‘Chilling’: Former Prosecutor Stunned Over J6 Defendant Who Allegedly Got Obama’s Address From Trump Social Media Post
Taylor Taranto, the Seattle man who was arrested after he was allegedly found walking toward former President Barack Obama‘s home must remain in jail before trial, a federal magistrate judge said Wednesday, CNN reports. A former U.S. Attorney responding to news about Taranto, including a list of weapons and other items found in a van reportedly belonging to him that had been parked near the Obamas’ Washington, D.C. home, called the report “truly chilling.”
That list of items included “guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to the Associated Press.
NBC News has described him as a “conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” and says he was “arrested June 29 after prosecutors say he showed up in Obama’s neighborhood on the same day that former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was Obama’s home address.”
“Prosecutors detailed a litany of what they said were examples of Taranto’s erratic behavior before his arrest, including threatening statements about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and claims on his YouTube livestream that he intended to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology in suburban Maryland,” the AP adds.
Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff on Thursday posted the “just released search inventory of J6er Taylor Taranto’s van outside Obama’s home, after he got Obama’s address from a Trump social media post.”
He writes it includes two pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 13 magazines, a machete, and pills and powders:
just released search inventory of J6er Taylor Taranto’s van outside Obama’s home, after he got Obama’s address from a Trump social media post.
Two .9mm pistols
581 rounds of 9mm ammo
13 magazines
machete
countless white & yellow pills
white powdershttps://t.co/bQ4ovgEAz4
— Roger Parloff (@rparloff) July 12, 2023
In response, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, called it “truly chilling,” and appeared stunned at the lack of response from Republicans.
“If someone did this to Trump it would be a national emergency,” Vance wrote. “Instead, Republicans continue to ignore the obvious problem coming from inside of their own house. This is truly chilling & it happened because Trump posted President Obama’s address.”
Washington state’s Tri-City Herald has reports Taranto is a “former Franklin County Republican Party official,” a U.S. Navy veteran, and a former school board candidate.
Taranto “was in the Tri-Cities as recently as April participating in a protest against a drag brunch at Emerald of Siam.”
Last week MSNBC reported prosecutors are “honing in on one particularly strange incident, where Taranto entered an elementary school, near Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin’s home…and projected a movie about January 6 on the wall.”
Watch the MSNBC report below or at this link.
Image: Screenshot via MSNBC
Democrat Grills FBI Director to Prove ‘Trump Surrounded Himself With Criminals’
During Wednesday’s still-ongoing and highly-contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) grilled Director Chris Wray after Republicans claimed there is a “two-tiered” system of justice.
“Republicans accused Wray of undermining public trust in the law enforcement agency, including the handling of the investigations into former President Donald Trump and the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden,” CNN reports.
“Are you protecting the Bidens?” Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the FBI Director at one point, “after pressing Wray over allegations from an IRS whistleblower related to the Hunter Biden investigation.”
“Absolutely not,” Wray said. “The FBI does not, has no interest in protecting anyone politically.”
The New Republic notes Congressman Lieu “thoroughly debunked the Republican talking point that the FBI has been weaponized against them.”
“Now, Director Wray,” Lieu said, “thank you for your public service and for the service of the brave FBI agents. I’m going to ask you a series of basic questions to get facts out to American people about our system of justice.”
LIEU: “Trump adviser Roger Stone was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “That’s my recollection.”
LIEU: “Trump donor Elliott Broidy was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Also my recollection.”
LIEU: “The attorney general at the time for those two convictions was Bill Barr. Which President nominated Barr for attorney general?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was convicted on two separate occasions in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “I believe that’s correct.”
LIEU: “The attorney general at the time for Cohen’s second conviction was Matthew Whitaker. Which President appointed Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Yes.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Mr. Gates, was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “That’s my recollection.”
LIEU: “Trump’s campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Yes. He pled guilty.”
LIEU: “The attorney general during the time of those three cases was Jeff Sessions. Which president nominated Jeff Sessions for attorney general?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “You were the FBI director for all of those cases at the time. Which President nominated you?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “What these facts show is we don’t have a two-tiered system of justice. We have one Department Of Justice that goes after criminals regardless of party ideology. All of these folks were convicted under the administration’s of three separate Republican attorneys general. It is not the fault of FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals. Donald Trump brought that upon himself. Thank you to the FBI for exposing the cesspool of corruption of these Trump associates.”
Watch below or at this link.
“It is not the fault of the FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals” — brilliant line of questioning here from Ted Lieu highlighting how a range of Trump staffers were convicted by a DOJ overseen *by Trump staffers* pic.twitter.com/Y2hP4hoGzH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023
‘Restore the Sanctity of Life’: Pence Supports Forcing Women to Carry Non-Viable Fetuses to Term
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence supports forcing women whose fetuses have zero chance of survival to carry them to term – in other words, to literally carry a fetus inside them that will not survive after birth, or might be born dead. The former Trump vice president claims he’s heard many stories of women who were told they would give birth to a baby that could not survive, but did.
“I just have heard so many stories over the years of courageous women and families who were told that their unborn child would not go to term or would not survive. And then they had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy delivery,” Pence told the Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday.
“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” said Pence, an evangelical Christian who, in talking about abortion once said, “my faith informs my life.”
“I want to always err on the side of life,” Pence also told the AP. “I would hold that view in these matters because … I honestly believe that we got this extraordinary opportunity in the country today to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”
The AP says Pence’s “standard would force women to carry pregnancies to term even when doctors have determined there is no chance a baby will survive outside the womb.”
Pence is the only major candidate to support a six-week ban on abortion, which is often before many women even know they are pregnant. He has urged his fellow GOP presidential candidates to formally embrace at least a 15-week ban. And he “advocated pulling from the market a widely used abortion pill that has a better safety record than penicillin and Viagra.”
“Doctors disputed Pence’s characterization, saying there are conditions that are always incompatible with life and others where the chance of survival is so slim that most patients, when previously given the choice, concluded that continuing the pregnancy wasn’t worth the suffering, grief or risk,” The AP reports.
Pence’s comments “drew alarms from obstetricians and doctors who specialize in high-risk pregnancies and say nonviable pregnancies are far more common than people realize. They range from ectopic pregnancies, when an embryo implants somewhere other than the uterus, to deadly birth defects and other severe pregnancy complications.”
“Banning abortions in these cases, doctors say, leads to outcomes that are both cruel and put women’s lives and mental health at risk,” the AP adds.
“Pence does say he has ‘always supported’ exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother, though he told an Indiana anti-abortion group in 2010 that he believed, ‘Abortion should never be legal,’ and later that it should only be legal to save the ‘life of the mother.'”
There are a number of fetal conditions in which doctors generally agree there is “truly zero probability for a healthy outcome,” including anencephaly, a severe neural tube defect in which the skull doesn’t form and the brain is exposed, said
Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine spokesperson David Hackney, who is also a high-risk obstetrician, told the AP that in the case of fetal conditions like anencephaly, there is “truly zero probability for a healthy outcome.” Anencephaly, according to he AP, is “a severe neural tube defect in which the skull doesn’t form and the brain is exposed.”
“The chances of survival are absolute zero … no matter what Mike Pence says,” Dr. Hackney said, adding that “it feels absurd” for people to be “forced against their will to carry pregnancies to term.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year, numerous reports were published exposing state abortion bans forcing women to carry non-viable fetuses to term, which Pence’s policy would support.
“An expectant Louisiana woman who was carrying a skull-less fetus that would die within a short time from birth ultimately traveled about 1,400 miles to New York City to terminate her pregnancy after her local hospital denied her an abortion amid uncertainty over the procedure’s legality,” The Guardian reported last September.
A Texas woman was told her “fetus did not have a heartbeat and she no longer had a viable pregnancy,” The Washington Post reported last year in July. She “asked her doctor to perform a dilation and curettage, or D and C — a standard procedure to remove the fetus following a miscarriage to help prevent infection or long-term health problems.”
But “because the procedure is also used during abortions, which a Texas law had greatly restricted, the doctor did not want to perform a D and C.” The woman, Marlena Stell, “would be forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks before she could find a provider to give her the medical intervention that physicians had denied her.”
Also in Texas, “Kylie Beaton was looking forward to having her second child later this year. Now, she’s faced with carrying an unviable pregnancy to its end due to Texas’ highly restrictive abortion ban,” ABC 7 reported in March. “According to a report from her doctor, Beaton’s baby has a rare, severe condition impacting the development of its brain, but she is unable to access abortion care in her home state.”
In April at the right-wing Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, Pence avoided giving a straight answer when asked if, as president, he would support a national ban on abortion.
“I would tell you that if I was in the Congress of the United States I would certainly support any pro-life legislation.” And while he said he believes ultimately each state will decide whether or not to ban abortion, “I don’t agree with the former president who says this is a ‘states-only’ issue.”
Pence is an evangelical Christian, “for whom the issue is deeply personal,” says the AP, adding that he “argues restricting abortion is ‘more important than politics’ and calls it the ’cause of our time.'”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Incredible Drop’: Economists Thrilled as Inflation Falls to Lowest Level in More Than Two Years
Economists are expressing excitement as the June inflation report shows annual inflation dropped even more than expected, to the lowest level since March of 2021. The inflation rate for June was just 0.2%, bringing annual inflation to just 3%. One year ago it was over 9%. The New York Times calls it a “pronounced cooling” and “good news for consumers.”
“That’s an incredible drop from a year ago when inflation was 9.1% [year over year] in June 2022,” The Washington Post’s economic columnist Heather Long exclaimed. She adds another important note: “Wages are now rising faster than inflation.”
“One couldn’t ask for a better report on consumer price inflation,” announced Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Inflation is definitively throttling back, and while today’s report overstates the case, there is a strong case that inflation is headed in the right direction. The Fed should rethink the need for more rate hikes.”
“WHOA!” declared University of Michigan professor of economics Justin Wolfers, in response to the 3% inflation news. “Inflation is returning to normal rates.”
Wolfers, known for his ability to translate economics into understandable terms, and his sense of humor, tweeted out a poll mocking naysayers.
Unemployment is 3.6%
Inflation is 3.0%
Inequality is falling
You would describe this as:
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 12, 2023
The Federal Reserve has set 2% as the goal inflation rate. Compared to one year ago the nation is quickly heading to that number.
“I remember when Republicans predicted the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act would undermine the Fed’s efforts and actually increase inflation,” observed journalist, author, and former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin.
The headline at the conservative Washington Examiner reads: “Inflation drops to 3% in major boost for Biden and Bidenomics.”
“Wednesday’s report marks 12 straight months of declines in annual inflation after the rate peaked at a whopping 9.1% last June,” the Examiner’s Zachary Halaschak writes. “The June report marked the smallest rise in annual inflation since March 2021.”
President Biden in a statement said, “Good jobs and lower costs: That’s Bidenomics in action. Today’s report brings new and encouraging evidence that inflation is falling while our economy remains strong.”
“We’ve made this progress while unemployment remains near record lows and a higher share of working age Americans are in jobs now than in 20 years,” the President added. “Real wages for the average American worker are now higher than they were before the pandemic, with lower wage workers seeing the largest gains.”
How big is this?
On Twitter within a 30-minute time span various mentions of inflation trended at least five times.
Image: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott
