‘Just Makes Crap Up’: Top Democratic Senator Blasts RFK Jr.’s Latest Pro-Putin Claims

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is lashing out at conspiracy theorist, anti-science extremist, and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s latest remarks, which this time promote a pro-Russia falsehood attacking U.S. support for Ukraine.

Senator Murphy, a strong defender of the United States’ efforts to help Ukraine win the unlawful war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly spoken out on the need to support Ukraine’s efforts, and last year traveled to Kyiv as part of a bipartisan delegation to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In February, Murphy, who sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed the GOP, noting, “there’s literally a wing of the Republican Party that is lifting up Putin as an example to follow, is claiming that he’s involved in a righteous fight. That same element of the Republican Party is trying to destroy American democracy. They’re not hiding that fact. They’re being transparent about it. Some of the most influential thinkers on the right today are literally monarchists.”

RFK Jr. on Sunday evening in a lengthy social media thread fear-mongered about a possible nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, which he claims “is the future the Biden administration risks by escalating the war in Ukraine.” Kennedy is advancing a pro-Russia argument suggesting the Russian president would have no choice but to start a nuclear war if the U.S. continues to aid Ukraine defending itself from Russia’s illegal attack on its sovereign territory and war crimes against its people. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.

Kennedy claimed, “Russia pledged to retreat to pre-invasion lines and Ukraine pledged not to join NATO in exchange for security guarantees from a number of Western countries.”

Senator Murphy vehemently disputed RFK Jr.’s claim Monday morning, writing: “This is a lie. He wakes up every day and just makes crap up and says it.”

Murphy has support from experts, like retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security.

“This…didn’t happen,” Nichols writes, also debunking an article Kennedy cited that Nichols says “doesn’t say what he thinks it says.”

“And – as a reminder,” Nichols, a staff writer at The Atlantic, concludes, “RFK is a dangerous crackpot.”

