Clarence Thomas Discloses Trips Paid for by Billionaire Megadonor in New Filing – and an ‘Inadvertently Omitted’ Update
After months of investigative reporting revealing his decades-long lifestyle of luxury vacations and other undisclosed financial gifts, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has issued his financial disclosure for 2022. It includes gifts from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, an update to a filing from nearly a decade ago – information that he says was “inadvertently omitted” – and a claim he needed to travel via private plane for security reasons after the Dobbs leak.
Justice Thomas “reported three 2022 trips on the private jet of a Texas billionaire in a financial disclosure form released Thursday, and for the first time detailed the businessman’s purchase of three properties from the justice’s family years earlier,” The Washington Post reports.
Citing the advice of his security detail, Justice Thomas “said he opted to fly on the private plane of his friend and benefactor, Harlan Crow, for one of the trips,” The Post adds. “The justices faced heightened security risks, Thomas noted, after the May, 2022 leak of the court’s majority opinion to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.”
The filing states Justice Thomas was “Keynote Speaker at American Enterprise Institute’s Conference at Old Parkland” in Dallas, Texas in February, and Harlan Crow provided “Transportation (only return flight) and meals. Flew private on return trip due to unexpected ice storm.”
It also lists a similar trip in May, noting Crow provided “Transportation and meals.”
In a section titled “Additional Information or Explanations,” Thomas appears to suggest he is looking back at financial filings from “prior years.”
“During the preparation and filing of this report, filer sought and received guidance from the Supreme Court’s Legal Office, the Counselor to the Chief Justice, the staff of the Judicial Conference Financial Disclosure Committee (‘Committee’), and personal counsel. Filer continues to work with Supreme Court officials and the Committee staff for guidance on whether he should further amend his reports from any prior years,” it reads.
“Based on those discussions, the information below addresses the new travel disclosure requirements which began coverage with calendar year 2022, personal bank accounts and his spouse’s life insurance that were inadvertently omitted from prior reports for the covered period 2017 thru 2021, mistaken name of spouse’s family real estate holding, and a real estate transaction that predated the covered period.”
Fani Willis Serves Up Strong Warning to Defendants Demanding Separate Trials in Trump RICO Case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is warning all 19 defendants, including Donald Trump, in her case alleging racketeering and numerous other charges of election subversion that invoking Georgia’s “speedy trial” law but demanding to have their cases tried individually instead of en masse will bring consequences and deprive them of valuable advantages.
Willis’ goal is to have one trial for all 19 defendants in October.
Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have already requested to have their cases severed from the group. Chesebro’s trial is now scheduled for October 23, as The Messenger reports.
But The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld adds, “Willis wants to advise all of the defendants in the Trump racketeering case that decisions by Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell to invoke speedy trial rights come with certain consequences.”
Those consequences, based on Georgia law, according to a legal filing Klasfeld posted, include four constraints on the ability to demand discovery materials and call witnesses:
“Defendants cannot now argue that they are entitled to the State’s discovery responses ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants cannot now argue that they are entitled to notice of the State’s similar transaction evidence ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants are now precluded from calling any witnesses whose statements were not provided to the State at least ten (10) days in advance of trial.”
“Defendants cannot now complain that they received less than seven (7) days notice of the trial date in this case.”
Klasfeld notes, “Willis prompts the defendants to choose their paths in light of these consequences: ‘Should they refuse to waive their speedy trial demand and request a continuance, then any harm to the Defendants would be invited by the Defense and, therefore, not reversible error.'”
Over at The Messenger, Klasfeld writes that Willis’ office has asked the judge “to issue a ruling requiring ‘that the defendants personally place upon the record that this is their decision and preference to proceed in this fashion prior to the trial of the case.’”
Trump Swears He Was Too ‘Busy’ Saving the World From ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ to Commit Crimes
Donald Trump told investigators in New York that he was too busy saving the world from “nuclear holocaust” to commit crimes.
The former president said in a sworn deposition stretching over seven hours in April that his efforts “saving millions of lives” kept him from running his company, which stands accused of fraud in a civil lawsuit filed by New York attorney general Letitia James, reported Insider.
“So you were too busy for the company?” said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office.
“In a way, yeah,” Trump said. “Yeah, I think you can say it. It’s another way of saying it. I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives.”
“I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn’t deal with North Korea,” the ex-president added. “I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected, and I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth.”
The attorney general’s lawsuit alleges that the Trump Organization routinely inflated the worth of its assets by $800 million to $2 billion in a single year to save money on bank loans, insurance and taxes, but the former president testified that he had “virtually” no role in the company since he entered politics in 2015.
“My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am,” Trump said. “I’ve been doing other things, and I guess you could say on something major, whatever. But I’ve been much less involved in it than — over the last five years, five or six years than ever before.”
‘Bro, You’re Already Facing Charges’: Protestor Mocks Peter Navarro as He Tries to Grab ‘Trump Lost’ Sign
Former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro, whose trial on contempt charges is set to begin next week, suffered a major legal blow on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled he cannot claim as president, Donald Trump invoked executive privilege to shield him from testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Navarro had not met the burden to establish that Donald Trump formally granted executive privilege or testimonial immunity, US District Judge Amit P. Mehta said at a pre-trial conference,” CNN reports. “Navarro’s criminal case, which was brought by the Justice Department in June 2022, goes to trial next Tuesday. Navarro has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Mehta’s new ruling severely hamstrings the arguments the former Trump aide will be able to present in his defense.”
Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Navarro appeared to try to call out CNN, but instead chose to tangle with a protestor behind him holding up a sign that said, “Trump Lost (and you know it,)” which is contrary to Navarro’s stated claims.
At one point, apparently frustrated, Navarro attempted to grab the sign out of the hands of the protestor directly behind him.
“Bro, you’re already facing charges,” the protestor said, to which Navarro conceded, “Yeah, I get it.”
“Bro, you’re already facing charges.”
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro tries (unsuccessfully) to snatch a “Trump lost (and you know it!)” sign from a protester at his news conference. pic.twitter.com/En5hV6ZVgu
— The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2023
He also attempted to turn two protestors with apparently different viewpoints into an “important kind of debate” about America.
Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro tells reporters he has no concern about political bias among the prospective Washington DC jury pool, as he faces trial next week for Contempt of Congress
Then .. immediately shifts his attention to dueling protestors behind him in DC pic.twitter.com/0tyyvoMBgc
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 30, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
