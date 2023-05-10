News
‘He Needs to Shut Up Completely’: Legal Expert Blasts Santos for Claiming During Pandemic the Law ‘Wasn’t Really Clear’
A well-known law professor and political commentator is blasting U.S. Rep. George Santos, after the New York Republican congressman who was indicted Tuesday and arraigned earlier Wednesday on 13 federal criminal charges held a press conference and claimed his “defense” is that during the height of the coronavirus pandemic laws weren’t very clear.
Santos, who remains a sitting U.S. Congressman and has filed to run for re-election, was arraigned on federal charges which include “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives,” according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
After being released on a $500,000 bond, Santos spoke to reporters. At one point a reporter asked him about one of the lesser-known allegations.
Federal prosecutors are alleging that during the COVID-19 pandemic Santos, while employed at a job allegedly making $120,000 a year, and running for Congress, filed for and received unemployment benefits totaling over $24,000, as NCRM detailed in a report Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: ‘100% MAGA’ Alabama Senator: Democrats Call Them ‘White Nationalists’ – ‘I Call Them Americans’
“At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress,” Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “As charged in the indictment, the defendant’s alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay down personal debts and buy designer clothing.”
At Santos’ press conference ABC News’ Rachel Scott asked the indicted GOP congressman how he could file “for unemployment benefits when you had a job making 100,000 a year?”
“Rachel, this is part of my defense,” replied Santos, standing in front of a large handheld sign that read “lies” (video below). “This is inaccurate information. And I will get to clear my name on this. During the pandemic it wasn’t very clear. I don’t understand where the government’s getting their information, but I will present my facts.”
“Prosecutors say that you got over $20,000 in unemployment benefits, sir,” the re[porter responded. “How is that acceptable?”
“Ma’am,” Santos replied, “like I said, my employment was changed during the time. I don’t understand where the government’s coming from. I’ll present my defense.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy’s Long History of Protecting George Santos: Now He Won’t Move to Expel Until ‘Outcome’ of Trial (Video)
Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General who is also the legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times, suggested Santos should stop talking to the press, and mocked the congressman’s “defense.”
“Wasn’t clear that you couldn’t get unemployment benefits if you were working and lied saying you weren’t??” Litman tweeted. “He’s now stuck with this nonsense explanation.”
“He needs to shut up completely,” Litman added. “Look for him to retreat soon to the ‘can’t talk about pending charges’ line.”
Watch Santos below or at this link:
.@rachelvscott: Why would you apply for unemployment benefits when you were making $120,000 a year?
Rep. Santos: “This is part of my defense…during the pandemic, it wasn’t really clear.” pic.twitter.com/g8JYJ9yTXf
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 10, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Unleashes Furious Late-Night Rant Against ‘Judge & Jury’ After E. Jean Carroll Trial
Former President Donald Trump was up at 1 a.m. on Wednesday going on a furious tirade about being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Writing on his Truth Social website, the former president attacked both the judge who oversaw the case and the jurors who rendered the verdict against him.
“The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place,” the former president wrote in one post.
In a follow-up message, Trump singled out Judge Lewis Kaplan for additional abuse.
RELATED: Jack Smith now knows ‘Trump really cannot tell a credible story’: former FBI lawyer
“This Clinton appointed Judge, Lewis Kaplan, hated President Donald J. Trump more than is humanly possible,” he fumed. “He is a terrible person, completely biased, and should have RECUSED himself when asked to do so. He quickly refused! This case should never have been allowed to be tried in this completely partisan venue, perhaps the worst for me in the Nation! The whole Rigged Hoax is yet another TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE, a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt of all time!!!”
The Carroll verdict is just the tip of the iceberg of Trump’s legal problems.
He also faces a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Legal Experts Hail ‘Overwhelming Win’ for E. Jean Carroll After Jury Finds Trump Sexually Assaulted, Defamed Her
After a civil jury in New York federal court found a preponderance of the evidence showed Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed journalist E. Jean Carroll, legal experts are calling the decision an “overwhelming win” that has “vindicated” the journalist.
Carroll, who had not asked for any specific amount of monetary damages, was awarded $5 million, which Trump will have to pay. Throughout the trial she said she wanted to take back her life.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” Carroll had told jurors.
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi listed all the allegations Trump was found liable for: Sexual Abuse, Forcible Touching, Injury of E. Jean Carroll, Willful and Wanton Negligence, Defamation, False Statements, Malicious Intent, Injury for Defamation, and Acting Maliciously.
Tristan Snell, an attorney who helped successfully prosecute the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, says “Trump is LIABLE and must pay damages to Carroll.”
READ MORE: ‘Dereliction of Duty’: Cheney Targets Trump as ‘Unfit’ in Damning Ad Ahead of Controversial New Hampshire Town Hall
“This was a civil case, not criminal. So no one is ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ here, and no one was ‘convicted.’ But this is a clear and resounding jury verdict finding Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation.”
“The man who said ‘stars’ have been assaulting women for 1 million years, ‘unfortunately or fortunately,’ now owes one of those women 5 million dollars,” Snell adds.
“Find 9 random New Yorkers and we probably can’t agree on ANYTHING,” he concludes. “Except that Donald Trump is a sexual predator.”
A former federal prosecutor of more than 20 years, Elizabeth de la Vega says: “The jury didn’t find that Trump DIDN’T rape Ms. Carroll, but that he’s not liable for rape because that allegation wasn’t proved by a preponderance of evidence — a reasonable conclusion that in no way diminishes Ms. Carroll’s overwhelming win.”
“The speed with which the jury reached this verdict is, of itself, a testament to the validity of Ms. Carroll’s case and the seriousness with which the jury viewed the allegations,” she adds.
READ MORE: ‘Obviously a White Supremacist’: Researcher Posts Nazi Images Allegedly From Allen, TX Mass Shooter’s Social Media
“There’s no doubt the jury fully credited Carroll’s testimony,” notes former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “They found for her on battery & on defamation, which required them to believe Trump acted with reckless disregard for the truth. That they awarded her $5 mil in damages confirms the strength of their belief.”
“E. Jean Carroll didn’t just get her day in court,” says MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin. “She was vindicated on both her sexual assault and defamation claims—and if I heard correctly, awarded $5 million in total damages by a jury of 6 men and 3 women. Stunning and gratifying—& all because of several corroborators.”
Professor of law Moe Davis, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, former judge, and former Chief Prosecutor of the Guantanamo military commissions, referred to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. He notes that the jury found Trump “did exactly what he told Billy Bush was his normal course of deviant, degenerate, immoral conduct.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann on MSNBC calls the ruling pretty much “bulletproof,” saying it would likely stand up to any possible appeal Trump might file.
Attorney Dahlia Lithwick, a senior editor at Slate who writes about the law observes, “Not just a win for E Jean and her team. She put everything out there. But for the friends who believed her and testified at personal cost. It takes systems to subvert systems. Ours are not always visible but they are mighty.”
News
Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor to Democratic Senators Asking for Receipts: No
Billionaire businessman and conservative megadonor Harlan Crow, who for more than two decades has funded almost annual luxury, all-expenses-paid vacations, travel, lodging, food, and even clothing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and at times, his far-right extremist and activist wife Ginni Thomas, purchased his mother’s house and paid the tuition of their ward and grandnephew, just refused to provide the U.S. Senate Finance Committee with some very basic information it requested last week.
Pointing to bombshell investigations from ProPublica, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden requested a full accounting of all the gifts Crow has lavished on Clarence and Ginni Thomas over the past two-plus decades.
“With every new revelation in this case, it becomes clearer that Harlan Crow has been subsidizing an extravagant lifestyle that Justice Thomas and his family could not otherwise afford,” Wyden said in a statement on the Committee’s official Senate website. “This is a foul breach of ethics standards, which are already far too low when it comes to the Supreme Court. I gave Mr. Crow until May 8th to provide a full account of the gifts he provided to Justice Thomas’s family. Should he fail to comply, I will explore using other tools at the committee’s disposal to obtain this critical information.”
READ MORE: ‘Weren’t in a Fraternity Together’: Harlan Crow’s Relationship With Clarence Thomas Based on ‘Cozying Up’ Says Fallon
Through his attorney, Harlan Crow has just refused, as CNN reports.
Gibson Dunn attorney Michael Bopp claims in a letter the Finance Committee lacks a legislative purpose to request the information, and “lacks jurisdiction” and “authority” to “conduct tax audits or judicial ethics inquiries.” He also claims a violation of the separation of powers.
(Some legal experts disagree with Bopp.)
“We of course respect the authority of the Senate Finance Committee to consider and report tax-related legislation. But that is evidently not the goal of this attempt to tarnish the reputation of a sitting Supreme Court Justice and his friend of many years, Mr. Crow,” Bopp writes. “Indeed, the Chairman’s latest statement about this inquiry, made on May 4, 2023, and available on the Committee website, speaks of ethics standards (which are not the province of the Senate Finance Committee) and makes no mention of gift tax laws.”
READ MORE: ‘Could Shoot Somebody on Fifth Avenue’: Clarence Thomas’ Corruption Is Indefensible. Here’s Who’s Defending Him.
“The Letter also suggests that certain real estate transactions may raise gift tax issues,” Bopp adds. “Mr. Crow’s purchase of property in Savannah, Georgia (through his LLC) complied with federal and state gift tax laws.”
He offers what he suggests are the terms of the deal in which Crow bought Clarence Thomas’ mother’s house, where she continues to live rent free.
“Contrary to news reporting, as part of the overall transaction to purchase Justice Thomas’s mother’s home and two lots, Mr. Crow’s LLC provided a lifetime occupancy agreement for his mother, Mrs. Leola Williams, who was 84 years old at the time of the sale,” Bopp writes. He says the sale would not have gone through without the “lifetime occupancy agreement.”
Eric Seagall, a Georgia State University law professor and author of a book on the Supreme Court, offered this observation Tuesday: “Crow’s law firm Gibson, Dunn who successfully argued Bush v Gore while [Ginni Thomas] was getting jobs for Heritage [Foundation] folks in the not yet elected Bush Administration and where Scalia’s son works. The world is small (disclaimer I once worked for Gibson Dunn).”
On Monday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin also requested a similar list from Harlan Crow, including “all gifts, payments, and items of value exceeding $415 given by you, or by entities you own or control,” and “all real estate transactions in which you, or any entity you own or control…conducted with a Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family.”
No word yet on a response to that letter.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
- CRIME3 days ago
Allen, Texas Shooting Suspect Mauricio Garcia: Here’s What We Know So Far
- News2 days ago
Trump Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of CNN Town Hall: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All Including Me’
- News2 days ago
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’
- News12 hours ago
Trump Unleashes Furious Late-Night Rant Against ‘Judge & Jury’ After E. Jean Carroll Trial
- CRIME11 hours ago
While Employed and Running for Congress George Santos Allegedly Received Thousands in Unemployment Benefits: Nassau D.A.
- News1 day ago
Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor to Democratic Senators Asking for Receipts: No
- News2 days ago
Bombshell Paper Shows Democrats Likely Won’t Regain Majority Control of Supreme Court Until 2065 – Unless They Expand It