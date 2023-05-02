News
DeSantis Literally Wrote the Book Handing Disney Lawyers the Ammo They Needed to Blow Him Out of the Water: Analysis
If Gov. Ron Ron DeSantis (R-FL) flops in his war with Disney he will likely have himself — and his presidential ambitions — to blame, writes Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent.
Attorneys for the entertainment giant filed a lawsuit against the Florida Republican last Wednesday in U.S. district court in Tallahassee, Florida, asking to have its control over a special tax district restored back to the way it has been run since the 1960’s.
Looking for the evidence they need to push back at DeSantis and his hand-appointed board, Disney lawyers found a great deal of what they need in the book DeSantis wrote as he ramped up his fledgling drive for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
As the Post’s Sargent wrote, excerpts from the book, “The Courage To Be Free,” feature prominently in the lawsuit which could undermine his case.
“Memoirs by presidential aspirants often lay out a blueprint for their coming candidacies. DeSantis does, too. It boasts extensively about his war on Disney to advertise how he would marshal the powers of the presidency against so-called woke elites,” the columnist wrote. “Disney’s lawsuit cites exactly these passages. DeSantis — who signed a law taking control of Disney’s special self-governing district, and moved to nullify the company’s efforts to work around it — repeatedly flaunts the truth: These were retaliation against Disney for opposing his “don’t say gay” law limiting classroom discussion of sex and gender.”
According to Scott Wilkens, senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute, the governor’s own words are a powerful weapon being deployed by the Disney legal team.
“You have pretty clear statements from Governor DeSantis that he is seeking to punish a corporation for its speech,” Wilkens explained. “That’s prohibited by the First Amendment.”
Sargent added, “All of this shows how hollow these right-wing theatrical exercises have become. When you start with the thrills you hope to inspire in the Fox News audience and build policy around that, the results tend to collapse once the lack of a real policy rationale becomes widely understood. If quotes from DeSantis’s own memoir lead to another such implosion, it would represent a spectacular and richly deserved form of political justice.”
You can read more here.
Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Holds Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Amid Clarence Thomas Scandal
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at 10:00 AM Tuesday will hold a hearing on the U.S. Supreme Court‘s judicial ethics, just weeks after numerous bombshell reports revealed several right-wing justices are swimming in scandal.
In a letter to the Committee Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts inadvertently revealed up until April 25, only Justice Clarence Thomas had ever signed onto any ethical statement as a Justice. Coincidentally, Justice Thomas is the jurist enmeshed in the largest allegations of possible corruption and possible unlawful acts. But Justice Neil Gorsuch is also under scrutiny, as is the Chief Justice, after news his wife has made over $10 million placing attorneys into top law firms, some of which have business before the Court.
The Committee likely will discuss the fine lines between ethical and legal duties to report transactions and gifts, and the appearance of impropriety. Last year the Court’s approval rating hit an all-time low, and that was before the recent scandals were reported.
READ MORE: ‘Belongs to Billionaire’: Clarence Thomas Butt of Jokes at Annual DC Dinner (Video)
Democrats will have three legal experts as witnesses, Republicans just two. In addition to the Democrats’ three witnesses, two others submitted written statements, both blasting the Supreme Court’s ethical lapses.
Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify, but he declined.
You can watch the hearing live on C-SPAN online or on cable, at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website, or below or at this link.
Chief Justice Doubles Down in Letter to Senate Dems – One Day Before Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
Chief Justice John Roberts is doubling down on his claim that the U.S. Supreme Court needs no ethics reforms in the wake of bombshell reports that at least two justices have engaged in what some consider corruption.
Late Monday afternoon, in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats (below), the Chief Justice revealed the Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices he had sent as proof of his justices’ dedication to ethics, which was adopted unanimously, had been signed the very day he sent it to Chairman Dick Durbin: April 25.
He also revealed that the last time Supreme Court justices had adopted a statement on ethics was 30 years ago, in 1993. While Supreme Court justices have a lifetime appointment, that would mean that only Justice Clarence Thomas had signed onto the code of ethics before last week. Coincidentally, Justice Thomas is the justice most of the allegations of corruption have centered on, although Justice Neil Gorsuch’s failure to reveal that a law firm chief had purchased land from him is attracting ethical concerns, and the Chief Justice is facing public scrutiny after it was revealed his wife has made over $10 million by placing attorneys into law firms, some of which have business before the Supreme Court.
Defending the justices’ actions, Chief Justice Roberts told Chairman Durbin and the Senate Judiciary Democrats that “Justices consult a wide variety of guidance on ethics issues, including statutes, judicial opinions, advice from Judicial Conference Committees and the Court’s Legal Office, scholarly commentary, and historical practice, among other sources.”
READ MORE: ‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
That may be true, but according to reporting from ProPublica, Justice Thomas claimed he had consulted with fellow Justices and others when he first joined the court in 1991 and decided he was under no obligation to report on his annual financial disclose forms that over the past 20 years or so billionaire Harlan Crow had provided possibly millions of dollars worth of luxury, all-expenses-paid travel, vacations, food, lodging, and clothing, and even purchased his mother’s house, where she now lives rent free.
On Tuesday the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on ethics reform for the Supreme Court.
Chairman Durbin had invited the Chief Justice to attend, or send a justice of his choosing in his place, but Roberts refused.
Tuesday’s hearing begins at 10 AM ET. You can watch it live here.
READ MORE: Tacopina Requests Mistrial on Multiple Grounds, Including Judge Would Not Let Him Explain to Jury Why His Table Is Bigger
The Justice’s latest intransigence comes after Justice Alito gave what many saw as a damning interview last week to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal. During that interview he said he believes he knows who leaked the draft copy of his ruling in the Dobbs case last year, which overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade decision that found women have a constitutional right to abortion. And he insists it was not a conservative.
U.S Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on Monday blasted Alito: “Right, this is appropriate judicial behavior, to publicly blame the non-FedSoc side of the Court for his opinion leak without a shred of proof.”
Read the Chief Justice’s letter below or at this link.
NEWS: Chief Justice Roberts has responded to our letter asking questions about the Statement on Ethics Principles he sent us last week.
These answers further highlight the need for meaningful Supreme Court ethics reform, which the Committee will discuss at our hearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/K7R8FeLMvs
— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 1, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
CNN immediately came under fire Monday afternoon when the flailing news network announced it will host a “presidential town hall” next week featuring Donald Trump, the ex-president who is under criminal felony indictment, currently being sued in a civil rape and defamation case, and under multiple other likely criminal investigations including for his actions surrounding his January 6, 2021 insurrection and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“The event,” CNN revealed, “will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.”
No other candidates, announced or unannounced, appear to have been invited to attend, making it an entire show focused on the ex-president who lost his re-election bid by 7,059,526 votes.
The 2024 presidential election is 18 months away.
Former CNN and MSNBC journalist Keith Olbermann declared that CNN was “committing journalistic suicide.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Suing’: Montana Democrat Silenced by Republicans in Battle Over Transgender Health Care Files Lawsuit
“If there was ONE consensus about 2024 it was that ‘covering’ Trump the way they did in 2016 (handing him live blocks of free airtime with no fact-checking possible) was irresponsible,” he observed. “And CNN’s doing it.”
He did not stop there.
Olbermann blasted CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, saying, “I think we can say Chris Licht’s conversion of [CNN] into a political and journalistic whorehouse is complete.”
“First, CNN systematically purged anyone on the network who was deemed too anti-Trump,” journalist and Popular Information founder Judd Legum noted. “Now this.”
Calling CNN’s Trump town hall “irresponsible,” David Rothkopf, the well-known foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst, commentator, and author warned it will be a “sham” if it does not begin with the question, “You lead an insurrection against the government of the US, why should any American voter support a candidate who sought to undermine the Constitution, institutions and values he was sworn to uphold?”
“Failing to address the coup attempt, his legal woes, his impeachments, his lies will be disqualifying,” he added.
Writer, filmmaker, artist, and activist Barbara Malmet, a frequent political commentator said,”I’m old enough to remember when Donald called CNN the enemy of the people. Chris Licht is giving him a town hall now. Because platforming an insurrectionist on trial for rape accused of 34 felonies is a thing now.”
“Let’s normalize him more,” lamented top national security attorney Brad Moss. “That’s great.”
Watch CNN’s announcement below or at this link.
Jim Sciutto announces CNN’s Trump town hall pic.twitter.com/paK11IVeMz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
