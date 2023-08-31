News
Fani Willis Serves Up Strong Warning to Defendants Demanding Separate Trials in Trump RICO Case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is warning all 19 defendants, including Donald Trump, in her case alleging racketeering and numerous other charges of election subversion that invoking Georgia’s “speedy trial” law but demanding to have their cases tried individually instead of en masse will bring consequences and deprive them of valuable advantages.
Willis’ goal is to have one trial for all 19 defendants in October.
Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have already requested to have their cases severed from the group. Chesebro’s trial is now scheduled for October 23, as The Messenger reports.
But The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld adds, “Willis wants to advise all of the defendants in the Trump racketeering case that decisions by Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell to invoke speedy trial rights come with certain consequences.”
Those consequences, based on Georgia law, according to a legal filing Klasfeld posted, include four constraints on the ability to demand discovery materials and call witnesses:
“Defendants cannot now argue that they are entitled to the State’s discovery responses ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants cannot now argue that they are entitled to notice of the State’s similar transaction evidence ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants are now precluded from calling any witnesses whose statements were not provided to the State at least ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants cannot now complain that they received less than seven (7) days notice of the trial date in this case.”
Klasfeld notes, “Willis prompts the defendants to choose their paths in light of these consequences: ‘Should they refuse to waive their speedy trial demand and request a continuance, then any harm to the Defendants would be invited by the Defense and, therefore, not reversible error.'”
Over at The Messenger, Klasfeld writes that Willis’ office has asked the judge “to issue a ruling requiring ‘that the defendants personally place upon the record that this is their decision and preference to proceed in this fashion prior to the trial of the case.’”
News
Trump Swears He Was Too ‘Busy’ Saving the World From ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ to Commit Crimes
Donald Trump told investigators in New York that he was too busy saving the world from “nuclear holocaust” to commit crimes.
The former president said in a sworn deposition stretching over seven hours in April that his efforts “saving millions of lives” kept him from running his company, which stands accused of fraud in a civil lawsuit filed by New York attorney general Letitia James, reported Insider.
“So you were too busy for the company?” said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“In a way, yeah,” Trump said. “Yeah, I think you can say it. It’s another way of saying it. I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives.”
“I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn’t deal with North Korea,” the ex-president added. “I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected, and I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth.”
The attorney general’s lawsuit alleges that the Trump Organization routinely inflated the worth of its assets by $800 million to $2 billion in a single year to save money on bank loans, insurance and taxes, but the former president testified that he had “virtually” no role in the company since he entered politics in 2015.
“My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am,” Trump said. “I’ve been doing other things, and I guess you could say on something major, whatever. But I’ve been much less involved in it than — over the last five years, five or six years than ever before.”
News
‘Bro, You’re Already Facing Charges’: Protestor Mocks Peter Navarro as He Tries to Grab ‘Trump Lost’ Sign
Former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro, whose trial on contempt charges is set to begin next week, suffered a major legal blow on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled he cannot claim as president, Donald Trump invoked executive privilege to shield him from testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Navarro had not met the burden to establish that Donald Trump formally granted executive privilege or testimonial immunity, US District Judge Amit P. Mehta said at a pre-trial conference,” CNN reports. “Navarro’s criminal case, which was brought by the Justice Department in June 2022, goes to trial next Tuesday. Navarro has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Mehta’s new ruling severely hamstrings the arguments the former Trump aide will be able to present in his defense.”
Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Navarro appeared to try to call out CNN, but instead chose to tangle with a protestor behind him holding up a sign that said, “Trump Lost (and you know it,)” which is contrary to Navarro’s stated claims.
At one point, apparently frustrated, Navarro attempted to grab the sign out of the hands of the protestor directly behind him.
“Bro, you’re already facing charges,” the protestor said, to which Navarro conceded, “Yeah, I get it.”
“Bro, you’re already facing charges.”
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro tries (unsuccessfully) to snatch a “Trump lost (and you know it!)” sign from a protester at his news conference. pic.twitter.com/En5hV6ZVgu
— The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2023
He also attempted to turn two protestors with apparently different viewpoints into an “important kind of debate” about America.
Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro tells reporters he has no concern about political bias among the prospective Washington DC jury pool, as he faces trial next week for Contempt of Congress
Then .. immediately shifts his attention to dueling protestors behind him in DC pic.twitter.com/0tyyvoMBgc
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 30, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Owes the Public an Explanation’: Amid Concern, Critics Call for McConnell to Retire After Another ‘Alarming’ Episode
After the second episode in just five weeks, critics are expressing concern but urging Mitch McConnell to retire after the U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader once again appeared to “freeze” while talking to reporters on Wednesday, an event The New York Times labeled “alarming.”
Senator Mitch McConnell experienced another alarming freeze-up at a news conference on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky, the second such episode caught on camera in recent weeks. The episode intensified questions about his future in the Senate. https://t.co/q05DVdCWjO pic.twitter.com/4fXBhhABy2
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2023
President Biden told reporters on Wednesday McConnell is a “friend,” and he will be calling him.
President Biden said that he is going to be reaching out to Mitch McConnell this afternoon to check on his health. pic.twitter.com/Zj4P2q90WD
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2023
McConnell has suffered several medical episodes this year, some of which went largely unreported.
Back in July the 81-year old Republican, who has served the people of Kentucky in various offices since 1975, appeared to freeze for about 20 seconds while at a Senate press conference. He had to be helped to walk away but returned later that day, suggesting nothing was wrong as his fellow Republicans and his aides told reporters he was merely “lightheaded” and “dehydrated.” His office issued a statement saying he “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.”
On Wednesday, WLWT’s Hannah Thomas, reported this statement from McConnell’s team: “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”
Earlier, from Georgia, Thomas noted, “Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away.”
The American Independent’s senior political reporter Emily Singer, before McConnell’s office released a statement similar to the one in July, noted, “McConnell’s office owes the public an explanation of what’s going on with his health. He is clearly not ok.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, lumping McConnell’s latest episode in with her perceptions of other leaders, said: “Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed.”
“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power,” she continued. “We are talking about our country’s national security and it’s all at stake!”
Former GOP U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh wrote, “This is sad. Very sad. And I hope his health improves. But just like Diane Feinstein, Mitch McConnell really ought to resign from the Senate. Now.”
Keith Boykin, the former Democratic White House aide and political commentator said, “Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze again today in public, this time when asked by a reporter in Kentucky if he planned to run for re-election in 2026. Re-election? He’s 81. This feels like elder abuse to keep him in office. Let him retire.”
NBC News’ Ryan Nobles, one of the first to report on McConnell’s latest apparent health-related incident, adds that McConnell “is expected to see a physician before his next event,” according to a spokesperson.
In July, The Washington Post in a rare move spoke with medical experts about McConnell’s “freezing” episode.
“Four neurologists interviewed by The Washington Post who reviewed footage of the incident said it could be explained by a range of reasons: dehydration exacerbated by heat, a near-fainting episode, or a partial seizure or stroke. One said it also could suggest an underlying neurological disorder that has not been publicly disclosed,” The Post reported. “The specialists stressed that they cannot offer firm conclusions or diagnoses without examining McConnell and reviewing his medical history. They said it was premature to question the longtime Senate GOP leader’s fitness to serve, although they said Wednesday’s episode merited medical attention.”
In March McConnell suffered a serious trip and fall incident, and was hospitalized with injuries including a concussion.
In June McConnell had “trouble hearing questions from reporters who could be clearly heard by the senators next to him,” CNN reported last month. CNN also reported on a previously unknown trip and fall incident “in Finland when McConnell and a US delegation met with the Finnish president in Helsinki, according to three sources familiar with the matter.”
That incident occurred just days before the trip and fall that led to McConnell being hospitalized for five days with a concussion and rib injury, and out of Washington for six weeks, only returning after a news outlet reported his own Republican leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
