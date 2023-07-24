News
DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings
The Orlando Sentinel, examining the “reboot” of Governor Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign, reports the Republican candidate had a “difficult weekend on the culture war front,” and was “re-doubling his defense of the state’s controversial new Black history standards as a new report revealed a now-infamous anti-LGBTQ ad was actually made within the campaign itself.”
That last bombshell was first reported by The New York Times on Sunday, which called it “more of a self-inflicted wound than was previously known: A DeSantis campaign aide had originally produced the video internally, passing it off to an outside supporter to post it first and making it appear as if it was generated independently, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.”
The Sentinel also adds that in a separate instance last week, a “pro-DeSantis account also tweeted a video that included alleged imagery of a Nazi symbol. Though reports that it had been retweeted by a DeSantis campaign staffer before it was deleted were unconfirmed, Florida Democrats pounced.”
Among those Florida Democrats pouncing is U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, who tweeted, “Calling DeSantis a fascist isn’t hyperbole, it’s defining what he is.”
Frost also tweeted a screenshot of the alleged Nazi symbol.
When I first started calling @RonDeSantis a fascist, I got blowback from folks in both parties. Now, he’s being so overt about it that people are coming around. Calling DeSantis a fascist isn’t hyperbole, it’s defining what he is.
This is a Nazi symbol. 👇🏾 https://t.co/HgkXyf1Ovo
— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 23, 2023
Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis’ new education standards that “include teaching ‘how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit’,” according to instructions, has also caused the campaign major problems.
DeSantis first strongly defended the new standards, but as MSNBC reports on Monday, DeSantis is now “denying any personal responsibility” for them. DeSantis’ latest line (video below) is now, “You should talk to them about it – I mean, I didn’t do it, I wasn’t involved in it.”
These controversies and more have led one former GOP consultant to call the DeSantis campaign a “clown car.”
“What’s happened is what might be expected, and I did expect,” Mac Stipanovich, a former Tallahassee Republican consultant and “frequent critic of DeSantis” told the Sentinel. “The campaign is proving to be a clown car. Malevolent clowns, but clowns just the same.”
Last week NBC News reported DeSantis had fired “roughly a dozen staffers in a campaign shake-up,” but to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, it’s not enough.
“There can be no reset … there can be no ‘Let Ron be Ron’ unless and until the @RonDeSantis campaign fires at least half of its communications staff,” Schorsch tweeted.
In addition with struggling to manage his campaign, DeSantis is also struggling in the polls. The current Real Clear Politics average puts Donald Trump in first place among GOP presidential candidates, with 51.8%. DeSantis is in second place, at 18.5% – 33.3 points below Trump.
‘Expendable Widgets’: DeSantis for Years Has Been Such a Bad Boss Former Staffers Formed a Support Group – Report
As Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign continues to crumble amid reports of massive spending, dropping donors, plunging poll numbers, staff firings and a leadership shuffle, it turns out this is just par for the course for the Florida Republican governor and former U.S. Congressman.
Calling it an “existential crisis,” TIME reports, “the latest staff shakeup isn’t an anomaly within the arc of DeSantis’ career. It’s part of a larger pattern of a politician who has struggled to maintain a core group of trusted advisers or loyal employees.”
“During his five years in Congress, his office had one of the highest turnover rates in the House,” reveals TIME’s Eric Cortellessa. “No employed member from his victorious 2018 gubernatorial campaign team is working in a senior role on his 2024 presidential race.”
He also delivers a damning detail: When DeSantis moved from a Capitol Hill office in Washington, D.C. to the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, “things didn’t change.”
“In his first term,” as governor, “he fired staffers with enough regularity that some formed an emotional support group, according to a 2021 Politico report. Now, DeSantis is shedding staff only two months into his bid to beat out former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.”
That 2021 Politico report reveals DeSantis “left behind a trail of former disgruntled staffers and has no long-standing political machine to mount a national campaign, DeSantis vets say.”
“We talked to a dozen or so onetime aides and consultants to the Florida governor, and they all said the same thing: DeSantis treats staff like expendable widgets,” Politico added. “He largely relies on a brain trust of two: himself and his wife, Casey DeSantis, a former local TV journalist.”
“A ‘support group’ of former DeSantis staffers meets regularly to trade war stories about their hardship working for the governor. The turnover in his office and among his campaign advisers is well known among Republicans: In three of his five full years in Congress, he ranked in at least the 70th percentile in terms of highest turnover in a House office, according to data compiled by Legistorm. In the governor’s office, he has only two staffers who started with him when he was a junior member of Congress.”
One possible reason for DeSantis’ high staff turnover: “DeSantis often blames his staff for his own blunders, we’re told. After DeSantis went on Fox News in 2018 and implored Florida voters not to ‘monkey this up’ by supporting his African American Democratic opponent for governor, he and his wife chewed out his campaign staff for not cleaning up the mess, according to three former staffers. Shortly after, DeSantis brought in a whole new group of advisers.”
“DeSantis directed the Florida Republican Party leader to fire a party official who had cancer,” Politico added, while also previewing what has become DeSantis’ now-well-known awkwardness and less-than-desirable social skills.
“Aides would lure DeSantis to staff meetings with cupcakes, saying that it was a colleague’s birthday to get him to attend. In the gubernatorial primary, DeSantis visited his campaign headquarters just a couple of times. On election night, he entered the war room after his win and remarked, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this many people worked for me,’ according to four former staffers.”
One former staffer added, “Loyalty and trust, that is not a currency he deals in.”
“It’s him and Casey,” they said. “But everyone else is like a disposable piece of garbage.”
Nikki Haley Calls for ‘Generational Change’ Then Declares She Would Support a Second Trump Term
Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running against her former boss for the Republican nomination for president, insisted America needs “generational change” while stating emphatically she would support Donald Trump as President for a second term.
Haley also continued to again suggest, baselessly, that President Joe Biden will die in office if elected again.
“I have said it very clearly that we need a new generational leader,” Haley, the former South Carolina GOP governor told CNBC Monday (video below). “We’ve got to leave this negativity behind.”
Asked if she would support Trump if he gets the a nomination, Haley did not hesitate, immediately replying: “I would support him because I am not going to have a president Kamala Harris. We can’t afford that. That is not going to happen.”
Despite saying she would support a second Trump term, Haley also pointed to the current and possibly additional Trump federal felony charges and indictments.
“But I will tell you, you look at these indictments, there’s probably going to be a fourth indictment. We can’t have as Republicans him as the nominee. He can’t win a general election. That’s the problem. We’ve got to go and have someone who can actually win.”
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussed her remarks and other GOP presidential candidates trying to maneuver a crowded field while not directly attacking Trump.
Watch below or at this link.
Trump Asks Why DOJ Didn’t Charge Him ‘Years Before’ – Then Pressures Senate Republicans to ‘Act’ Against Biden
In a wild rant that ran from late Sunday afternoon until nearly midnight, then continued Monday morning, Donald Trump attacked U.S. Dept. of Justice officials ahead of what is widely believed to be the lead up to a grand jury indicting the ex-president for alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost, including the January 6 insurrection. Trump also blasted GOP Senators for not acting against what he called “Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists.”
According to Trump, one week ago Sunday he was notified he had four days to testify before the Special Counsel’s federal grand jury investigating him. It appears he declined. Legal experts suggest an indictment could be handed down any day now, with former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal telling MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Pskai” it’s “likely something will happen this week.”
Despite – or because he is “likely” to get indicted shortly, Trump on Sunday went after Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Special Counsel appointed to investigate him, Jack Smith.
“Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario”
And then, in all-caps, he falsely claimed: “Prosecutorial Misconduct! Election Interference!”
After calling President Joe Biden a “criminal,” Trump also falsely stated, “Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day.”
Then he asked, “why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?”
In a nearly-all-caps rant Trump also appeared to suggest another indictment is imminent.
“How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, together with their local Democrat D.A.’S & A.G.’s, indict his political opponent during the course of the campaign? Do they understand the damage being done to America? It will only get worse. We must stop these ‘monsters’ from further destroying our country!”
One year ago this month Vanity Fair reported, “The former president is reportedly banking on a White House bid to stave off criminal charges.”
Trump on Sunday also falsely claimed his “trials and tribulations” presumably including the Special Counsel’s investigations into his actions and the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault and defamation lawsuits are “a coordinated hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Witch Hunt, the Fake Dossier, FISA Fraud, and all of the rest, in order to steal another election through prosecutorial misconduct at levels never seen before in the U.S.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently prosecuting Trump on federal Espionage Act charges, and is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to illegally remain in office. In a separate investigation, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is examining his actions to overturn the election. Willis reportedly is considering RICO charges against Trump in what some believe is a probe that spans several states.
Trump on Sunday also “retruthed” several memes his supporters had posted, including two that falsely claimed “the government” on January 6, 2021, “staged a riot” to “cover up” a “fraudulent election.” One of those was first posted by far-right extremist Ted Nugent, who reportedly is a member of the Oath Keepers.
