News
Trump Request Rejected by Federal Judge – Porn Star Hush Money Payoff Case Goes Back to State Court
A federal just has rejected Donald Trump’s request to move the State of New York’s case charging him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records into the federal court system. The well-known case involves criminal allegations by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that Trump paid $130,000 to the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels as hush money but falsely claimed it as legal expenses, and in an attempt to help him win the 2016 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Wednesday ruled that Trump’s alleged actions had nothing to do with him being president, and thus he is not protected by any federal statute.
“Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under color of the official acts of a President,” Judge Hellerstein ruled. “Trump also has failed to show that he has a colorable federal defense to the Indictment.”
The judge ordered the case returned to the New York Supreme Court.
READ MORE: Top House Republican Blasts Biden’s ‘Political Arm’ Jack Smith for Sending Target Letter That Trump Leaked
In the second strongly-worded smackdown by a federal judge against Donald Trump today, Judge Hellerstein wrote: “Trump argues that a ‘politically motivated’ district attorney who ‘disfavored [Trump’s] acts and policies as President’ caused the grand jury to indict.”
“Trump fails to show, however, that the grand jury lacked a rational basis for the indictment, or that there was ‘widespread resistance by state and local governmental authorities to Acts of Congress and to decisions of [the Supreme] Court.'”
Judge Hellerstein adds, “there is no reason to believe that the New York judicial system would not be fair and give Trump equal justice under the law. Trump fails to make a case of protective jurisdiction.”
Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. This is the first case indicting a former U.S. president.
READ MORE: ‘Unusual’: Judge Cannon Denies Special Counsel Request for a Protective Order in Trump Espionage Act Case
Also on Wednesday another federal judge delivered damning news to Trump. Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation and sexual assault civil case. A jury had found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation but not rape. But after Trump’s attorneys argued that because he had not been found liable for rape a new case should be granted, Judge Kaplan wrote that the jury did find Trump raped her, according to the common definition of the word.
“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed,” Judge Kaplan wrote, “as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Top House Republican Blasts Biden’s ‘Political Arm’ Jack Smith for Sending Target Letter That Trump Leaked
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says Special Counsel Jack Smith sending Donald Trump’s attorneys a letter informing them their client is a target of an investigation is an example of the “illegal weaponization” of the Justice Department. The Special Counsel sent the letter on Sunday, before Republicans are holding hearings with two alleged whistleblowers who allegedly have negative information on Hunter Biden, and only Donald Trump revealed that he is a target of the long-running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
After being asked if she had spoken to Donald Trump since he was informed he is a target of the Special Counsel’s investigation, Stefanik told reporters, “this is yet another example of the illegal weaponization of the Department of Justice to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent.”
She also falsely called the Special Counsel a “political arm” of the Biden campaign.
READ MORE: Judge Delivers Serious Smackdown in Rejecting Trump Request for New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case
“And it is not a coincidence that the same week that House Republicans are having a very important oversight hearing to hear from two federal IRS whistleblowers about the politicization of the Department of Justice when it came to the investigation of Hunter Biden that this is the same way that a political arm of the Joe Biden campaign in Jack Smith goes after the top leading opponent.”
On November 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as Special Counsel to investigate both Donald Trump’s unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return classified documents from the White House, and his alleged efforts to overturn the election he lost, including event surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Attorney General Garland made clear the reason he was appointing a special counsel was to avoid any appearance of politicization. The appointment was prompted precisely because Donald Trump had just announced he was running for president.
Garland’s letter to Trump’s attorneys was announced only by Donald Trump, on Tuesday – not by the Dept. of Justice or the Special Counsel.
Watch below or at this link.
Stefanik confirms she spoke with Trump yesterday and then characterizes his looming indictment in connection with January 6 as just a distraction from the Hunter Biden investigation pic.twitter.com/rNOL4JtEX9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023
READ MORE: Trump Has Been Strategizing With GOP House Leaders to Plan How Republican Lawmakers Can Defend Him in Public
News
‘Unusual’: Judge Cannon Denies Special Counsel Request for a Protective Order in Trump Espionage Act Case
Judge Aileen Cannon has denied the Special Counsel’s request for a protective order in the Dept. of Justice’s prosecution of Donald Trump under the Espionage Act.
The Dept. of Justice had requested a protective order surrounding discovery related to classified documents, which will be a key challenge in this case that deals with top government secrets.
Judge Cannon claimed a “lack of meaningful conferral,” meaning the prosecutors and defense attorneys for Donald Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, the judge says, have not sufficiently discussed the matter. DOJ can refile.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell notes, “we had expected Trump to appeal the Section 3 P/O [protective order] and add to delay but the Judge denying the P/O is unusual.”
“Sure they can refile but it seems unusual for judge to straight up deny a section 3 p/o as opposed to asking defense to make objections,” Lowell also wrote. “Is there another instance where that’s happened? All these small delays will start to add up.”
READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
“Also govt have indicated that they made efforts to confer last week and Trump team wasn’t interested,” he added.
Former U.S. Dept. of Justice national security official Brandon Van Grack explains that it is the Trump defense team that is causing what Cannon called a “lack of meaningful conferral.”
“Very odd to deny the motion vs requiring defense counsel to articulate objections,” Van Grack writes. “On Monday, DOJ explained it had reached out to defense counsel on Friday, who did not wish to confer that day or over the weekend. Defense counsel cant get classified docs w/o a protective order.”
On Tuesday, CNN had reported: “On Monday, prosecutors said in a court filing that the defendants were stonewalling on explaining why they opposed Smith’s proposal for a protective order to be issued before the classified discovery is turned over to the defendants.”
Responding to Van Grack’s observation, civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler points out that Cannon appears to be pushing boundaries – in a legal area where she is not the decision maker.
“And as DOJ noted in their motion, CIPA [the Classified Information Procedures Act] says the judge SHALL impose a protective order,” Wheeler writes. “This is another Cannon procedural issue, not (yet) the glaring siren of concern. But WHETHER to impose a protective order is not up to her.”
Andrew Weissmann, the popular MSNBC commentator who spent 20 years at DOJ, including as the FBI General Counsel, exclaimed: “Oy.”
He added, “When one side does not meet, it is hard to confer. This legitimizes defense delay tactic.”
News
Tommy Tuberville Pledged to ‘Donate Every Dime I Make When I’m in Washington’ to Vets – He Hasn’t
Although Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has exalted himself as a tireless supporter of veterans, he has been a major source of aggravation for the U.S. military in 2023.
The MAGA senator has held up the confirmation of more than 250 military officers because of the Biden Administration’s policy of reimbursing women in the U.S. Armed Forces for travel expenses incurred when seeking abortions. And his critics, including Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois (a U.S. Army veteran) and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, have slammed him for endangering the United States’ national security in order to score brownie points with the Religious Right.
In a Fact Checker column published on July 19, the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler examines promises that Tuberville has made to veterans but not lived up to.
READ MORE: Abortion, the military and white nationalism have put Tommy Tuberville in the hot seat
“As senator,” Kessler reports, “Tuberville has made veterans one of his key issues. The former football coach serves on both the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Armed Services Committee…. Yet there is no evidence that Tuberville has kept a key pledge he made when he ran for Senate three years ago — that he would ‘donate very dime’ he made in Washington to Alabama veterans.”
In a campaign video posted on Facebook on March 9, 2020, Tuberville declared, “I stand with our veterans, and I’m going to donate every dime I make when I’m in Washington, D.C. to the veterans of the state of Alabama. Folks, they deserve it. They deserve it a lot more than most of us.”
Kessler, however, emphasizes that Tuberville hasn’t been nearly as generous with veterans as he promised during his 2020 campaign.
“A U.S. senator earns $174,000 a year,” Kessler explains. “We’re assuming that Tuberville was proposing to donate only his salary, not the substantial earnings he makes from his investments. He has an estimated net worth of $20 million. With Tuberville now having served 2½ years as senator, that would amount to a total of $437,000 in potential donations.”
READ MORE: GOP’s Tommy Tuberville refuses to answer questions about his defense of white nationalists
Kessler continues, “In the past decade, Tuberville has made contributions to veterans via a charitable organization, the Tommy Tuberville Foundation, that he established in 2014 after he was hired as football coach at the University of Cincinnati…. But a review of IRS filings made by the Foundation show that very little has been spent on charitable causes — especially since he became a senator…. In 2021, the foundation reported it had $74,101 in revenue and spent just 12 percent of that, or $9000, while $32,000 went to administrative costs — including nearly $12,400 to pay off a truck the charity purchased in 2018 for $27,369.”
The Washington Post journalist adds that in 2022, the Tuberville Foundation “apparently had gross receipts of less than $50,000 and was required to file only a 990-N, known as a postcard, providing even less detail.”
According to Kessler, “The Fact Checker contacted nine veterans’ organizations represented on the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs. Three state affiliates — Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars — responded and said they have received no donations from either Tuberville or the Tommy Tuberville Foundation.”
READ MORE: ‘Destructive spectacle’: Chuck Schumer admonishes Tommy Tuberville’s defense of white nationalists
Find Glenn Kessler’s full Washington Post column at this link (subscription required).
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
- News2 days ago
Impeachment Lawyer Details the List of People He Says Will Be Indicted Along With Trump for 2020 Election Fraud
- News2 days ago
Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
- News2 days ago
How Harlan Crow Slashed His Tax Bill by Taking Clarence Thomas on Superyacht Cruises
- News2 days ago
Trump Gets Bad News From Georgia Supreme Court
- News2 days ago
‘On Day One We Rip All the Woke Out’: DeSantis Vows to Remake US Military as Vets Quit His New Florida State Guard
- News1 day ago
‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
McCarthy Defends Invitation to RFK Jr. to Testify Before Congress Despite Remarks Called Antisemitic and Sinophobic