Tucker Carlson Plots to Make Fox News ‘Implode’ if He’s Not Allowed to Take His Show Elsewhere

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blasted her House Republican colleagues Tuesday afternoon, suggesting they should stop throwing stones until they clean up their own ranks. Congresswoman Crockett slammed Republicans for having a member who was just “indicted on 13 counts,” apparently referring to Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and another member whose staffer has ties to a white supremacist who, she says, brags he’s just like Hitler. She also chastised them for claiming to care about sexual assault statistics in D.C. while the Republican presidential “front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.”

“My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping D.C. streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free,” Rep. Crockett told her colleagues on the House Oversight Committee. “My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts, 13 felony counts, right?” she said, appearing to refer to U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), but not mentioning him by name.

“But have they exhibited any courage to say, ‘You know what? we will disallow this in our body, we will make sure that we expel that individual’? They have not. So what I don’t want to hear is that they care about crime because if they did, they would start by cleaning up our own House and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C.”

Rep. Crockett, an attorney, wasn’t quite done. She responded later to video of her remarks (below), tweeting: “Folks in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones – and it looks like under this current majority this House is made of glass…”

Crockett also took U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) to task, also while not mentioning him or his staffer by name. This week news broke that one of Congressman Gosar’s aides has ties to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is an incel, white supremacist and white Christian nationalist who promotes antisemitism, Holocaust denialism, racism, and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ extremist beliefs. Fuentes is head of the so-called “Groypers.”

“We’ve got to talk about these root causes. Number one, the fact that we have elected legislators that won’t do their job and protect people by keeping these weapons off the streets. That’s number one,” she said, referring to Republicans’ refusal to pass gun control legislation.

“Number two, we are still reeling from a financial crisis. And guess what? They don’t want to make it better. I’m sure they all campaigned and said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna help out the economy post-COVID.’ But right now we are on a cliff over the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling that was raised three times under Trump and 25% of this credit card bill that they don’t want to pay was accrued under Trump and he only had one term and hopefully he won’t have no mo.”

“Nevertheless, I digress. Let me move on. So let’s also talk about the fact that just recently I think it was yesterday or two days ago, we received reports that there is a staff member who’s working for a Republican on this committee, who has ties with and supports a white nationalist who has proclaimed himself to be just like Hitler,” Crockett said, apparently referring to Rep. Gosar and his aide, identified by Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker as Wade Searle, Gosar’s digital director.

“I don’t really know what to say except for the fact that this is a farce, right? Because the fact is, we’ve got an increase in crime all over. If we really want to be real about it, let’s talk about it. We’re talking about D.C. right now, but the murder rates in red states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, have statistically exceeded those in blue states like Illinois, New Mexico and Michigan every year since 2000,” she added.

Still not finished blasted Republicans, Rep. Crockett turned her attention to Donald Trump.

As the video below shows, the committee was discussing sexual abuse statistics. Rep. Crockett says, “I’m so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse, considering that the front runner right now for like, presidency is kind of just been found liable of sexual abuse. So I’m excited because this may mean that finally some folk will back off from supporting him because we don’t support sexual abusers in this chamber. So I’m happy about this.”

Crockett, responding to that video, tweeted, “I just call them as I see them.”

