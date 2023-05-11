News
‘If It’s Not Illegal It Should Be’: Top DeSantis Campaign Aide ‘At the Heart’ of a ‘Political Corruption Scandal’ – Report
A top campaign aide for Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly at the center of a political scandal involving so-called “ghost candidates,” a scheme Republicans have been using to “siphon” votes from unsuspecting citizens to assist other candidates – in this case to help GOP candidates.
Florida pollster Ryan Tyson, who “is expected to be a top advisor in Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid,” Insider reports, “was at the heart of a 2020 political-corruption scandal in Florida. He funneled money from big-business groups to committees backing straw-man candidates to split the vote.”
DeSantis has not announced but is expected to launch a 2024 presidential bid soon.
Insider describes Tyson as “deeply enmeshed” in the “major Florida political-corruption scandal that has resulted in criminal charges for five people, two of whom have been convicted.”
READ MORE: ‘One of the Worst Hours I’ve Ever Seen’: Critics Explode at CNN for ‘Spectacle of Lies’ Trump ‘Spewed’ for His ‘MAGA Zombies’
Tyson allegedly “funneled $600,000 to a dark-money group, Grow United, that supported three ghost candidates running for Florida’s Senate, according to court records. The candidates had no political experience and did not campaign. One candidate was paid $44,000 to run.”
According to Insider, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a Democrat, has said it is not illegal to run ghost candidates.
“In September 2020, Tyson accepted $630,000 from a nonprofit with ties to the Florida Chamber of Commerce,” Insider adds. “Later that month, he transferred $600,000 to Grow United, which was run by consultants for the utility company Florida Power & Light, the Orlando Sentinel and the Miami Herald reported.”
Insider reports that “Investigators notified Tyson in late 2021 he was a target of their inquiry, but no charges against him have been filed.”
Tyson, via text to Insider, responded saying: “I am not under investigation by any state or federal official.”
“To suggest otherwise is false and, at this point, done with the express purpose of harming me and my reputation.”
READ MORE: ‘He Needs to Shut Up Completely’: Legal Expert Blasts Santos for Claiming During Pandemic the Law ‘Wasn’t Really Clear’
Integrity Florida, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan, nonprofit research institute and government watchdog whose mission is to promote integrity in government and expose public corruption,” blasted the ghost candidate scheme in an 18-page report released in December.
“In the Senate races for Districts 9, 37 and 39, No Party Affiliated candidates were essentially bribed to enter the races in a scheme to siphon votes away from Democratic candidates in favor of their Republican opponents,” Integrity Florida’s report states. “Leaked documents from an Alabama-based political consulting firm with ties to Florida’s largest utility Florida Power and Light show how ‘dark money’ political committees worked behind the scenes to promote the ghost candidates, even though the candidates themselves did no campaigning.”
In one of the three races, “incumbent Democratic Senator José Javier Rodríguez lost to his Republican challenger by just over 30 votes. A ghost candidate with the same last name who did no campaigning yet was the beneficiary of a dark money advertising campaign, received over 6,000 votes. Clearly, the ghost candidate in the race received a significant number of votes, indicating that the candidate successfully siphoned votes away from the Democratic incumbent.”
Integrity Florida’s director, Ben Wilcox, told Insider, “The whole scheme just seems like it should be illegal.”
“We shouldn’t be able to meddle in a political race to that extent, to where you’re purposely deceiving voters. If it isn’t illegal, it should be.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Inches Away From a Massacre’: Pence Adviser Rips Apart ‘Absurdity’ of Trump’s J6 Falsehoods
Marc Short, an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, shredded former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the January 6th Capitol riots during an interview on CNN Thursday.
During the interview, Short was asked to react to Trump’s claims that Pence was never in any real danger during the riots, despite the fact that an angry mob of Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building and began chanting for Pence to be hanged.
Short responded to this by recounting his personal recollection of what happened on that day and he said the situation was very close to becoming even bloodier and more deadly than it already was.
“What the president thinks probably not consistent with what the United States Secret Service thought, which was by the vice president’s side at that time,” Short recalled. “And after conversations I had with the Secret Service they commented that, look, we were inches away from actually having to open fire on that crowd, which would have led to a massacre in the Capitol… there could have been a lot of more carnage that day and I think we were very close to that.”
RELATED: Trump’s ‘virus of lies’ on CNN was ‘as chilling as anything on TV since Jan. 6’: Morning Joe
Short also took on Trump’s claim that Pence had the power to unilaterally reject state-certified election results by pointing out vice presidents do not have that power anywhere in the United States Constitution.
“We fought a Revolutionary War to ensure that no one person can determine the outcome of an electoral process,” he said. “And so I think there is a lot of absurdity on the face of it.”
News
‘He Needs to Shut Up Completely’: Legal Expert Blasts Santos for Claiming During Pandemic the Law ‘Wasn’t Really Clear’
A well-known law professor and political commentator is blasting U.S. Rep. George Santos, after the New York Republican congressman who was indicted Tuesday and arraigned earlier Wednesday on 13 federal criminal charges held a press conference and claimed his “defense” is that during the height of the coronavirus pandemic laws weren’t very clear.
Santos, who remains a sitting U.S. Congressman and has filed to run for re-election, was arraigned on federal charges which include “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives,” according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
After being released on a $500,000 bond, Santos spoke to reporters. At one point a reporter asked him about one of the lesser-known allegations.
Federal prosecutors are alleging that during the COVID-19 pandemic Santos, while employed at a job allegedly making $120,000 a year, and running for Congress, filed for and received unemployment benefits totaling over $24,000, as NCRM detailed in a report Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: ‘100% MAGA’ Alabama Senator: Democrats Call Them ‘White Nationalists’ – ‘I Call Them Americans’
“At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress,” Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “As charged in the indictment, the defendant’s alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay down personal debts and buy designer clothing.”
At Santos’ press conference ABC News’ Rachel Scott asked the indicted GOP congressman how he could file “for unemployment benefits when you had a job making 100,000 a year?”
“Rachel, this is part of my defense,” replied Santos, standing in front of a large handheld sign that read “lies” (video below). “This is inaccurate information. And I will get to clear my name on this. During the pandemic it wasn’t very clear. I don’t understand where the government’s getting their information, but I will present my facts.”
“Prosecutors say that you got over $20,000 in unemployment benefits, sir,” the re[porter responded. “How is that acceptable?”
“Ma’am,” Santos replied, “like I said, my employment was changed during the time. I don’t understand where the government’s coming from. I’ll present my defense.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy’s Long History of Protecting George Santos: Now He Won’t Move to Expel Until ‘Outcome’ of Trial (Video)
Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General who is also the legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times, suggested Santos should stop talking to the press, and mocked the congressman’s “defense.”
“Wasn’t clear that you couldn’t get unemployment benefits if you were working and lied saying you weren’t??” Litman tweeted. “He’s now stuck with this nonsense explanation.”
“He needs to shut up completely,” Litman added. “Look for him to retreat soon to the ‘can’t talk about pending charges’ line.”
Watch Santos below or at this link:
.@rachelvscott: Why would you apply for unemployment benefits when you were making $120,000 a year?
Rep. Santos: “This is part of my defense…during the pandemic, it wasn’t really clear.” pic.twitter.com/g8JYJ9yTXf
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 10, 2023
News
Trump Unleashes Furious Late-Night Rant Against ‘Judge & Jury’ After E. Jean Carroll Trial
Former President Donald Trump was up at 1 a.m. on Wednesday going on a furious tirade about being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Writing on his Truth Social website, the former president attacked both the judge who oversaw the case and the jurors who rendered the verdict against him.
“The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place,” the former president wrote in one post.
In a follow-up message, Trump singled out Judge Lewis Kaplan for additional abuse.
RELATED: Jack Smith now knows ‘Trump really cannot tell a credible story’: former FBI lawyer
“This Clinton appointed Judge, Lewis Kaplan, hated President Donald J. Trump more than is humanly possible,” he fumed. “He is a terrible person, completely biased, and should have RECUSED himself when asked to do so. He quickly refused! This case should never have been allowed to be tried in this completely partisan venue, perhaps the worst for me in the Nation! The whole Rigged Hoax is yet another TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE, a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt of all time!!!”
The Carroll verdict is just the tip of the iceberg of Trump’s legal problems.
He also faces a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News1 day ago
Trump Unleashes Furious Late-Night Rant Against ‘Judge & Jury’ After E. Jean Carroll Trial
- News2 days ago
‘Dereliction of Duty’: Cheney Targets Trump as ‘Unfit’ in Damning Ad Ahead of Controversial New Hampshire Town Hall
- News2 days ago
Trump Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of CNN Town Hall: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All Including Me’
- CRIME1 day ago
While Employed and Running for Congress George Santos Allegedly Received Thousands in Unemployment Benefits: Nassau D.A.
- News2 days ago
Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor to Democratic Senators Asking for Receipts: No
- News3 days ago
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’
- ANALYSIS3 hours ago
‘One of the Worst Hours I’ve Ever Seen’: Critics Explode at CNN for ‘Spectacle of Lies’ Trump ‘Spewed’ for His ‘MAGA Zombies’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Say if He’ll Force George Santos Out After Prosecutors File Charges