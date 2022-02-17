Elon Musk Slammed for Comparing Trudeau to Hitler in ‘Lazy, Attention-Seeking’ Pro-Trucker Pro-Crypto Meme Meltdown

The world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, is being mocked and criticized after posting a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

In a tweet Musk’s meme shows a photo of the Nazi leader, responsible for the deaths of approximately 17 million human beings, with the words: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

The Daily Beast calls it a “deeply confused point about the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protests and cryptocurrency,” along with ‘lazy, offensive, and attention-seeking.”

Musk was responding to a report the Canadian government has ordered financial institutions to stop doing business with 34 cryptocurrency addresses:

Musk, 50, previously said that he’s taken his COVID-19 vaccines, but has repeatedly railed against mandates, calling them an “erosion of freedom.” Earlier in the pandemic, he made another Nazi reference by complaining that lockdowns were “fascist” and “breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America.”

But The Wall Street Journal adds that Musk is also attacking the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC’s “2018 lawsuit eventually led to an unusual agreement that Tesla lawyers would preclear certain of the CEO’s tweets and other public statements.”

“The SEC also hasn’t distributed $40 million in fine money to shareholders allegedly hurt by Mr. Musk’s 2018 tweets that he planned to take Tesla private, according to the letter,” from Tesla. “The SEC alleged that Mr. Musk’s statements weren’t truthful.”

Well-known longtime journalist Xeni Jardin slammed Musk:

Elon Musk is posting Adolf Hitler memes. Havin a normal Nazi day, this man who runs a company that partners with NASA. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Jewish hate. pic.twitter.com/zv7rXfAuLP — Xeni (@xeni) February 17, 2022

Many others are expressing anger over Musk’s meme (Tweets quoted to avoid reposting image of Hitler.)

“Monkey torturing Hitler memer Elon Musk.”

“‘I prefer to stay out of politics’ – Elon Musk when asked about abortion ban in state he moved his company to.”

“One little note I can’t help but mention in the context of Elon Musk going full crazy over the trucker cosplay convoy is HOW MUCH generous policymaking Liberal governments in Ontario and Canada have given Tesla.”

“Oh nothing. It’s just Elon Musk casually joking about and maybe praising (?) Hitler. Nothing to see here.”

Image by Thomas Hawk via Flickr and a CC license