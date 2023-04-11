RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Bombshell Report Reveals 1000 US Citizen Children Were Also Separated From Parents Under Trump and Miller Policies
A “significant” number of children who were U.S. citizens were separated by the Trump administration from their parents, a result of the then-president’s broader “zero-tolerance” anti-immigrant polices created to send a message to migrants in Central America to not travel to the United States or risk their families being permanently destroyed.
“A government task force is tracking the fates of U.S. citizen children taken from migrant parents during the Trump administration. Some have spent years in foster care,” The New York Times revealed in a bombshell report Tuesday. “Hundreds, and possibly as many as 1,000, children born to immigrant parents in the United States were removed from them at the border, according to lawyers and immigrant advocates who are working with the government to find the families.”
Just as with the more than 5000 immigrant children the Trump administration separated from their families who the Biden administration has been actively working to re-unite, some of the 1000 children who are U.S. citizens have also yet to be reunited with their families.
“In many cases, the U.S.-born children were placed into foster care for lengthy periods, and some have yet to be reunited with their parents, lost in the system nearly five years after the separations took place.”
The Trump administration built what many called concentration camps to house the thousands of migrant children it had taken from their parents, as Trump administration attorneys argued in court the children did not need soap or toothbrushes.
The Times notes, “anyone wronged by the United States can bring claims against the government, and many families are doing so with the help of the A.C.L.U. as well as other groups and private lawyers.”
Attorney Leecia Welch, deputy litigation director at Children’s Rights, told The Times, “When you think it can’t get any worse, you hear additional facts about the horror of the policy.”
That child separation policy was created and promoted by White House Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, a far-right extremist who “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection
One of the organizers of a Boston anti-LGBTQ “Straight Pride” event has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Mark Sahady, 48, of Malden, Massachusetts, is facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Sahady is the vice president of Super Happy Fun America, the organization that held the widely-mocked “Straight Pride” parade in Boston in 2019. On its website the group claims it “is a right of center civil rights organization focusing on defending the Constitution, opposing gender madness and defeating cultural Marxism.”
In reality, the organization’s leaders reportedly have ties to far-right wing extremists. Sahady reportedly has endorsed throwing liberals from helicopters.
The Boston Herald adds that Sahady is facing charges that could land him in prison with a 20-year sentence.
“Sahady is alleged to have posted several messages on social media prior to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, calling for ‘millions of Americans’ to ‘show up in DC on January 6 to support the legitimate president, Donald Trump, and show Democrats what they will be facing if they continue to try and steal the presidency,’ according to court documents.”
The night before the 2021 insurrection, Super Happy Fun America bragged they were sending 11 buses to the U.S. Capitol.
Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there! pic.twitter.com/66ktWpwZKL
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) January 6, 2021
In late December of 2020 the group also promoted they would be traveling to D.C., echoing Donald Trump’s infamous “will be wild” call for supporters to attend his January 6 rally.
SHFA will be in DC once again on January 6th to get wild
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) December 29, 2020
Award-winning journalist Kathy Curran reported on January 19, 2021, one day before Joe Biden was sworn in as President, that Sahady and Super Happy Fun America’s Director, Suzanne Ianni, had been arrested.
Members of the local group “Super Happy Fun America” were arrested by @fbiboston agents this for their alleged roles in the breach of the Capitol. Suzanne Ianni-Natick and Mark Sahady-Malden. They each face 2 charges including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/UhqJDGo9vk
— Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) January 19, 2021
In 2019, The Daily Beast warned about the organizers of the “Straight Pride” parade, saying they “are not your average aggrieved white men. They are members of a far-right organization with a penchant for anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.”
Sahady “has a long history participating in controversial right-wing events around Boston as an organizer for Resist Marxism,” The Daily Beast reported, adding this stunning allegation: “In Facebook posts, Sahady has endorsed the far-right ‘helicopter’ meme, which calls for liberals to be thrown from helicopters as in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile.”
“’We may get to throw anti-American communists from helicopters sooner than we thought,’ Sahady wrote in one Facebook post.”
On Friday, the DOJ stated Sahady “was initially charged by criminal complaint with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. A superseding information, filed in March of 2022, added the charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. A second superseding information, filed in March of 2023, added the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The indictment, filed April 5, 2023, adds the felony charge.”
Texas County to Consider Shutting Down Library After Judge Orders Books With LGBTQ and Racial Content Returned to Shelves
Officials in Llano County, Texas will meet this week to decide if they will close their local public library system and terminate all employees after a federal judge last week ordered 12 books with LGBTQ and race-related content to be returned to library shelves.
Seven residents sued the county after books including “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, “They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti, and “Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen” by Jazz Jennings were taken off library shelves, CNN reports.
In their First and Fourteenth Amendment lawsuit residents says their civil rights were violated. A federal judge agreed, ordering the county to put the books back on the shelves within 24 hours.
“They argue in the suit that their First Amendment rights to access and receive ideas had been infringed when officials limited access to certain books based on their content and messages. The county residents also alleged their 14th Amendment right to due process was violated as the books were removed without notice or ability to appeal,” The Texas Tribune reports.
“U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman wrote in an opinion filed Thursday that the plaintiffs had ‘clearly met their burden to show that these are content-based restrictions that are unlikely to pass constitutional muster.’”
The Tribune’s Alejandro Serrano Monday evening reported, “Less than two weeks after a federal judge ordered Llano County officials to return to the public library system books they’d removed and allow them to be checked out again, officials this week will consider shutting down the library.”
Serrano posted a copy of a special meeting agenda, and this link to it.
One agenda item reads: “Continue or cease operations of the current physical Llano County Library System pending further guidance from the Federal Courts. This action item will include discussion and action regarding the continued employment and/or status of the Llano County Library System employees and the feasibility of the use of the library premises by the public.”
That’s according to an agenda for a special meeting called for Thursday. Here is the agenda, which includes an item to continue or cease operations of the current physical library system + employment of the system’s employees.https://t.co/ZGiC4nQXVt pic.twitter.com/30065UXeGZ
— Alejandro Serrano (@serrano_alej) April 10, 2023
“Two of the members of the commissioners court — the county judge and a precinct commissioner — are named defendants in the suit challenging the book removals,” Serrano adds. “The defendants have appealed the federal judge’s temporary injunction with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.”
Image: Amy Johansson/Shutterstock
Jim Jordan Subpoenas FBI Director Wray Over Bureau’s ‘Handling of Domestic Violent Extremism Investigations’
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has issued a subpoena to the Director of the FBI over the Bureau’s alleged efforts to develop “sources” in local Catholic Churches, and a now-withdrawn memo from a local field office that reportedly discussed the possibility some right-wing Catholics might pose possible domestic terror threats.
Jordan, who also heads the House GOP’s new, specially-constituted Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, appears to be using the new committee as a bullhorn to amplify far-right wing conspiracy theories about alleged incidents of anti-conservative bias, while attacking government officials who he sees as enemies of the far-right. His committee has not investigated any instances of anti-liberal bias.
But this new subpoena of FBI Director Wray (Jordan infamously to this day has refused to comply with a lawful subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack) comes under the auspices of Jordan’s Judiciary Committee, despite Jordan tweeting it out via his Weaponization Committee account.
? #BREAKING: We now know the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one ?????????? employee, sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” pic.twitter.com/97veIGtvq4
— Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023
“The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) handling of domestic violent extremism investigations against Catholic Americans and its effect on protected First Amendment activity,” Jordan’s letter begins. There is no proof his allegations are credible.
Commonweal, a liberal Catholic magazine, explored the issue last month, mocking the far-right’s outrage, and noting: “Those who’ve been quick to call the FBI anti-Catholic should recognize that far-right Catholic websites do publish a great deal of material that would draw and affirm racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, especially anti-Semites. Catholic leaders and spokespersons should condemn that more forcefully.”
The FBI withdrew the memo after it was leaked. The far-right jumped on the memo as yet another alleged example of anti-Christian bias of the federal government. In reality, it was a memo drafted by one Richmond, Virginia FBI agent.
The now-withdrawn FBI memo, The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported in February, “said the agency was investigating Catholics who have possible ties to ‘the far-right white nationalist movement.'”
In his letter, Jordan claims: “Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith. This shocking information reinforces our need for all responsive documents, and the Committee is issuing a subpoena to you to compel your full cooperation.”
Commonweal also wrote that it’s “easy to make fun of the leaked FBI memo that proposed infiltrating radical-traditionalist Catholic organizations to gather intelligence on the violent extremists said to be drawn to them and, supposedly, their celebrations of the Tridentine Mass. As one op-ed writer scoffed in the Washington Post, ‘the most dangerous thing a Rad Trad might do is leave a rosary lying about for someone to slip on.'”
“It’s also easy to be outraged, especially if you misinterpret the FBI memo in the way twenty Republican attorneys general did in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland: ‘The memorandum’s targeting of Catholics because they prefer to pray in the ancient liturgical language of the Church, and the tactics it proposes for dealing with those Catholics, harkens back to some of the worst chapters of our past.'”
It’s also important to remind Americans that Republican outrage during the early days of the Obama administration over a Dept. of Homeland Security “report warning that home-grown extremists are organizing and targeting military veterans for recruitment,” was so vilified – because those extremists were right-wing extremists – DHS withdrew the report.
That helped enable the rise of right-wing violent extremism, including white supremacist and white nationalist hate groups, that America faces today.
In 2021, President Joe Biden said, “Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland.”
Watch President Biden’s remarks below or at this link.
