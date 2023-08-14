‘New Instructions Beamed From Truth Social’: Democrat Slams Republicans for ‘Trying to Link Hunter to Joe’

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is criticizing Republicans in the House and Senate over what he suggests is their “hypocrisy” after Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated David Weiss on Friday. Weiss is the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney who was granted special counsel status to continue his investigation into Hunter Biden after Republicans specifically asked the Attorney General to do so.

“93 House Republicans last year called for Trump appointee David Weiss to be named special counsel. Now that he has been, they’re labeling their own recommendations as ‘weaponization,'” Moscowitz said on social media, while suggesting they are taking orders from Donald Trump: “The hypocrisy is endless, but they must’ve received new instructions beamed from Truth Social.”

Rep. Moskowitz on MSNBC also called out by name U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Marsha Blackburn, and Marco Rubio, as part of the 30-plus senators who sent a letter asking specifically for Weiss to be granted special counsel status.

Moskowitz also slammed the “90-plus House Republicans” who he says “sent a letter saying they wanted David Weiss to be appointed special prosecutor, including, you know, most of the Freedom Caucus to ask for that.”

He accused Republicans of having “a little amnesia. That’s what happens today in politics. They think that the viewers don’t have any memory.”

And he exposed Republicans for trying to link Hunter Biden to President Joe Biden, adding, “there’s not a single shred of evidence that goes to Joe Biden.”

“If you listen to the Republican language, you can see it, that’s why they never say ‘Joe Biden’ in any of these committee hearings, or in fact, or any of the tweets that the committee’s put out. They say ‘the Biden family’ or they say ‘the Biden’s,’ you know, with an apostrophe ‘s’ you know, trying to link hunter to Joe.”

Watch below or at this link.