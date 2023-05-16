News
Tucker Carlson Plots to Make Fox News ‘Implode’ if He’s Not Allowed to Take His Show Elsewhere
Tucker Carlson is scheming to force his way out of a noncompete clause in his Fox News contract to take his popular broadcast to another network.
The right-wing broadcaster got dumped by the conservative network on April 24, nearly a week after settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million — and sources told Variety that Carlson’s ouster was a necessary condition of the agreement.
“That condition was intended to hurt Fox, and Tucker is just collateral damage,” said a source familiar with the matter. “Dominion wanted to punish Fox, and it’s working.”
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversation, Carlson spoke by phone April 26 with one of Fox Corp.’s eight board members, who told him that Dominion would not agree to the settlement offer unless he was benched, although that deal was made verbally and does not appear in legal documents — but both sides denied those claims.
“As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing,” Dominion said in a statement. “Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.”
However, sources say Carlson came away from the conversation understanding that Dominion hoped to harm Fox News by forcing out its top-rated host, and now he intends to inflict harm on his former employer if he’s not allowed to take his broadcast to Twitter or some other carrier.
“If Fox tries to prevent Carlson from launching the show on the social media platform, where he enjoys a following of 7.5 million, the host is prepared to litigate or ‘watch the network implode attempting to challenge free speech,'” one of the sources told Variety.
Carlson remains technically employed by Fox News, which has not terminated his employment and is still paying him $20 million a year, but he’s hired Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman for the contract dispute.
“As such, Freedman sent a letter to Fox on May 9 saying Fox employees, including ‘Rupert Murdoch himself,’ broke promises to Carlson ‘intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth,'” Variety reported.
Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blasted her House Republican colleagues Tuesday afternoon, suggesting they should stop throwing stones until they clean up their own ranks. Congresswoman Crockett slammed Republicans for having a member who was just “indicted on 13 counts,” apparently referring to Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and another member whose staffer has ties to a white supremacist who, she says, brags he’s just like Hitler. She also chastised them for claiming to care about sexual assault statistics in D.C. while the Republican presidential “front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.”
“My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping D.C. streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free,” Rep. Crockett told her colleagues on the House Oversight Committee. “My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts, 13 felony counts, right?” she said, appearing to refer to U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), but not mentioning him by name.
“But have they exhibited any courage to say, ‘You know what? we will disallow this in our body, we will make sure that we expel that individual’? They have not. So what I don’t want to hear is that they care about crime because if they did, they would start by cleaning up our own House and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C.”
Rep. Crockett, an attorney, wasn’t quite done. She responded later to video of her remarks (below), tweeting: “Folks in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones – and it looks like under this current majority this House is made of glass…”
Crockett: My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping DC streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free.. My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts… pic.twitter.com/9E3UrkZMwd
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Crockett also took U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) to task, also while not mentioning him or his staffer by name. This week news broke that one of Congressman Gosar’s aides has ties to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is an incel, white supremacist and white Christian nationalist who promotes antisemitism, Holocaust denialism, racism, and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ extremist beliefs. Fuentes is head of the so-called “Groypers.”
“We’ve got to talk about these root causes. Number one, the fact that we have elected legislators that won’t do their job and protect people by keeping these weapons off the streets. That’s number one,” she said, referring to Republicans’ refusal to pass gun control legislation.
“Number two, we are still reeling from a financial crisis. And guess what? They don’t want to make it better. I’m sure they all campaigned and said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna help out the economy post-COVID.’ But right now we are on a cliff over the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling that was raised three times under Trump and 25% of this credit card bill that they don’t want to pay was accrued under Trump and he only had one term and hopefully he won’t have no mo.”
“Nevertheless, I digress. Let me move on. So let’s also talk about the fact that just recently I think it was yesterday or two days ago, we received reports that there is a staff member who’s working for a Republican on this committee, who has ties with and supports a white nationalist who has proclaimed himself to be just like Hitler,” Crockett said, apparently referring to Rep. Gosar and his aide, identified by Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker as Wade Searle, Gosar’s digital director.
“I don’t really know what to say except for the fact that this is a farce, right? Because the fact is, we’ve got an increase in crime all over. If we really want to be real about it, let’s talk about it. We’re talking about D.C. right now, but the murder rates in red states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, have statistically exceeded those in blue states like Illinois, New Mexico and Michigan every year since 2000,” she added.
Crockett: Just recently we received reports that there is a staff member who is working for a Republican on this committee who supports a white nationalist… pic.twitter.com/teyC5T7YMM
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Still not finished blasted Republicans, Rep. Crockett turned her attention to Donald Trump.
As the video below shows, the committee was discussing sexual abuse statistics. Rep. Crockett says, “I’m so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse, considering that the front runner right now for like, presidency is kind of just been found liable of sexual abuse. So I’m excited because this may mean that finally some folk will back off from supporting him because we don’t support sexual abusers in this chamber. So I’m happy about this.”
Crockett: I am so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering the front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.. pic.twitter.com/fPQsjbvHdy
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Crockett, responding to that video, tweeted, “I just call them as I see them.”
Watch videos of Rep. Crockett above or at this link.
‘Out of Control Rage’: Devastating Details Emerge From Violent Baseball Bat Attack on Dem Congressman’s Aides
Details from the violent attack on staffers at the district office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) are emerging.
Congressman Connolly, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2009, says a man entered his office Monday morning asking for the Virginia Democratic lawmaker.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Rep. Connolly was at “a ribbon cutting [ceremony] at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his district office and entered the building.”
The alleged assailant was carrying a metal baseball bat, Connolly told Raju, and exhibited “out of control rage,” whacking one of the aides in the head.
“Rep. Gerry Connolly told me the assailant — who attacked two of his aides today — did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern — on her first day on the job — on the side with the bat.”
“The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn’t know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way.”
“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told Raju.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump Now Taking Direct Credit for Abolishment of Roe v. Wade but ‘Muddling Around’ on an Actual Abortion Policy
Recognizing the vast majority of Americans remain committed to abortion as a constitutional right yet desperate to appeal to his base, Donald Trump is now taking direct credit for the U.S. Supreme Court having overturned Roe v. Wade last year while falsely claiming many in the “pro-life” movement sees a six-week ban, which his likely 2024 opponent Ron DeSantis recently signed into law, as too extreme.
“I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That’s the most important thing that’s ever happened for the pro-life movement,” Trump told The Messenger, a new news outlet that launched Monday.
He did not stop there.
“I know it’s shocking. But it’s happening,” Trump told The Messenger’s Marc Caputo. “For 50 years, they’ve been trying to get rid of Roe v Wade. I was able to do it. Nobody else could have done that but me. And I was able to do it [by nominating] three excellent judges on the Justices of the Supreme Court. And I was able to do that. What it did more than anything else is it gave us a tremendous power of negotiation, which we didn’t have, the pro-life movement, a tremendous power of negotiation. … Now the pro-life movement has the power to negotiate a deal that’s acceptable for them.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
The “pro-life” movement, which does not consist of any one particular organization, largely demands a compete and total ban on all abortion. Many also demand no exceptions for rape or incest, and rarely exceptions of the life of the mother.
Worse, as The New York Times reported in January, even in states that have banned abortion but allow exceptions, few are actually granted.
Caputo asked Trump specifically about Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential run within days. DeSantis, behind closed doors surrounded by several dozen anti-abortion activists, quietly signed a six-week ban into law last month.
“Well, he has to do what he has to do,” Trump said of the Florida far-right governor. “If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Just Made It Illegal for Doctors to Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated Patients – But Legal to Refuse LGBTQ Ones
Republican turned Democrat Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and current frequent political commentator and activist, says this interview “out today from Trump really has the pro-lifers upset.”
“He is muddling around trying to find a path to take on the abortion issue, which he blames for their poor showing in the midterms. This nonsense answer satisfies nobody and has them pretty confused.”
“When he says ‘many people within the pro-life movement,’ there is NOBODY in the pro-life movement who feels this way,” Filipkowski adds. “This is the way HE feels because he knows that is what the polls show.”
Asked if he thinks six weeks is too harsh, Trump tells Caputo, ““I’m looking at all alternatives. I’m looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That’s the most important thing that’s ever happened for the pro-life movement.”
Trump refused to be pinned down.
When asked if he would sign a six-week ban, all he would say was, “I’m looking at all [options].”
