News
Watch: Fox News Host Praises Vigilante Subway Killer in Culture Where ‘So Many Young People’ Are ‘Gender-Confused’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy complained that a “crisis of masculinity” was preventing killings by subway vigilantes.
On a Sunday Fox & Friends segment, Campos-Duffy defended Daniel Penny after he allegedly killed Jordan Neely on a subway for being disruptive. Penny is facing criminal charges.
The host commented after one New Yorker said he might not have intervened like Penny.
“I thought, wow, that guy definitely won’t protect me if I’m on a train and the crazy person was trying to kill me or attack me or punch me in the face,” she said, “which there are plenty of videos of online of, you know, crazy people punching women in the face and then the men around them doing nothing.”
“And so I think this also, you know, there’s a legal aspect to this. There’s a really important cultural aspect,” the host added. “I think we live in a culture that already has a crisis of masculinity where so many young people are walking around.”
Campos said “gender-confused” men may fail to act.
“They don’t know,” she opined. “They’re gender confused. Am I a woman? Am I a man? What am I? Am I binary?”
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
News
‘Obscure Financial Entity’: Sketchy Funding for Trump’s Truth Social Was Hidden From SEC – Report
According to a new report from the Washington Post, questions are being raised about an “obscure financial entity” with ties to an off-shore bank that is deeply involved in the merger between Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition surrounding the former president’s Truth Social media platform.
The Post is reporting that the SEC and the investors were kept out of the loop and were not informed that ES Family Trust — with ties to a “Caribbean-island bank that bills itself as a top payment service for adult entertainment sites” — has $8 million invested in the venture.
As the Post is reporting, “The companies also have not disclosed to shareholders or the SEC that Trump Media paid a $240,000 finder’s fee for helping to arrange the $8 million loan deal with ES Family Trust — or that the recipient of that fee was an outside brokerage associated with Patrick Orlando, then Digital World’s CEO.”
That has led to new questions about where that money came from and that some Truth Social execs were blindsided when they learned about it.
RELATED: Truth Social execs facing financial catastrophe as deadline looms
“Republican members of Congress and Trump supporters have complained for months that the SEC’s year-long delay in approving the merger has been fueled by anti-Trump bias and a ‘woke political agenda.’ Trump Media’s primary business is the social media site Truth Social,” the report states.
According to New York University law professor Michael Ohlrogge, “This is definitely something that could cause problems,” adding, “At a minimum, if the SEC knew about this loan, it would insist that it be disclosed to [Digital World] shareholders. … And the company didn’t even do that.”
You can read more here.
News
Ted Cruz Wants Your Money to Defend Clarence Thomas’s Lawbreaking
The revelations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failing to report financial favors given to him and his family by billionaire and Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow just keep coming.
Given how central Thomas has been to the right-wing effort to gain ideological dominance of the federal courts—and use that dominance to return the U.S. to a pre-New Deal constitutional order—it’s not surprising that right-wing legal and political groups have rallied around Thomas.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is the latest to ignore evidence of Thomas’s repeated lawbreaking and dismiss Pro Publica’s investigative reporting as a “high-tech lynching,” the phrase Thomas used to deflect allegations against him during his confirmation hearing years ago. In fundraising emails this week, Cruz slammed the calls for ethics reform that have spread in response to evidence that Thomas has violated disclosure laws with impunity for many years. Cruz’s emails did not substantively address the apparent repeated violations of disclosure laws by Thomas in ways that hid the scale of financial favors Crow has showered on Thomas and the justice’s right-wing activist wife Ginni; Cruz simply dismissed the well-documented allegations as “baseless.”
Claiming that Thomas is “unable to defend himself from political attacks,” the Cruz email told supporters that there is a way they can help: by sending cash to Cruz’s campaign committee.
Cruz and other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are also the beneficiaries of Crow’s largesse. Crow, a founder of the right-wing anti-tax Club for Growth and a board member of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, refused this week to provide the Senate Judiciary Committee with a full list of the gifts and payments he has made to Thomas and his family.
“Clarence Thomas does not belong on the Supreme Court,” People For the American Way President Svante Myrick argued in a recent op ed. People For the American Way has asked its members and activists to sign a petition calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Thomas and hold him accountable.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
News
GOP Senator Under Fire Doubles Down: ‘I Look at a White Nationalist as a Trump Republican’ (Video)
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is not walking away from the firestorm he lit earlier this week when he declared white nationalists are simply “Americans.” Now, doubling down, the former college football coach has announced a white nationalist is simply a “Trump Republican.”
Tuberville, already under fire for holding up 184 U.S. Armed Forces promotions or appointments, has been promoting white nationalism by claiming he’s just trying to help the military meet its recruiting goals.
NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin asked Senator Tuberville, “Do you want to clarify your comments?”
“The Democrats characterize all MAGA Republicans in the military as white nationalists,” Tuberville incorrectly told her. “Wrong. Okay, we can’t get politics in the military. This has nothing to do with extremists and all that this, you know, my first day here was January 6 had several senators stand up on the Senate floor saying to me we got too many white nationalists, I mean, what the heck is that?”
“We all got different beliefs. You know, I’m a church Christ, Catholics, we got different people. And we all have to make one military. We can’t start distinguishing different types of people. Okay. That’s all I say.”
READ MORE: Twitter’s New CEO Sure Seems a Bit Like Elon Musk
That was not all he had to say.
Here’s the rest of the transcript Tsirkin posted:
TSIRKIN: But sir, there are folks with white nationalist beliefs unfortunately in this country, do you believe they should be serving in the military?
TUBERVILLE: We got to define that first. What is a white nationalist?
TSIRKIN: A white nationalist propagates Nazism, a white nationalist could be someone who doesn’t believe that Black and Brown people are equals…
TUBERVILLE: A white nationalist is a nazi?
TSIRKIN: Well that could be one of their beliefs – a white supremacist…
TUBERVILLE: I don’t look at it like that.
TSIRKIN: How do you look at it?
TUBERVILLE: I look at a white nationalist as a as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time. A MAGA person and that’s what –
TSIRKIN: Do you agree with that characterization?
TUBERVILLE: We agree that we should not be characterizing Trump supporters as white nationalists.
READ MORE: ‘One of the Worst Hours I’ve Ever Seen’: Critics Explode at CNN for ‘Spectacle of Lies’ Trump ‘Spewed’ for His ‘MAGA Zombies’
TSIRKIN: So what you’re saying is Democrats are painting Trump supporters as white nationalists but that’s not what they are?
TUBERVILLE: Every day. Every day on the floor. The first day after I got here on January 6, that night, and that’s not right. Let’s not get into politics and calling people names. The military is about somebody that is fighting for the security of all of us. I don’t care if you’re Catholic, Baptist, it doesn’t make any difference. We’re all in this together. And so they’re politicizing the military so much. It is ruining our military. Look at look at our our recruiting. We’re getting hammered 15,000 down last year in army this year, one of the branches of military our at quota at this point are recruiting what they want to recruit. Something’s going wrong in our military. So I’ve seen where different leaders have said stuff about me and about our military. They need to worry about building the military. Don’t worry about me and building a military that’s that that protects all of us and our allies. That’s what I’m about.
Late last week Alabama Public Radio station WBHM reported Tubverville had been attacking Democrats, saying in an interview, “Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists or white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.”
When asked, “Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?” Tuberville replied that Democrats “call them that. I call them Americans.”
The sports website Deadspin Friday looked at Tuberville’s coaching career, and compared it to his role as a U.S. Senator.
“Tommy Tuberville’s claim to fame as a football coach was derived from his silver-tongued salesmanship when it came time to recruit African-American teens, in their homes, and in front of their parents or coaches to his program,” Deadspin’s DJ Dunson wrote. “He peaked at Auburn in the early-to-mid 2000s and then bounced right when Nick Saban’s reign began at Alabama.”
“Tuberville tried to depict himself in a positive light, but the clues were always there that he was a scumbag. Tuberville bounced between jobs after leaving Auburn in 2008 and when he couldn’t cut it in college football anymore, he transitioned to a sector where he could showcase his disdain for Americans while also displaying his stunning lack of intellect — the United States Senate.”
This week MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explained why Sen. Tubverville’s remarks, whitewashing the violence out of white nationalism, is so dangerous.
Watch Hayes below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
