News
Viral Video: DeSantis in Jerusalem Explodes Over Questions About His Alleged Role in Gitmo Force Feeding
Last summer, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released a campaign ad, painting him as the Tom Cruise character in the popular “Top Gun: Maverick” blockbuster film. Called “Top Gov,” it showed DeSantis in the iconic Aviator sunglasses, wearing a bomber jacket before zipping on a flight suit, walking onto the tarmac, donning a flight helmet, and piloting a fighter jet.
It was a clear attempt to build off the popularity of the film, and to highlight DeSantis’ military bonafides, even if the Florida Republican was not a Navy fighter pilot.
Ron DeSantis did serve in the Navy, but his character was more akin to another Tom Cruise film, “A Few Good Men,” a story about Navy JAG officers.
DeSantis is a Yale graduate who went on to teach history at a Georgia private college prep school (his time there too is seen as controversial) before getting his law degree at Harvard.
He served in the Navy from 2004-2019, not as a fighter pilot but as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer “at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba,” according to his official biography. He essentially was a lawyer whose job it was to protect the rights of those detained at Gitmo.
READ MORE: ‘Expect Decisions Soon’: Legal Experts Say Special Counsel Could Decide on Charging Trump Now That Pence Has Testified
But there have been allegations made that he supported the force-feeding of Gitmo prisoners, which the United Nations Human Rights Commission says amounts to a form of torture.
“Hundreds of ‘enemy combatants,’ held without charges, had gone on hunger strikes. As pressure grew to end the protests, DeSantis later said, he was part of a team of military lawyers asked what could be done,” The Washington Post, revisiting the issue, reported last month.
“’Hey, you actually can force-feed,’ DeSantis said he responded in his role as a legal adviser. ‘Here’s what you can do. Here’s kind of the rules for that.’”
“Ultimately,” The Post reported, “it was the Pentagon’s decision to authorize force-feeding. Detainees were strapped into a chair and a lubricated tube was stuffed down their nose so a nurse could pour down two cans of a protein drink, according to military records. The detainees’ lawyers tried and failed to stop the painful practice, arguing that it violated international torture conventions.”
DeSantis has denied the allegations, including in an interview last month with Piers Morgan.
READ MORE: Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
CBS News (video below) compared that interview with remarks DeSantis made in 2018, which The Post quoted. In 2018 DeSantis said, “everything at that time was legal in nature one way or another.”
But he was once again asked about it this week, during what his office is describing as an “international trade mission” to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
It was in Israel where he got the Gitmo question, and for the second time this week DeSantis’ response to a reporter’s simple question while he traveled overseas has gone viral.
On Monday in Japan, a reporter had asked him about his poor presidential-candidate polling numbers, which continue to sink.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” was DeSantis’ snarky response, which wasn’t helped by what many noticed as his curiously bobbing head movements.
That video has now been viewed 7.7 million times on Twitter.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023
That was Monday.
On Thursday, DeSantis exploded on a reporter when asked about the Guantanamo Bay allegations related to the force-feeding prisoners.
“No no, no, all that’s BS,” DeSantis replied (video below) before the reporter could even finish his question.
“Totally BS,” he added as he tried to move on to another reporter.
READ MORE: ‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
Asked again about force-feedings, Desantis snarled in response, “Who said that?”
“How would they know me? OK thank about that. Do you honestly believe that’s credible? So this is 2006, I’m a junior officer. Do you honestly think that they would’ve remembered me from Adam? Of course not,” he responded angrily, during the press conference in Jerusalem at the Museum of Tolerance.
“They’re just trying to get into the news because they know people like you will consume it because it fits your pre-ordained narrative.”
Ron DeSantis just had a MELTDOWN when questioned about his time working at Guantanamo Bay on tour in Jerusalem.
Without FDLE to target journalists, Florida’s governor has NO CLUE how to respond to questions.
This happened at Israel’s Museum of Tolerance.pic.twitter.com/VlorMiv0c3
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 27, 2023
Insider reports that “Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen, was held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years, and has told news outlets that DeSantis witnessed him being force fed during a hunger strike in 2006.”
“As I tried to break free, I noticed DeSantis’s handsome face among the crowd at the other side of the chain link. He was watching me struggle. He was smiling and laughing with other officers as I screamed in pain,” Adayfi in an op-ed for Al Jazeera.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Questions Raised After ‘Serious Omissions’ Discovered in Kavanaugh Confirmation Investigation
New questions are being raised about a GOP-authored Senate report that conclusively cleared now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault allegations brought forward at his confirmation hearings.
According to a report from the Guardian, there are “serious omissions” of facts in the report, with the Guardian’s Stephanie Kirchgaessner writing that report, done at the behest of then-Senate Judicary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), contained a major misstatement of facts.
As the Guardian report notes, “It prominently included an unfounded and unverified claim that one of Kavanaugh’s accusers – a fellow Yale graduate named Deborah Ramirez – was ‘likely’ mistaken when she alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dormitory party because another Yale student was allegedly known for such acts.”
However, as the report points out it was case of mistaken identity instead suggested by a lawyer working in conjunction with Mike Davis, lead counsel for the GOP-led committee.
“The suggestion that Kavanaugh was the victim of mistaken identity was sent to the judiciary committee by a Colorado-based attorney named Joseph C Smith Jr, according to a non-redacted copy of a 2018 email obtained by the Guardian,” the report states before adding, “Smith was also a member of the Federalist Society, which strongly supported Kavanaugh’s supreme court nomination, and appears to have a professional relationship with the Federalist Society’s co-founder, Leonard Leo, whom he thanked in the acknowledgments of his book Under God: George Washington and the Question of Church and State.”
“The allegation that Ramirez was likely mistaken was included in the Senate committee’s final report even though [Jack] Maxey – who was described but not named – was not attending Yale at the time of the alleged incident,” the Guardian is reporting. “In an interview with the Guardian, Maxey confirmed that he was still a senior in high school at the time of the alleged incident, and said he had never been contacted by any of the Republican staffers who were conducting the investigation.”
According to Maxey, “I was not at Yale. I was a senior in high school at the time. I was not in New Haven. These people can say what they want, and there are no consequences, ever.”
You can read more here.
News
‘Expect Decisions Soon’: Legal Experts Say Special Counsel Could Decide on Charging Trump Now That Pence Has Testified
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s “historic” testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump‘s efforts surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection and to overturn the 2020 election should allow Special Counsel Jack Smith to reach a decision “soon” on whether or not to charge the ex-president.
“Expect decisions soon from Jack Smith. Very little reason to dawdle now, particularly on MAL charges,” said Andrew Weissman, referring to Trump’s unlawful retention and refusal to return classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago. Weissman is a former FBI General Counsel, served two decades at the Dept. of Justice, and was the lead prosecutor during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“Another historic benchmark: Donald Trump’s VP, Mike Pence, just testified in the grand jury about the crimes of his former boss,” said Glenn Kirschner, a federal prosecutor for 30 years who is now an MSNBC legal analyst. “Take it from this old prosecutor-Pence’s testimony is sharply incriminating of Trump & moves the needle further in the direction of a Trump indictment.”
“You want to hear it through Pence’s eyes,” said former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance on MSNBC Thursday afternoon, explaining that Smith needed to understand Trump’s actions as his vice president saw them. She noted it’s likely “close” to the end of Smith’s investigation, but hedged, “I’m not sure that I would want to go that far,” as saying it’s the end of the process, before going to the grand jury to ask for an indictment. Vance noted there are “procedural” issues to address, including being able to hand over discovery and “negotiating” with witnesses to ensure they want to testify.
MSNBC anchor and chief legal correspondent Ari Melber offered additional details on why Pence’s testimony is so critical, including that with it Jack Smith can now make decisions not only on charging Trump, but others who may have ben involved.
Watch Melber’s remarks below or at this link.
Ari Melber on Mike Pence, “We have evidence that shows Pence has firsthand information that few or no other people have. ” pic.twitter.com/V3R7PxF673
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 27, 2023
News
‘Appalling and Unbefitting’: Dem Blasts Nikki Haley for Saying It’s a ‘Fact’ Biden Will ‘Likely’ Die in 5 Years
Nikki Haley, the former Trump UN Ambassador who is now running against him, has declared it is “a matter of fact” that President Joe Biden will probably die in office if re-elected, and Vice President Kamala Harris will take over as President. Earlier this year Haley expressed outrage after a CNN anchor said at 51 she was not in her prime.
President Biden “announced that he’s running again in 2024,” Haley told Fox News on Wednesday, “and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”
Also on Wednesday, as CNBC reports, Biden said at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, “with regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number.”
“It doesn’t register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good.”
READ MORE: ‘Disgusting Filth’: Critics and Adoptees Blast Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim a Stepmom Is ‘Not a Mother’
Later that evening President Biden held a state dinner in honor of the South Korean President, who performed a rendition of the 1971 Don McLean hit, “American Pie,” with Biden celebrating him afterward.
President Joe Biden reacts as President Yoon Suk Yeol of Korea sings “American Pie” by Don McLean, during the entertainment portion of the State Dinner. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/4ZgfFe6PYQ
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) April 27, 2023
South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a mic and sang the Don Mclean classic “American Pie” to an astonished audience at the White House state dinner.
“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told his counterpart. https://t.co/MIYlQuZvwk pic.twitter.com/uFhJBymKEP
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023
Meanwhile, Haley is being roundly chastised for her agist remarks.
“Nikki Haley has kickstarted the race to the bottom for the GOP,” said Democratic former U.S. Senator Doug Jones. “Her comments are more than disrespectful, they are disgusting, appalling and unbefitting a candidate for the highest office in the land. Sadly this is where the GOP is today – personal attacks with no substance. This is just the beginning of the vile comments that we can expect as the 2024 campaign goes forward and @JoeBiden continues to gain momentum.”
Jones added, “we cannot let the MAGA faction of the GOP get away with this. Someone has to stand for decency and if they won’t we have to.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News2 days ago
Judge in Rape Defamation Trial Issues Warning After Trump Makes ‘Entirely Inappropriate’ Comments About Lawsuit
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Trump a No Show at His Rape and Defamation Trial, Says He Will Be a No Show at the GOP Debates
- News2 days ago
A Top Putin Official Came to the US and Complained About Tucker Carlson Being Fired (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘That Was Criminal’: Navarro Accuses Former Top Trump Aides of Siphoning Off Campaign Funds Into Their Own Pockets
- News3 days ago
‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
- News3 days ago
‘Subpoena Him’: Critics Blast Chief Justice’s ‘Hubris’ Over Refusal to Testify on SCOTUS Ethics Amid Pattern of ‘Corruption’
- News3 days ago
‘Lunatic Sliding Into Senility’: Fox News Lawyers Feared Rupert Murdoch Would Be ‘Disgraced on the Stand’ – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Tim Scott Transforms From ‘Kinder, Gentler’ Republican to Calling the Left the ‘Enemy’ of the American People (Video)