‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Judge Chutkan ‘Has to Call Trump’s Bluff’: MSNBC Legal Analyst

According to the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,”Donald Trump is already testing the patience of United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan after he was advised last week to not intimidate witnesses and prosecutors involved in his upcoming trial related to the Jan 6 insurrection.

Over the weekend Judge Chutkan ordered the former president and his lawyers to address a Department of Justice request for a protective order designed to protect witnesses and evidence that will be turned over as part of the discovery process.

With the judge unwilling to extend Monday’s deadline for the Trump team’s response, the former president has continued to keep up the drumbeat of attacks on his prosecution. which could lead to possible

As former prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg explained, “I think the judge is handling this properly so far. She’s being patient and firm and laying down clear rules,” before later adding, “They’re patient to a point, then they’re no longer patient. This is reason numbers 37, 38 and 39 why you don’t want to be Mr. Trump’s lawyers because you’re forced over and over again to say things that are nonsense and to take positions in court that are frivolous.”

To emphasize this point, Rosenberg added that “I think the judge is handling this appropriately, and if you push her too far, there will be consequences for Mr. Trump and his lawyers as there ought to be.”

The MSNBC contributor argued that the former president is playing with fire if he doesn’t tone down his Truth Social comments.

“It is only a matter of time before the judge has to call his bluff,” he told the panel. “This isn’t going to stop, he isn’t going to rein it in, because he has to campaign with this posture. Once the judge calls his bluff, who knows what the consequences of that are, politically speaking.”

