gave a lengthy speech to a local group and took questions at the end without any trouble,” Nobles said. “He told the group that he expected a continuing resolution to deal with the budget situation and described it as a ‘pretty big mess.'”
RELATED: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
In late July McConnell abruptly “froze” mid-sentence for almost 20 seconds during a news conference.
Watch video of Leader McConnell from Wednesday below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV
— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023
Here’s more of what we saw at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum. Hoping Sen. McConnell is able to take some time to rest @WLWT pic.twitter.com/wU91yTIDZk
— Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023
News
CPAC’s Matt and Mercedes Schlapp Attack ‘Satan’s Publication’ After Report Adds More Details on Sexual Battery Lawsuit
Less than 48 hours after The Daily Beast published another article on the sexual battery allegations and lawsuit against right-wing lobbyist and CPAC chief Matt Schlapp, his wife Mercedes Schlapp labeled the news organization “Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families.”
The Daily Beast’s senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger Monday night published reporting alleging Matt Schlapp “made an offer in March to settle the multimillion-dollar sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against him, but the proposal was rejected, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the matter.”
“Schlapp’s accuser—Republican strategist Carlton Huffman, who filed the lawsuit against Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, in January—turned it down and countered with a substantially higher sum. Schlapp did not accept the counterproposal, the sources said,” Sollenberger wrote. The Schlapp’s publicist denies the settlement offer was made.
Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, the company that organizes the influential Conservative Political Action Conference known as CPAC. In January, a longtime Republican operative who was working as an aide to the Herschel Walker Senate campaign alleged Schlapp had, against his wishes, sexually assaulted him. In video he recorded immediately after the alleged attack, that aide accused Schlapp of “groping,” and “pummeling” his genitals.
READ MORE: ‘Smell of Desperation’: Legal Experts Slam State and Federal Republicans Pushing to Discipline or Derail DA Fani Willis
Sollenberger has published numerous reports on Schlapp and the sexual battery allegations against him. He also revealed Herschel Walker’s multiple children – including his “secret son” – most of whom were largely unknown to the general public. And he reported: “Emails show Herschel Walker solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own business from a billionaire donor, with the donor believing he was giving to Walker’s campaign.”
In an exclusive report last month Sollenberger revealed: “Employees in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office allege a ‘hostile,’ ‘cruel,’ and ‘demeaning’ workplace—and Cameron doesn’t seem to be doing much about it.” He has also exposed House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer for not being present during the closed-door testimony of former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer.
Huffman’s lawsuit accuses Matt Schlapp of “aggressively fondling” his “genital area in a sustained fashion” while the two were alone in a car, according to a report in January by The New York Times.
In one contemporaneous video, The Daily Beast reported, Huffman, whose name at the time was not publicly known, said: “Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me.”
READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Dunks on Peter Doocy for Suggesting Biden Wants to ‘Limit’ Beer
“From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty.”
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that some CPAC “board members and staffers have been told about other incidents involving Schlapp, 55, and two younger men, multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation said.”
Mercedes Schlapp, who served in the Trump administration and on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, on Wednesday wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “The Daily Beast is Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families.”
Her bio on X reads, “Faith, family, country, freedom. Ephesians 6:11. Host of @CPAC Now: America Uncanceled. CPAC Senior Fellow, Former WH strategic Senior Advisor.”
Ephesians 6:11 says, “Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil.”
Shortly after her post, Matt Schlapp added, “Soon to start a weekend edition: the Saturday Satan.”
Image by Ron Sachs – CNP/Shutterstock
News
‘Smell of Desperation’: Legal Experts Slam State and Federal Republicans Pushing to Discipline or Derail DA Fani Willis
Warning of possible violence and “civil war,” an allegation of “Nazism,” and calling to pass laws and hold hearings, Republican lawmakers at the state and federal level are working to delegitimize, derail, discipline, or defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants. Some legal experts are calling it “dangerous,” and “a recipe for constitutional crisis.”
“Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle,” Georgia Republican state Senator Colton Moore told Steve Bannon, as Raw Story reported (video below). “I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so, and the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars.”
Moore added, “it’s just like Nazi Germany. I mean, they want to call us the Nazis and their actions are Nazism.”
Having a sitting state senator talking about the need to “draw his rifle” as the alternative to a lack of a legislative response to the Fulton County indictments is a threat of political violence better suited for nineteenth century redeemers than 2023. pic.twitter.com/6OryNaZZUv
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 30, 2023
Moore is not alone.
READ MORE: ‘She’s Bringing It’: Legal Expert Explains Why Hearing ‘Could’ve Been Worse for Trump’ but ‘Not Sure How’
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the “Republican-led effort to reprimand District Attorney Fani Willis after she brought charges against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County is poised to expand, as state and federal lawmakers pursue new efforts to sanction the prosecutor.”
“State Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said in an interview that Republican leaders could hold legislative hearings into whether Willis is using ‘her position in a political manner’ after accusing Trump and his allies of a complex conspiracy.”
Trump and his co-defendants are all charged with racketeering, or RICO, related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which Willis calls a “criminal enterprise.” Trump faces 13 charges, as does his former attorney Rudy Giuliani. Other defendants face a variety of charges.
“We believe she is definitely tainted,” Gooch says of Willis. “She’s politicizing this, and we want to make sure these people get a fair trial and a fair shake.”
He told the AJC “that he sees Senate Bill 92, a new law that empowers a state panel to investigate and oust wayward prosecutors, as a powerful ‘tool in the toolbox’ that Trump’s allies can deploy to delve into Willis’ use of public resources.”
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), known for wearing an assault rifle lapel pin, co-sponsoring the federal vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and calling the January 6 insurrection a “normal tourist visit,” now “wants to use an upcoming appropriations bill to slash federal funding for Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and federal special counsel Jack Smith. Each is a top prosecutor in one of the four cases Trump is currently facing.”
Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “is among the GOP members who urged the House Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into how much her office receives in federal dollars and whether it has interacted with White House officials,” the AJC also reports.
Legal experts are waving the red flag.
READ MORE: Tennessee House Speaker Silences One Expelled Democrat, Pushes Another
“It’s the smell of desperation: attacking prosecutors when a defendant has no defense to stand on,” says professor of law Joyce Vance, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst former U.S. Attorney. “But in Georgia, it’s being taken to new and dangerous levels. Impossible to view this as anything other than an effort by Georgia GOP to place Trump above the law.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin adds, “GA legislators are now openly and loudly discussing how to punish Fani Willis. Why? Because she dared to come for the king.”
“Keep your eyes on how they deploy SB 92 once October comes,” Rubin adds.
Georgia Public Broadcasting has called SB 92 the “divisive district attorney oversight bill,” which “would create a commission with power to remove district attorneys.”
Criminal law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick, pointing to that new law, writes: “Publicly stating that your new commission to discipline and remove prosecutors is an easier way to interfere in the Trump prosecution doesn’t seem like it will help your side of the pending constitutional litigation over that commission.”
READ MORE: ‘Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow’ Didn’t Indict Trump, ‘Regular People’ Did: Fox News Host Destroys ‘Two-Tiered’ Justice Claims
Professor of law at the Georgia State University College of Law, Anthony Michael Kreis, says: “To be clear: Three institutions and three juries determined crimes may have happened here: the January 6th Committee, the United States DOJ, a federal grand jury, the Fulton DA, and two Fulton County grand juries— plus a federal court ruling on the crime-fraud exception.”
He continues, warning: “If, despite that, legislators believe DA Willis should be removed for malfeasance, then they’re simply arguing to replace home rule with their own political judgment. That’s not countenanced by the Georgia Constitution or the rule of law. It’s a recipe for constitutional crisis.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘She’s Bringing It’: Legal Expert Explains Why Hearing ‘Could’ve Been Worse for Trump’ but ‘Not Sure How’
- OPINION2 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre Dunks on Peter Doocy for Suggesting Biden Wants to ‘Limit’ Beer
- News2 days ago
‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
- News2 days ago
UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Killed in School Shooting as Students Seen Jumping Out of Building
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia
- News4 hours ago
CPAC’s Matt and Mercedes Schlapp Attack ‘Satan’s Publication’ After Report Adds More Details on Sexual Battery Lawsuit
- News2 days ago
Revealed: Prosecutor Fired by DeSantis Was on the Verge of Cracking Down on Crooked Cops
- News1 day ago
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Announces Cancer Diagnosis