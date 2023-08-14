‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’

Legal experts are responding to Donald Trump‘s Monday morning social media meltdown, which comes before a possible grand jury indictment against the ex-president in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

Overnight Trump had lit up his Truth Social platform with attacks against Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case against Trump’s alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election including the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is in charge of that case.

On Monday, Trump turned his anger to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who, according to reports, may ask a grand jury this week to indict Trump for alleged crimes related to his efforts to reverse the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, along with possibly other charges including racketeering (RICO).

Trump on Monday also targeted the Republican former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan. On Saturday Duncan confirmed reports, saying, “I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness.”

READ MORE: ‘Flip-Flop Fest’: GOP Mocked for Opposing Hunter Biden Special Counsel After Demanding One ‘Be Appointed’

Appearing to respond to this news, Trump attacked.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury,” the thrice-indicted ex-president said on social media, incorrectly spelling Duncan’s first name.

“He shouldn’t,” Trump declared. “I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way.”

Trump then called Duncan a “loser,” before adding he is now a political commentator for CNN, which the ex-president referred to as “FNCNN,” likely meaning “fake news CNN.”

Posting a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, George Conway, a noted attorney who has successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, responded, writing: “This morning’s first attempt at witness intimidation.”

READ MORE: Arrest of MAGA Congressman Ronny Jackson Followed Threats Against State Trooper: Report

Calling his targeting of Duncan “exceptionally bad even for Donald Trump,” professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis says: “Add witness tampering to the potential predicate acts for a Georgia RICO charge. O.C.G.A. § 16-10-93. This is blatantly unlawful stuff.”

Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, a professor of law and well-known MSNBC legal analyst also posted a screenshot of Trump’s attack on Duncan, calling it: “Witness tampering in real time.”

National security attorney Brad Moss responded to Trump’s attacks on Judge Chutkan and observed, “He is just daring the judge now.”

Conway also posted screenshots of Trump’s Monday morning attacks against Willis, and commented, “I’m so looking forward to the mug shot.”

I’m so looking forward to the mug shot. pic.twitter.com/q9IxkAccrF — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2023

See Conway’s social media post above or at this link.