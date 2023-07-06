News
Citing God and Attacking Biden, Kevin McCarthy Says US Should ‘Make China and India Dependent on American Natural Gas’
As the Biden administration and campaign promote “Bidenomics,” the President’s economic plan and policies that have helped create 50-year lows in unemployment, a massive manufacturing renaissance, the highest GDP increases among the G7 countries, curtailed inflation which has taken root around the globe while helping to create wage growth that is outpacing inflation, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is taking notice, and invoking God in an effort to fight back.
McCarthy on Thursday said the United States should use “the resources God has blessed” America with to make two of the world’s largest countries and largest economies, China and India, “dependent on American natural gas.” He also falsely claimed doing so would make the world “environmentally sound” – burning natural gas causes pollution.
“Why don’t we use the things God has blessed America with?” McCarthy said on CNBC Thursday, in video (below) he himself posted to social media.
“Why would we think about using our energy policy to make us economically stronger but geopolitically the world safer? Why wouldn’t we have a long-term plan where we would want China and India dependent on our natural gas? Why wouldn’t we map out a 20-year economic plan like this?”
“That shouldn’t be a Republican or Democrat that should be the American plan that would make the world safer, make us economically stronger, and environmentally sound?”
The June jobs report will be released Friday, but based on numbers reported out by ADP Thursday, it should be gangbusters.
“Private sector jobs surged by 497,000 in June, well ahead of the 267,000 gain in May and much better than the 220,000 estimate,” CNBC reports.
And after two years of claiming of impending recession, top economists are now, as Fortune reports, “saying we could really dodge a recession.”
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Bidenomics is a bust. It does nothing to utilize the resources God has blessed America with.
What we need is a long-term plan to make China and India dependent on American natural gas. It shouldn’t be a Republican or Democrat plan—it should be an American plan. pic.twitter.com/lyN9d7aZ2j
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 6, 2023
Boebert Democratic Challenger Sets Multi-Million Dollar Fundraising Record
The Democrat who almost beat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has just set a multi-million dollar fundraising record after announcing he will again challenge the Colorado GOP congresswoman in 2024.
Businessman Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert last year by a mere 546 votes, says he has raised over $2.6 million in the second quarter alone, “shattering the record for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”
In a press release Frisch thanked his supporters: “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every single person who has donated to this campaign to give the people of Southern and Western Colorado a representative who will take the job seriously and work across the aisle to find solutions to the problems facing this district.”
“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3. We can do better than Boebert, and thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat her in 2024.”
Colorado’s 3rd district hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 2008.
Colorado Politics reports Frisch’s loss in 2022 was “the closest House race in the country,” and adds that he “has raised a total of $4.4 million from nearly 85,000 individual donors since launching his bid for a rematch in February. In the quarter ending June 30, his campaign received more than 81,000 donations averaging $32, his campaign said.”
On his campaign website Frisch lists issues of importance to Coloradans, including water, energy, agriculture, jobs, and women’s healthcare. He supports a woman’s right to choose.
Last month Boebert attacked “Frisch’s father and sister, for their history as OB-GYNs,” the Colorado Times Recorder reported. “’Abortions paid for Adam’s privileged childhood and private schooling, and abortionists help fund his campaign,’ Boebert was quoted as saying in a Fox News article.”
Pence Targets Transgender Kids in Iowa Speech: ‘We’re Winning This Fight All Over the Country – Just Ask Bud Light’
Mike Pence in Iowa this week is meeting with small groups but making big promises. The former Trump vice president is currently polling in fourth place in the Hawkeye State – worse than his third place position nationally.
Speaking to members of the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women at Sioux City’s Pizza Ranch, Pence remarked that most of them had the “right” color hair – same as his own.
Delivering his stump speech in pleated khakis and no tie, repeatedly attempting to button his sport coat, Pence answered many questions in a less-starched manner than usual, even high-fiving one woman after praising her remarks.
His answers, while phrased in the former Indiana governor and former GOP congressman’s unique mix of formality and religious references, did not deviate much from those of his Republican rivals, but asked by a Trump supporter why they should vote for him instead of the ex-president, Pence told the group he wasn’t running against Donald Trump or anyone else.
Like other Republican presidential candidates have recently vowed, Pence promised to shut down the federal Dept. of Education, and send that money back to the states.
He also promised he will fix the border without further reducing the nation’s supply of migrant workers who come in from Mexico, often to work on farms and in construction, only to find themselves forced to flee north, often leaving those industries decimated.
Pence promised he will put an end to “asylum abusers,” and ensure the immigration system is restructured, apparently into more of a jobs board to provide the nation with the type of workers businesses need.
He also promise to block transgender girls from participating in girls sports, and – without being asked – vowed to enact a nationwide ban on health care for transgender children.
“Where do you stand on transgender in sports and them going into women’s restrooms, to change and so forth?” one voter asked Pence.
“Look, uh, it was amazing to me when President Biden, during the State of the Union address, literally promised to defend in his words, ‘the God given right of men to compete in women’s sports,'” Pence replied, falsely characterizing the President’s remarks.
In his 2022 State of the Union Address, President Biden said, “And for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong.”
“As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans,” Biden continued, “I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”
The following year, the President said, “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.”
Pence continued his answer, saying, “let me tell you what, participation in women’s sports should be limited to the gender assigned at birth,” he said in a staccato tone, to applause.
“It’s common sense, it’s fairness, we’ve made incredible progress for women. In the last 25 years we’ve opened doors of opportunity for education and professionally let alone in athletics and the idea that we would allow the erosion of the incredible progress we’ve made in women’s athletics is crazy.”
He went on to promise a ban on transgender children’s health care.
“The second piece of this though, I gotta tell you, Indiana just did this and I know Iowa’s taking a strong step: We have got to ban chemical or surgical transgender treatment for anyone under the age of eighteen,” Pence insisted. Nearly every major medical organization has said various types of gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, which rarely include surgical methods, is vital to their well-being.
“We raised, you know, three kids, we survived those teenage years,” he said, appearing to mock teens, to laughter.
“It’s a fact any parent or grandparent knows,” Pence said. “There’s a reason why you can’t get a tattoo in Indiana under the age of 18. There’s a reason we don’t let you drive a car until you’re 16. It’s because young people don’t fully appreciate the consequences of their actions.”
Pence blasted “the radical left,” and “its transgender ideology” which he said, “has taken hold in our schools.”
“It’s amazing to me, you’ve got a school in Iowa, where you have to have a permission slip from your parents to get a Tylenol but you can get a gender transition plan from the health department without ever telling your folks.”
“That’s not bad policy, that’s crazy,” Pence declared. “And I’m telling you what, we’re winning this fight all over the country – just ask Bud Light.”
Watch Pence’s full remarks below or at this link.
DeSantis Defends Widely-Criticized Anti-LGBTQ Ad
Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis is now personally defending the anti-LGBTQ ad his official 2024 presidential campaign promoted last week, which drew massive outrage from the left and the right for being homophobic and transphobic. The ad wrongly attempts to paint Donald Trump as being pro-LGBTQ by using some of his remarks from years ago, rather than his long record as president and presidential candidate of targeting and attacking the LGBTQ community.
“Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants — I think that’s totally fair game, because he’s now campaigning saying the opposite,” DeSantis said Wednesday to right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren, as NBC News reports.
The video, which went viral on Twitter and currently has nearly 25 million views, includes this message from the DeSantis campaign attacking Trump: “To wrap up Pride Month, let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it.”
Trump’s anti-LGBTQ record is extreme, despite his pre-presidential remarks and actions. The first half of the DeSantis video only focuses on Trump’s early, pre-presidential attempts to appear supportive of LGBTQ people.
The second half of the video, which tries to paint the Florida governor as a warrior against the LGBTQ community, has been widely mocked and derided, including as homoerotic. Reuters reported that portion of the video “featured a montage of muscle-bound men, bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis’ eyes, and activists lamenting what they characterized as his efforts to restrict transgender rights.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over the weekend also mocked the ad while blasting its intent.
“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders,” Secretary Buttigieg said on CNN. “And just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again: Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off? And what public policy problems do you get up in the morning thinking about how to solve?”
Log Cabin Republicans, which claims to represent “LGBT Republicans and straight allies,” despite endorsing anti-LGBTQ candidates, including Donald Trump for president in 2020, on Friday denounced the DeSantis video as “divisive and desperate.” The group also said, “DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric has just ventured into homophobic territory.”
Watch Secretary Buttigieg’s remarks below or at this link.
“Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off?”
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts to a new Desantis campaign video attacking Republican rival Donald Trump’s previous promise to protect LGBTQ rights. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/n7VHPkNSlv
— CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2023
