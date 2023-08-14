News
‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’
Legal experts are responding to Donald Trump‘s Monday morning social media meltdown, which comes before a possible grand jury indictment against the ex-president in Fulton County, Georgia this week.
Overnight Trump had lit up his Truth Social platform with attacks against Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case against Trump’s alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election including the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is in charge of that case.
On Monday, Trump turned his anger to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who, according to reports, may ask a grand jury this week to indict Trump for alleged crimes related to his efforts to reverse the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, along with possibly other charges including racketeering (RICO).
Trump on Monday also targeted the Republican former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan. On Saturday Duncan confirmed reports, saying, “I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness.”
READ MORE: ‘Flip-Flop Fest’: GOP Mocked for Opposing Hunter Biden Special Counsel After Demanding One ‘Be Appointed’
Appearing to respond to this news, Trump attacked.
“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury,” the thrice-indicted ex-president said on social media, incorrectly spelling Duncan’s first name.
“He shouldn’t,” Trump declared. “I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way.”
Trump then called Duncan a “loser,” before adding he is now a political commentator for CNN, which the ex-president referred to as “FNCNN,” likely meaning “fake news CNN.”
Posting a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, George Conway, a noted attorney who has successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, responded, writing: “This morning’s first attempt at witness intimidation.”
READ MORE: Arrest of MAGA Congressman Ronny Jackson Followed Threats Against State Trooper: Report
Calling his targeting of Duncan “exceptionally bad even for Donald Trump,” professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis says: “Add witness tampering to the potential predicate acts for a Georgia RICO charge. O.C.G.A. § 16-10-93. This is blatantly unlawful stuff.”
Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, a professor of law and well-known MSNBC legal analyst also posted a screenshot of Trump’s attack on Duncan, calling it: “Witness tampering in real time.”
National security attorney Brad Moss responded to Trump’s attacks on Judge Chutkan and observed, “He is just daring the judge now.”
Conway also posted screenshots of Trump’s Monday morning attacks against Willis, and commented, “I’m so looking forward to the mug shot.”
I’m so looking forward to the mug shot. pic.twitter.com/q9IxkAccrF
— Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2023
See Conway’s social media post above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Traitor’ Tuberville Targeted by Retired Colonel for ‘Kneecapping America’s Military’ Over Pentagon Abortion Policy
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s holds on more than 300 military promotions is creating an “unsafe” situation and “undermining” U.S. military readiness, according to the Secretary of Defense, with one retired U.S. Air Force Colonel stepping up to call the Alabama Republican lawmaker a “traitor.”
Sen. Tuberville has been blocking every military promotion requiring Senate confirmation since February, an act that affects not only those officers but their families, and those who would be promoted to fill their role, along with their families. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lamented on Monday that the U.S. now faces the “unprecedented” situation of not having Senate-confirmed leaders atop three military service branches: Army, Navy, and Marines.
The Alabama Senator claims his reason for blocking the promotions is a response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members who need to travel out of state to obtain abortion services. That policy was put in place after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and some Republican-led states began enacting abortion bans.
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis is an outspoken attorney and former administrative law judge known for resigning as the Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay over his opposition to waterboarded prisoners being charged – waterboarding is considered torture by Davis and many authorities, and is also considered illegal and a possible war crime.
On Monday Col. Davis declared, “Thanks to Tommy ‘Tantrum’ Tuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps do not have confirmed leaders and hundreds of other senior military officers are in limbo. If you think the @GOP gives a rat’s ass about America’s military and nat’l security, you’re a special kind of stupid.”
He also nicknamed Sen. Tiberville “Traitor Tubbs.”
“Because of @SenTuberville, the Army, Navy & Marine Corps lack leaders, so who bankrolls Traitor Tubbs?” he asked. Davis answered his own question, listing companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, FedEx, John Deere, TMobile, CSX, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Davis slammed Lockheed Martin in particular.
.@LockheedMartin says they are “Ensuring Those We Serve Always Stay Ahead of Ready!” Really? @SenTuberville is “Ensuring Those Who Serve Are Leaderless and NOT Ready” and you helped bankroll him. https://t.co/r3ShmfahIF
— Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) August 14, 2023
“It’s a disgrace that defense contractors and those who love to be seen waving the flag and talking about how they support the troops bankroll the lone senator who is single-handedly kneecapping America’s military. They talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk,” he wrote.
He widened his attack to include other top military contractors, and included an image of the wall of photos of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, now missing three top leaders.
And defense contractors like @LockheedMartin, @Boeing, @BAESystemsInc and @L3HarrisTech poured money into his coffers and helped put @SenTuberville in a position where he can do harm to America’s military! https://t.co/d0b2Ppbgpk
— Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) August 14, 2023
See Col. Davis’ social media post above or at this link.
Image of Sen. Tuberville via Shutterstock
News
Georgia Court Posts and Removes Possible Trump Indictment Charges – Witness Says ‘Moving Faster Than They Thought’
A document appearing to be a list of charges against Donald Trump was posted to the Fulton County court website Monday afternoon, and quickly removed, but not before Reuters was able to grab a copy, report on its contents, and republish it.
It is unclear why the document, which Reuters has posted here, was published and removed, but reporters at the courthouse say District Attorney Fani Willis’ office says there is not indictment yet.
The document is not definitive and may or may not be the actual list of charges the grand jury will bring. It is possible the grand jury will not indict Trump at all, or might indict on other charges.
But listed among the charges on the document are “Violation Of The Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” which is listed as a “Serious Felony.” The remaining charges on the document are all listed as felonies, some of which include: “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings,” “Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents,” “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings,” among others.
READ MORE: ‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’
One witness, who was expected to testify before the grand jury on Tuesday, announced on social media it appeared the timetable has been escalated.
“Change of plans. I’m going to court today. They’re moving faster than they thought,” wrote George Chidi.
Former U.S. Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman responded, saying, “I wonder if the mistaken entry on the docket has expedited the Fulton County DA’s plans.”
Top Trump U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who appeared to be jockeying to be named Trump’s Attorney General last week if the ex-president is re-elected, expressed outrage.
“This is OUTRAGEOUS government conduct and is a very legitimate basis to deem the entire Grand Jury process tainted & corrupted,” he baselessly claimed. “MOTION TO DISMISS!!!”
National security attorney Brad Moss says, “Someone messed up and posted a filing earlier, apparently. That person might very well find themselves without a job this evening.”
News
‘New Instructions Beamed From Truth Social’: Democrat Slams Republicans for ‘Trying to Link Hunter to Joe’
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is criticizing Republicans in the House and Senate over what he suggests is their “hypocrisy” after Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated David Weiss on Friday. Weiss is the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney who was granted special counsel status to continue his investigation into Hunter Biden after Republicans specifically asked the Attorney General to do so.
“93 House Republicans last year called for Trump appointee David Weiss to be named special counsel. Now that he has been, they’re labeling their own recommendations as ‘weaponization,'” Moscowitz said on social media, while suggesting they are taking orders from Donald Trump: “The hypocrisy is endless, but they must’ve received new instructions beamed from Truth Social.”
Rep. Moskowitz on MSNBC also called out by name U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Marsha Blackburn, and Marco Rubio, as part of the 30-plus senators who sent a letter asking specifically for Weiss to be granted special counsel status.
READ MORE: ‘Unsafe’: Defense Secretary Warns on US Military Readiness as Tuberville’s Armed Forces Block Hits ‘Painful Milestone’
Moskowitz also slammed the “90-plus House Republicans” who he says “sent a letter saying they wanted David Weiss to be appointed special prosecutor, including, you know, most of the Freedom Caucus to ask for that.”
He accused Republicans of having “a little amnesia. That’s what happens today in politics. They think that the viewers don’t have any memory.”
And he exposed Republicans for trying to link Hunter Biden to President Joe Biden, adding, “there’s not a single shred of evidence that goes to Joe Biden.”
“If you listen to the Republican language, you can see it, that’s why they never say ‘Joe Biden’ in any of these committee hearings, or in fact, or any of the tweets that the committee’s put out. They say ‘the Biden family’ or they say ‘the Biden’s,’ you know, with an apostrophe ‘s’ you know, trying to link hunter to Joe.”
Watch below or at this link.
93 House Republicans last year called for Trump appointee David Weiss to be named special counsel. Now that he has been, they’re labeling their own recommendations as “weaponization”.
The hypocrisy is endless, but they must’ve received new instructions beamed from Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/84I19M4tuU
— Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) August 14, 2023
Trending
- News3 days ago
Arrest of MAGA Congressman Ronny Jackson Followed Threats Against State Trooper: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘That’s How Fascists Talk’: Matt Gaetz Slammed for Threat of Violence
- News15 hours ago
‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’
- News13 hours ago
‘Unsafe’: Defense Secretary Warns on US Military Readiness as Tuberville’s Armed Forces Block Hits ‘Painful Milestone’
- News12 hours ago
‘New Instructions Beamed From Truth Social’: Democrat Slams Republicans for ‘Trying to Link Hunter to Joe’
- News11 hours ago
Georgia Court Posts and Removes Possible Trump Indictment Charges – Witness Says ‘Moving Faster Than They Thought’
- News9 hours ago
‘Traitor’ Tuberville Targeted by Retired Colonel for ‘Kneecapping America’s Military’ Over Pentagon Abortion Policy
- CRIME2 hours ago
‘Criminal Organization’: Trump Indicted by Georgia Grand Jury Along With Meadows, Giuliani, Eastman, 15 Others