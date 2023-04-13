News
‘Enough Already’: Trump Has ‘Gotten So Boring’ People Just Want Him to Go Away Says Former Associate
Reacting to an NBC live remote outside a Manhattan courthouse where no one — not even the local TV stations– were awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump today, former Trump business associate Donnie Deutsch suggested the former president’s legal problems have become tedious and people are quickly losing interest in him.
Appearing on “Morning Joe,” Deutch was asked about the lack of interest in Trump on Thursday morning after the media and onlooker crush that greeted his indictment last week which led him to reply, “I’m bored.”
“It’s gotten so boring,” Deutsch admitted. “We indicted a U.S. president for the first time in our history just ten days ago, or whatever the day was, and you hear this new charge you just start to blank over it.”
“It’s just — he’s gotten to be, as the indictments, and they’ll continue to add up we’ll see obstruction of justice, we’ll probably see Georgia, I’m hearing this from more and more people, they want — not the 20%, not his base, not what we see in the polls there but the overall general populace –has had enough. This latest chapter seems to be ‘enough already, I can’t look at this guy anymore, I don’t want to see this guy anymore.'”
“There is a saturation point; you thought we would have hit it years ago. but something feels a little different this time,” he added.
‘Florida May Not Be a Safe Place to Move or Visit’ Warns Top LGBTQ Org in ‘Unprecedented’ Travel Advisory
A top LGBTQ equal rights organization has issued an extensive and wide-ranging travel advisory for anyone considering moving or traveling to Florida.
Calling it an “unprecedented step,” Equality Florida says their travel advisory “comes after passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws and allow untrained, unpermitted carry, and foment racial prejudice.”
Equality Florida also warns that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has “weaponized state agencies to impose sanctions against businesses large and small that disagree with his attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
The advisory notes that “Florida has recently adopted a slate of hateful laws, and is fast-tracking additional measures that directly target the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and basic freedoms broadly. Already, those policies have led Florida parents to consider relocating, prospective students to cross Florida colleges and universities off their lists, events and conferences to cancel future gatherings, and the United States military to offer redeployment for service members whose families are now unsafe in the state.”
Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s co-founder and executive director adds, “As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms.”
“While losing conferences, and top students who have written off Florida threatens lasting damage to our state, it is most heartbreaking to hear from parents who are selling their homes and moving because school censorship, book bans and health care restrictions have made their home state less safe for their children.”
The travel advisory provides extensive detail and examples across multiple areas including: Assaults on Medical Freedom, Assaults on Academic Freedom, Censorship and Erasure of the LGBTQ Community, Assaults on Arts, Entertainment, and Sports Participation, Assaults on Business, Efforts to Foment Racial Prejudice, Repealing of Gun Safety Laws, and Attacks on Immigrant Communities.
In response, WFTV reports Bryan Griffin, press secretary to Governor DeSantis, called the advisory a “political stunt.”
Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf responds, telling NCRM that Griffin’s remarks tell “us all we need to know that when asked, the governor’s office did not deny any of the very real harms laid out in our advisory today or the warnings issued by other organizations.”
The Tallahassee Democrat reports Florida’s “Republican lawmakers have filed at least 18 bills that directly or indirectly target transgender Floridians and in some cases the broader LGBTQ community,” and cites “counts maintained by advocates.”
The newspaper also notes Equality Florida’s warning comes “days after Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, compared transgender people to ‘mutants’, ‘demons’ and ‘imps,’ during discussion of legislation that requires people to use public restrooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. It would effectively bar transgender people from facilities that match their gender identity. It also came a day after Senate lawmakers voted to amp up regulations on drag shows, something advocates fear could impact Pride festivals.”
Florida NAACP members last month “unanimously voted to ask the group’s national board to issue a travel advisory,” which Gov. DeSantis at the time labeled a “joke.”
Equality Florida notes that the “Florida Immigrant Coalition, a statewide immigrant rights coalition of 65 member organizations and over 100 allies, also issued a travel advisory today.”
This article has been updated to include the response from Equality Florida’s Brandon Wolf.
(Disclosure: Raw Story/AlterNet CEO John Byrne is a donor to Equality Florida.)
‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
A Delaware judge delivered a damning rebuke to attorneys for Fox News on Wednesday, and warned he is likely to appoint a “special master” to ensure evidence is submitted to Dominion Voting Systems, just one day after he repeatedly admonished the right-wing media conglomerate’s lawyers for withholding critical information in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
Judge Eric Davis also announced he likely will conduct an investigation to determine if Fox News attorneys withheld evidence in the trial, slated to begin next week on Monday, The New York Times reports.
“The rebuke came after lawyers for Dominion, which is suing for defamation, revealed a number of instances in which Fox’s lawyers had not turned over evidence in a timely manner. That evidence included recordings of the Fox News host Maria Bartiromo talking with former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, which Dominion said had been turned over only a week ago.”
READ MORE: Dominion Wins ‘Blockbuster Victories’ Against Fox News – Last Legal Issue Will Be Decided by a Jury: Report
Judge Davis ordered Fox News to “do everything they can” to make any witnesses Dominion needed for depositions available, adding, “it will be at a cost to Fox.”
One of those witnesses could be Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman of Fox Corporation.
Judge Davis “also said he would very likely appoint a special master to investigate Fox’s handling of discovery of documents and the question of whether Fox had inappropriately withheld details about Rupert Murdoch’s role as a corporate officer of Fox News,” The Times adds.
Attorneys for Dominion on Tuesday raised the issue that Fox News was late to nail down exactly who are considered corporate officers of Fox News, “which is critical to discovery procedures in civil litigation,” The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple had reported in a series of live tweets during the pre-trial hearing.
“We have been litigating based upon this false premise that Rupert Murdoch wasn’t an officer of Fox News,” a Dominion lawyer told Judge Davis on Wednesday, noting they would have conducted far wider discovery had that fact been made earlier.
In a stunning move, only on Sunday did Fox News attorneys finally notify Dominion that Murdoch should be added to the short list of official corporate officers. Dominion’s attorneys told the judge that adding Murdoch at the last minute was problematic, because they had not conducted discovery interviews with the media magnate.
“You have a credibility problem,” Judge Davis warned Fox News attorneys on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Davis “said he was very concerned that there had been ‘misrepresentations to the court.'”
“This is very serious,” he also said.
Image: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock
Sarah Sanders Asks Applicants to Write 500 Words on What They Admire About Her Most While Applying for a State Board Job
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asking applicants to serve on state boards and commissions to write explanations of what they admire about her leadership most, reported the Arkansas Times on Tuesday.
“Looking to serve your state in some official capacity? First, kiss the ring,” wrote Austin Bailey. “The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: ‘What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'”
As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”
This questionnaire was first flagged by Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas Legislature who now characterizes himself as a “politically homeless conservatarian” and compared Sanders’ hiring practices to that of a “banana republic.”
Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary and emerged back onto the national stage with a response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address described by one analyst as “dystopian,” has been a frequent source of controversy.
She recently signed a measure in Arkansas to turbocharge school privatization while imposing a version of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law in classrooms.
