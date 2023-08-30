CPAC’s Matt and Mercedes Schlapp Attack ‘Satan’s Publication’ After Report Adds More Details on Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Less than 48 hours after The Daily Beast published another article on the sexual battery allegations and lawsuit against right-wing lobbyist and CPAC chief Matt Schlapp, his wife Mercedes Schlapp labeled the news organization “Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families.”

The Daily Beast’s senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger Monday night published reporting alleging Matt Schlapp “made an offer in March to settle the multimillion-dollar sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against him, but the proposal was rejected, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

“Schlapp’s accuser—Republican strategist Carlton Huffman, who filed the lawsuit against Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, in January—turned it down and countered with a substantially higher sum. Schlapp did not accept the counterproposal, the sources said,” Sollenberger wrote. The Schlapp’s publicist denies the settlement offer was made.

Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, the company that organizes the influential Conservative Political Action Conference known as CPAC. In January, a longtime Republican operative who was working as an aide to the Herschel Walker Senate campaign alleged Schlapp had, against his wishes, sexually assaulted him. In video he recorded immediately after the alleged attack, that aide accused Schlapp of “groping,” and “pummeling” his genitals.

READ MORE: ‘Smell of Desperation’: Legal Experts Slam State and Federal Republicans Pushing to Discipline or Derail DA Fani Willis

Sollenberger has published numerous reports on Schlapp and the sexual battery allegations against him. He also revealed Herschel Walker’s multiple children – including his “secret son” – most of whom were largely unknown to the general public. And he reported: “Emails show Herschel Walker solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own business from a billionaire donor, with the donor believing he was giving to Walker’s campaign.”

In an exclusive report last month Sollenberger revealed: “Employees in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office allege a ‘hostile,’ ‘cruel,’ and ‘demeaning’ workplace—and Cameron doesn’t seem to be doing much about it.” He has also exposed House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer for not being present during the closed-door testimony of former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer.

Huffman’s lawsuit accuses Matt Schlapp of “aggressively fondling” his “genital area in a sustained fashion” while the two were alone in a car, according to a report in January by The New York Times.

In one contemporaneous video, The Daily Beast reported, Huffman, whose name at the time was not publicly known, said: “Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me.”

READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Dunks on Peter Doocy for Suggesting Biden Wants to ‘Limit’ Beer

“From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty.”

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that some CPAC “board members and staffers have been told about other incidents involving Schlapp, 55, and two younger men, multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation said.”

Mercedes Schlapp, who served in the Trump administration and on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, on Wednesday wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “The Daily Beast is Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families.”

Her bio on X reads, “Faith, family, country, freedom. Ephesians 6:11. Host of @CPAC Now: America Uncanceled. CPAC Senior Fellow, Former WH strategic Senior Advisor.”

Ephesians 6:11 says, “Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil.”

Shortly after her post, Matt Schlapp added, “Soon to start a weekend edition: the Saturday Satan.”

Image by Ron Sachs – CNP/Shutterstock