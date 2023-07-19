Democrat Destroys GOP’s Whistleblowers Claims of 2020 Political Interference: ‘Joe Biden Was Not the President’

During Wednesday’s hearing of the House Oversight Committee, a Democratic U.S. Congressman destroyed Republicans’ allegations of political interference from the U.S. Dept. of Justice with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden, in a case involving his taxes.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Ranking Member on the Oversight Committee, slammed House Republicans: “Like every other try by my colleagues to concoct a scandal about President Biden, this one is a complete and total bust.”

Speaking to both of the GOP’s witnesses, who have been presented as whistleblowers from inside the IRS, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) revealed that delays they felt were unnecessary in potential investigations into or prosecutions of Hunter Biden happened during the Trump administration, when Bill Barr was the Attorney General.

“You were concerned about the complexities of the election cycle and potential delays that arose in connection with the election cycle,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said to one whistleblower, Gary Shapley. “You said at page 23, ‘And I remember there were always times where we were always on an impending election cycle. It was always the elections being brought up in early 2020. It was the presidential primaries.’ Now, sir. Joe Biden was not the president at that time either. Was he?”

“I mean, the answer to your question is no, he was not,” Shapley replied.

READ MORE: Trump Request Rejected by Federal Judge – Porn Star Hush Money Payoff Case Goes Back to State Court

“You were talking about how the election cycle is delaying decisions by the prosecution. And it turns out that the delay in the election cycle was happening at a time when Joe Biden was not the president,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi continued.

“So, Mr. Ziegler, and you shared concerns about delays related to the election cycle. But at that time, Joe Biden was not the president,” the Illinois Democratic lawmaker added.

“I believe at that time he was the nominee for president,” replied Ziegler.

“Well, he was not the President was he? It’s just a simple question, sir,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Can you rephrase the question?” Ziegler asked.

“Joe Biden was not the president, in the presidential primaries, in 2020.”

READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024

“Correct. That is correct,” Ziegler replied.

“Finally, Mr. Shapley. You said that warrants were ready as soon as April, 2020 to begin searching for records but actions weren’t taken with regard to those warrants. Again, Joe Biden was not the president in April of 2020. Was he?” the Congressman again asked.

“So I’m confused by a line of questioning. We’re talking about an election to which now President Biden was a part of, so he didn’t have to be the president to have election meddling,” Shapley alleged.

“No, but the question is this: Was he the president at that time, in April 2020?”

“It’s been asked and answered,” Shapley, appearing to grow angered, responded.

“And what’s the answer, sir?” said Krishnamoorthi.

“The election –” Shapley began.

“The answer is” Yes or no?” Krishnamoorthi pressed.

“No,” Shapley said, trying to push back.

READ MORE: Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral

“Thank you. Thank you. I yield back,” the Congressman concluded.

Watch below or at this link.