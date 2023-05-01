News
Chief Justice Doubles Down in Letter to Senate Dems – One Day Before Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
Chief Justice John Roberts is doubling down on his claim that the U.S. Supreme Court needs no ethics reforms in the wake of bombshell reports that at least two justices have engaged in what some consider corruption.
Late Monday afternoon, in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats (below), the Chief Justice revealed the Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices he had sent as proof of his justices’ dedication to ethics, which was adopted unanimously, had been signed the very day he sent it to Chairman Dick Durbin: April 25.
He also revealed that the last time Supreme Court justices had adopted a statement on ethics was 30 years ago, in 1993. While Supreme Court justices have a lifetime appointment, that would mean that only Justice Clarence Thomas had signed onto the code of ethics before last week. Coincidentally, Justice Thomas is the justice most of the allegations of corruption have centered on, although Justice Neil Gorsuch’s failure to reveal that a law firm chief had purchased land from him is attracting ethical concerns, and the Chief Justice is facing public scrutiny after it was revealed his wife has made over $10 million by placing attorneys into law firms, some of which have business before the Supreme Court.
Defending the justices’ actions, Chief Justice Roberts told Chairman Durbin and the Senate Judiciary Democrats that “Justices consult a wide variety of guidance on ethics issues, including statutes, judicial opinions, advice from Judicial Conference Committees and the Court’s Legal Office, scholarly commentary, and historical practice, among other sources.”
That may be true, but according to reporting from ProPublica, Justice Thomas claimed he had consulted with fellow Justices and others when he first joined the court in 1991 and decided he was under no obligation to report on his annual financial disclose forms that over the past 20 years or so billionaire Harlan Crow had provided possibly millions of dollars worth of luxury, all-expenses-paid travel, vacations, food, lodging, and clothing, and even purchased his mother’s house, where she now lives rent free.
On Tuesday the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on ethics reform for the Supreme Court.
Chairman Durbin had invited the Chief Justice to attend, or send a justice of his choosing in his place, but Roberts refused.
Tuesday’s hearing begins at 10 AM ET. You can watch it live here.
The Justice’s latest intransigence comes after Justice Alito gave what many saw as a damning interview last week to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal. During that interview he said he believes he knows who leaked the draft copy of his ruling in the Dobbs case last year, which overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade decision that found women have a constitutional right to abortion. And he insists it was not a conservative.
U.S Senator Sheldon Whitrehouse (D-RI) on Monday blasted Alito: “Right, this is appropriate judicial behavior, to publicly blame the non-FedSoc side of the Court for his opinion leak without a shred of proof.”
Read the Chief Justice’s letter below or at this link.
NEWS: Chief Justice Roberts has responded to our letter asking questions about the Statement on Ethics Principles he sent us last week.
These answers further highlight the need for meaningful Supreme Court ethics reform, which the Committee will discuss at our hearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/K7R8FeLMvs
— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 1, 2023
‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
CNN immediately came under fire Monday afternoon when the flailing news network announced it will host a “presidential town hall” next week featuring Donald Trump, the ex-president who is under criminal felony indictment, currently being sued in a civil rape and defamation case, and under multiple other likely criminal investigations including for his actions surrounding his January 6, 2021 insurrection and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“The event,” CNN revealed, “will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.”
No other candidates, announced or unannounced, appear to have been invited to attend, making it an entire show focused on the ex-president who lost his re-election bid by 7,059,526 votes.
The 2024 presidential election is 18 months away.
Former CNN and MSNBC journalist Keith Olbermann declared that CNN was “committing journalistic suicide.”
“If there was ONE consensus about 2024 it was that ‘covering’ Trump the way they did in 2016 (handing him live blocks of free airtime with no fact-checking possible) was irresponsible,” he observed. “And CNN’s doing it.”
He did not stop there.
Olbermann blasted CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, saying, “I think we can say Chris Licht’s conversion of [CNN] into a political and journalistic whorehouse is complete.”
“First, CNN systematically purged anyone on the network who was deemed too anti-Trump,” journalist and Popular Information founder Judd Legum noted. “Now this.”
Calling CNN’s Trump town hall “irresponsible,” David Rothkopf, the well-known foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst, commentator, and author warned it will be a “sham” if it does not begin with the question, “You lead an insurrection against the government of the US, why should any American voter support a candidate who sought to undermine the Constitution, institutions and values he was sworn to uphold?”
“Failing to address the coup attempt, his legal woes, his impeachments, his lies will be disqualifying,” he added.
Writer, filmmaker, artist, and activist Barbara Malmet, a frequent political commentator said,”I’m old enough to remember when Donald called CNN the enemy of the people. Chris Licht is giving him a town hall now. Because platforming an insurrectionist on trial for rape accused of 34 felonies is a thing now.”
“Let’s normalize him more,” lamented top national security attorney Brad Moss. “That’s great.”
Watch CNN’s announcement below or at this link.
Jim Sciutto announces CNN’s Trump town hall pic.twitter.com/paK11IVeMz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2023
‘I’m Suing’: Montana Democrat Silenced by Republicans in Battle Over Transgender Health Care Files Lawsuit
Montana Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr announced Monday she is suing Republican state House Speaker Matt Regier for violating her First Amendment rights by banning her from speaking on the House floor after she criticized GOP lawmakers’ support of legislation that would restrict gender-affirming care.
“I’m suing,” tweeted Rep. Zephyr Monday. “The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation. Montana’s State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard.”
The ACLU, which says it filed an emergency lawsuit, is representing Rep. Zephyr in state district court, The Associated Press reports.
“This effort by House leadership to silence me and my constituents is a disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy itself,” Zephyr said in an ACLU statement. “House leadership explicitly and directly targeted me and my district because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself. By doing so, they’ve denied me my own rights under the Constitution and, more importantly, the rights of my constituents to just representation in their own government.”
“Every minute matters,” said Alex Rate, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana and one of Zephyr’s attorneys, told the AP. “Without Zephyr having her full rights and privileges restored, her 11,000 constituents are voiceless when it comes to a budget bill that impacts every corner of Montana.”
Her attorneys are currently seeking a temporary restraining order so she can go back to do the work her constituents elected her to do.
During debate on the bill to effectively ban health care for transgender Montanans, Rep. Zephyr had said, “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
House Republican Majority Leader Sue Vinton responded, calling her remarks, “entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for.”
Members of Montana’s far-right House Freedom Caucus called for her to be censured, misgendering her in their press release, Montana Public Radio reported last month.
But rather than hold a censure vote, Speaker Regier banned her from speaking on the floor. Last week the Republican-majority House did vote to censure her, and banned her from speaking on the floor as well.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News contributor notes, “Zephyr was been banned from the House floor for violating ‘decorum.’ Excluding a duly elected representative because the GOP supermajority doesn’t like her comments violates both Zephyr’s First Amendment rights and the rights of the people who elected her to represent them.”
There are parallels in Zephyr’s case and that of the three Tennessee Democrats, two of whom Republicans voted to expel from the House. Vance then notes that too was a First Amendment issue.
This article has been updated to clarify Zephyr was censured.
‘Moral Rot’: Abbott’s ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Attack on Five Murder Victims Called ‘Dehumanizing’ – It Also May Be False
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being highly criticized after labeling five family members who reportedly were slaughtered “almost execution style” by a neighbor, “illegal immigrants.” He’s also wrong, according to an immigrants rights activist who posted what he says is the green card of one of the victims, which would mean she was in the U.S. lawfully and legally.
On Friday the suspect – still at large –38-year old Francisco Oropeza, was asked by one of his Cleveland, Texas neighbors to stop shooting off his AR-15 in his front yard, Reuters reports, because it was keeping their baby awake. He then allegedly went to their house and shot to death the mother, her 8-year old son, and three members of their extended family who were at the house at the time.
Abbott waited until Sunday to make his remarks about the massacre, including a $50,000 reward. Friday’s massacre is the 174th mass shooting this year (there have been 10 more since).
The victims are: Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. Guzman owned the house she and her family members were slaughtered in. Contrary to Governor Abbott’s claim, she is a legal U.S. resident, according to Carlos Eduardo Espina, who posted a copy of her green card to social media. The Houston Chronicle cited the green card post in their reporting.
There are unconfirmed reports on social media that at least some of the victims were in the U.S. seeking asylum, which would also mean they were not “illegal immigrants.”
Criticism is coming in hard and fast, with many noting that the victims’ immigration status has absolutely nothing to do with their deaths, and Abbott calling it out dehumanizes them. This latest criticism against Abbott for not recognizing the victims’ humanity echoes criticism he received last year, after his response to the deaths of more than 50 people found in San Antonio locked in a tractor-trailer that crossed the border into the United States. Abbott blamed the deaths on President Biden and his so-called “open-border policies.”
“Nice way to try and blame 5 victims of your gun policies—including an 8 yo, and the two little kids who survived—as the problem, you utter moral stain,” tweeted Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery, who is also the President of the American Society of Magazine Editors.
“How do you honor a family who was just tragically murdered?” asked Democratic strategist Larry Huynh. “Praising the parents who sacrificed to offer their child a better life? Offering condolences to the family members & hundreds of community members mourning their loss? Not if you’re sociopath Greg Abbott.”
“8 innocent ppl incl. an 8 year old child murdered, but the Gov remains focused on the political benefits of dehumanizing them,” tweeted former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) Sherrilyn Ifill. “The moral rot that has been revealed in so many political leaders tells me that we are a short distance from having the capacity to do & allow the worst.”
Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic, responded: “Moral rot. The prefect descriptor for Greg Abbott.”
