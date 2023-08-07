News
‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Judge Chutkan ‘Has to Call Trump’s Bluff’: MSNBC Legal Analyst
According to the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,”Donald Trump is already testing the patience of United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan after he was advised last week to not intimidate witnesses and prosecutors involved in his upcoming trial related to the Jan 6 insurrection.
Over the weekend Judge Chutkan ordered the former president and his lawyers to address a Department of Justice request for a protective order designed to protect witnesses and evidence that will be turned over as part of the discovery process.
With the judge unwilling to extend Monday’s deadline for the Trump team’s response, the former president has continued to keep up the drumbeat of attacks on his prosecution. which could lead to possible
As former prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg explained, “I think the judge is handling this properly so far. She’s being patient and firm and laying down clear rules,” before later adding, “They’re patient to a point, then they’re no longer patient. This is reason numbers 37, 38 and 39 why you don’t want to be Mr. Trump’s lawyers because you’re forced over and over again to say things that are nonsense and to take positions in court that are frivolous.”
To emphasize this point, Rosenberg added that “I think the judge is handling this appropriately, and if you push her too far, there will be consequences for Mr. Trump and his lawyers as there ought to be.”
The MSNBC contributor argued that the former president is playing with fire if he doesn’t tone down his Truth Social comments.
“It is only a matter of time before the judge has to call his bluff,” he told the panel. “This isn’t going to stop, he isn’t going to rein it in, because he has to campaign with this posture. Once the judge calls his bluff, who knows what the consequences of that are, politically speaking.”
Watch below or at the link.
Kayleigh McEnany Claims She ‘Watched’ Devon Archer’s Non-Public Closed Door Testimony and ‘Learned a Lot’
For weeks Republicans promoted Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, as yet another bombshell witness against what they are alleging is the “Biden Crime Family,” and then later falsely claimed he had implicated President Joe Biden in their baseless conspiracy theory bribery scheme that has been debunked over the years numerous times.
Multiple outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post reported last week that after Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer released the actual, full transcript, days after Archer’s testimony, it showed “the opposite” of what Republicans had been claiming Archer said in his closed-door testimony where no cameras or reporters were allowed.
But according to Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House spokesperson, not only did she watch Archer’s closed-door non-public testimony, she “learned a lot.”
READ MORE: GOP Claims Hunter Biden’s Calls With His Father During Time Beau Was Dying of Cancer Are Proof of Criminal Activity
McEnany appeared to be making a false claim on national television, or had access to video that purportedly does not exist, or was somehow in a session that even Chairman Comer did not attend.
“It is, I mean, when I watched the shocking Devon Archer testimony, what did we learn?” McEnany asked on Fox News Monday afternoon. “I learned a lot from that hearing. Anyone who’s been following this data as well, implicating, not just Hunter Biden, but Joe Biden here.”
“We learned that President Joe Biden, then vice president, was a part of 20-plus conversations that Hunter was engaged in with his business dealings, completely demolishing the argument which has long been that of Joe Biden, which is that he had never spoken to his son about his business dealings.”
That too is false.
Archer said President Biden spoke on the phone with Hunter numerous times, discussing mundane things as they both tried to support each other as Beau Biden was dying of brain cancer.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Posting Hunter Biden Texts That Show Him Defending Democracy and Rule of Law
As NCRM previously reported, here’s a portion of the transcript:
Mr. Schwartz. Are you aware of a $5 million payment —
Mr. Archer. No.
Mr. Schwartz. — to one Biden and a $5 million payment to another?
Mr. Archer. No.
and
Q In the context of those conversations, did you ever witness them discussing the substance of Hunter Biden’s business?
A. No.
Veteran political commentator Roland Martin commented, “So @kayleighmcenany is a liar. And water is still wet.”
Media Matters’ Eric Kleefeld noted, “Even if she read the transcript (anyone believe that?) and is the kind of person to get really vivid images from their reading, she would’ve seen in her mind’s eye that Devon Archer said Joe Biden had no involvement in any influence-peddling or policy changes at all.”
Watch McEnany below or at this link.
Kayleigh McEnany: “When I watched the shocking Devon Archer testimony… I learned a lot from that hearing!”
Archer’s testimony was behind closed doors, and the full transcript wasn’t released until days later. He did not appear in a public House hearing. pic.twitter.com/8l5DGNOH26
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 7, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘It’s Also a Coup D’etat’: Fox News Host Blasted for Claiming Trump ‘Hatching Schemes to Stay in Office Is Not a Crime’
A Fox News daytime anchor is under fire for defending Donald Trump by declaring his allegedly illegal efforts to stay in office are not crimes. One legal expert says not only is what he did a crime, it was a coup.
“I want to talk about Trump’s alleged crimes for a second,” anchor Julie Banderas said Monday afternoon. “He hasn’t been indicted with incitement. We know that, right?”
“So it’s not a crime to tell lies. Being a narcissist isn’t a crime. Hatching schemes to stay in office is not a crime, and claiming you won an election that you know you lost is not a crime.”
Attorney Luppe B. Lupen, co-author of the upcoming book, “The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party,” disagrees.
READ MORE: ‘If an Indictment Came Today We Would Be Ready’: Road in Front of Fulton County Courthouse Closed Down
“Hatching schemes to stay in office after you know you lost the election for that office is, in fact, a crime. And when it’s the presidency, it’s also a coup d’etat,” Luppen said on social media.
MSNBC’s Medhi Hassan adds: “What’s funny about all these arguments, aside from their fundamental inaccuracy and dishonesty, is how these same people would react next year if Joe Biden lost, refused to concede, and instructed Kamala Harris to throw out the GOP candidate’s votes in January 2025.”
National security attorney Brad Moss appeared to mock Banderas.
“Why bother having an election? I think @JulieBanderas just came out in favor of allowing Joe Biden to declare himself the victor in 2024. Like, right now. Before any votes were cast.”
Watch below or at this link.
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas: “Hatching schemes to stay in office is not a crime. And claiming you won an election that you know you lost is not a crime.” pic.twitter.com/pQcYPTQY4L
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 7, 2023
‘If an Indictment Came Today We Would Be Ready’: Road in Front of Fulton County Courthouse Closed Down
As the nation grapples with Donald Trump’s weekend of attacks against Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, Judge Tanya Chutkan, the ex-president’s former vice president Mike Pence, and others in his third criminal indictment, preparations for a possible fourth criminal indictment are taking shape.
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has stated she expects to make a decision on whether or not to ask a grand jury to indict the ex-president, also on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, before September 1. Earlier, she appeared to suggest any possible indictment might come in the first two weeks of August.
Willis has communicated with law enforcement officials and the court, suggesting judges keep their calendars clear in the first half of this month, while also directing some staff to work remotely.
READ MORE: Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses
Now, as several news outlets report, the road in front of the Fulton County courthouse has been shut down, and barricades put up.
CNN reports the “ramped up” preparations are in response to the “countless threats” that Fulton County DA Fani Willis has received.
Police in Atlanta have closed the street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of Donald Trump.
DA Fani Willis has said she will announce a charging decision by Sept. 1 in the probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MnE7MlMvuW
— The Recount (@therecount) August 7, 2023
“Ahead of possible Trump indictment, Atlanta locks down courthouse,” Reuters going one step further, reports. “Law-enforcement officers surrounded the Fulton County courthouse on Monday in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, amid closed roads and traffic barriers put up to boost security ahead of a possible indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump.”
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV, “If an indictment came today, we would be ready.”
Meanwhile, Lawfare’s Anna Bower, who hails from Georgia, warns, “Don’t expect indictments just yet. We are likely looking at later this week or next week.”
Watch 11 Alive’s video report below or at this link.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness’: Experts Blast Judge Cannon for ‘Swinging at’ Special Counsel Jack Smith
