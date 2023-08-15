CRIME
Special Counsel Wanted Trump’s Twitter Direct Messages When He Obtained a Search Warrant: Report
Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for access to Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January, but was looking for non-public information from the account.
That non-public information was Trump’s direct messages, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports, noting there were “many.” DMs are private.
Smith, who has already obtained indictments against Donald Trump for the ex-president’s removal and refusal to return classified documents and for the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, appears to have accessed an important resource.
“The special counsel was seeking Trump’s direct messages on Twitter, of which there were many, federal prosecutors and lawyers for Twitter revealed in newly unsealed transcripts from hearings about the search warrant,” Collins reported Tuesday evening.
RELATED: Special Counsel Obtained Search Warrant for Trump’s Twitter Account Amid Court Concerns He Could ‘Flee’ Prosecution
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, “I’m surprised that Trump had “many” direct messages. Given that he doesn’t use text and email, they could more directly reveal his intent than other evidence Jack Smith has.”
Experts have wondered why Smith would have wanted access to Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended after the 2021 insurrection. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in late 2022, has since reinstated Trump’s account, but the ex-president has not made any public posts on the social media site, now renamed X.
Noted technologist John Gruber last week when news broke that Smith had obtained a search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account wrote, “I’m keenly interested in what the search warrant was after. It wasn’t Trump’s tweets, which are public.”
READ MORE: Democratic Senator Slams ‘Racist’ Videos That Will Be ‘Piped Straight Into the Bloodstream’ of Florida Schoolchildren
“So the obvious conclusion: his direct messages. Trump, famously, does not use email and, until this year, apparently didn’t use text messaging either. But did he send or receive DMs on Twitter? And was he stupid enough to put anything incriminating in them?”
“We also know,” Gruber continued, “that ‘deleted’ tweets were just hidden, not actually deleted — and a bug resulted in deleted tweets resurfacing. Was that (or is it still) true for ‘deleted’ direct messages as well? I think it’s quite likely that every single DM ever sent on Twitter is still around.”
A filing had said “the court ‘found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses,’” according to an Associated Press report last week.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Criminal Organization’: Trump Indicted by Georgia Grand Jury Along With Meadows, Giuliani, Eastman, 15 Others
A 41-felony count 98-page indictment that names Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell, and eleven others was handed up by a Georgia grand jury and unsealed Monday night. There are a total of 19 named defendants.
The indictment effectively alleges Donald Trump sat atop a criminal organization that included his chief of staff and several of his attorneys who engaged in racketeering in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to a summary reported by MSNBC.
Trump is facing a total of 13 felony charges, as is Giuliani. Eastman is facing nine charges. Powell is facing seven charges. Meadows, Clark, and Ellis are facing two charges, according to a copy of the indictment.
The new Fulton County indictment lists 41 counts against the defendants, led by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani at the top of the list.https://t.co/quBp5ScYkl pic.twitter.com/hFPkC5ONVo
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 15, 2023
“Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020,” the introduction to the indictment reads. “One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”
READ MORE: ‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’
It continues, stating, “the Defendants, as well as others not named as defendants, unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”
The indictment alleges the group of indicted defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
According to The New York Times, “The indictment laid out eight ways the ‘enterprise’ obstructed the election: by lying to the Georgia state legislature, by lying to state officials, by creating fake pro-Trump electors, by harassing election workers, by soliciting Justice Department officials, by soliciting Vice President Mike Pence, by breaching voting machines and by engaging in a cover up.”
There are an additional “30 unindicted co-conspirators,” according to former top DOJ official Harry Litman.
Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal posted a small portion of the indictment and wrote, “Trump is not only indicted, his name is mentioned 193 times in the indictment, and the charges go out of the way to show Trump directly violated the law.”
Trump has also been indicted by a grand jury in Washington. D.C., also for his alleged attempts to overturn the election. He has been indicted by a grand jury in Miami for removing classified and other documents from the White House, refusing to return them, and obstruction of justice. Trump also faces an indictment in New York for falsification of business records in the case surrounding his alleged hush money payoffs to a porn star.
Two-Thirds of Americans Want Trump’s Documents Trial Televised
As a date has been set for the trial of former President Donald Trump over the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, a new poll shows that most Americans want to watch the trial on their TVs.
A new Quinnipiac University poll asked a number of questions about the upcoming trial, which is set for August 14, including whether or not they thought cameras should be allowed in the courtroom. Overall, 64%, nearly two-thirds, say cameras should be there, while 29% say they shouldn’t. An additional 7% said they had no opinion or didn’t know.
While more Democrats—71%—than Republicans—57%—wanted cameras, there was no demographic where a majority didn’t want them. Black people were the highest demographic who wanted the Trump documents trial televised at 77%, followed by people between the ages of 18-34 at 71%, tied with Democrats, and Hispanic people at a rate of 70%. The poll also showed that only 32% of Americans have read the indictment.
READ MORE: Bill Barr Calls Trump Documents Case ‘Brazen Criminal Conduct’
Though 60% of Americans think Trump acted inappropriately in handling the classified documents, and 65% call the charges either “very serious” (at 45%) or “somewhat serious” (at 20%), 62% call the Department of Justice “politically motivated” in pursuing the case.
The poll had a sample size of 1,776 American adults with a margin of error of 2.3%.
Federal trials, like the Trump documents trial, are not televised. At the state level, many states allow cameras in courtrooms, but it’s on a state-by-state basis. And, of course, Trump’s impeachment trials were televised, as is nearly all House and Senate business.
There have been calls from the right and the left to televise the trial. Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed for The Hill in favor of cameras in Trump’s courtroom. Dershowitz says that this is partly due to his belief that “all trials, except perhaps those involving minors and other select exceptions, should be televised.” He warns that if the trial isn’t televised, questions of bias will come into play.
“It will be as if there were two trials: one observed by reporters for MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and other liberal media, the other through the prism of reporters for Fox, Newsmax and other conservative outlets. There will be nowhere to go to learn the objective reality of what occurred at trial,” Dershowitz writes.
MSNBC anchor and commentator Ayman Mohyeldin made a similar case on his weekend show Ayman.
“If Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee set to oversee the rest of trial, continues to follow standard procedure, the only accounts the public will hear, see and read will be secondhand accounts from reporters, witnesses and participants. That includes a defendant who has repeatedly demonstrated an inability to tell the truth,” Mohyeldin said. “Now, as a member of the news media myself, I have confidence that those allowed inside the courtroom will try their very best to accurately document the proceedings. But the truth is simple: That is not enough, given the severity and gravity of this moment.”
Michael Fanone Says He Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About Jan. 6 Rioter Who Tased Him
In court Wednesday, former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone testified that he didn’t “give a s***” about Daniel Rodriguez, the man who tased him during the January 6 insurrection.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Wednesday for his actions, including using a taser on Fanone, during the riots. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and brain injury during the riot, and has since battled with PTSD and “emotional trauma,” according to The Hill.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Rodriguez asked for mercy, saying that “Life has always seemed unfair to me,” according to NBC News. He said he wanted to return to “driving a forklift with my GED and living with my mom.”
READ MORE: Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021
Fanone addressed the court after Rodriguez spoke, calling for a severe sentence. He said that Rodriguez and other rioters’ actions following January 6 showed a lack of remorse.
“These are Americans that engaged in seditious activity,” Fanone said. “I believe that they were traitors, and they should be sentenced accordingly. We need to stop treating these people as anything other than enemy combatants of our democracy.”
The harassment he faced after January 6 from Donald Trump supporters who believed, falsely, that the 2020 election had been “stolen” via voter fraud also sapped Fanone’s sympathy for the rioters.
“I don’t give a s*** about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist to me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said, according to NBC. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded — eroded by the attacks directed at me and my family by supporters of Donald Trump and the right- wing media.”
Fanone also directed ire at Trump himself for stoking the fires with his false claims of election fraud.
“Your honor, we must all join in the fight against Donald Trump and the destructive divisive movement he has come to represent,” he said. “We must offer him no safe harbor, and to his enablers — whether in business, in politics and the media — give no quarter. In the fight to preserve our Republic, there can be no spectators.”
Rodriguez shouted “Trump won!” when he left court following the sentencing hearing.
On January 6, 2021, when rioter Albuquerque Head grabbed Fanone on the capitol steps, Rodriguez put a taser against his neck twice. Following the riot, Rodriguez boasted in a Telegram group chat that he “tazzzzed the f*** out of the blue,” according to court documents. He also called for further violence.
“We must be ready next time for Pence’s body guard. Hang together or we hang separately. The best way for them to win this war is if there’s never a battle. We must do much more next time. Plan on not failing and don’t fail the plan,” Rodriguez wrote, according to evidence presented by prosecutors.
