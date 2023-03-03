News
You Might Be Gay if You Drink Tap Water Says DeSantis Nominee Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Evil’
Last year in response to Disney criticizing his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Governor Ron DeSantis stripped the self-governing rights from the Magic Kingdom, and followed up this year by installing his own appointees, mostly donors, to the board that controls the special district which is largely Disney World. One of the five people the far-right wing Florida Republican has placed on the board is a former pastor who thinks drinking tap water can make you gay, being gay is a weakness and “shameful,” and LGBTQ people are “deviant” and “evil.”
Ron Peri is Chairman and CEO of The Gathering USA, which The Daily Beast reports “regularly spews nonsense about ‘Christian Nationalism‘ and the decaying of local schools,” while CNN calls it “a Christian ministry focused on outreach to men.”
CNN’s KFile reports Peri has “frequently” made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ people, and “shared a baseless conspiracy theory that tap water could be making more people gay.”
“’So why are there homosexuals today? There are any number of reasons, you know, that are given. Some would say the increase in estrogen in our societies. You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out,’ Peri baselessly said in a January 2022 Zoom discussion, later put on YouTube.”
“The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years,” he has also claimed. “You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.”
“But the big part I would suggest to you, based upon what it’s saying here, is the removal of constraint,” Peri also said. “So our society provided the constraint. And so, which is the responsibility of a society to constrain people from doing evil? Well, you remove the constraints, and then evil occurs.”
“There are a lot of unhealthy effects of a homosexual lifestyle,” Peri has also falsely claimed. “There are diseases, but it goes beyond that.”
The Florida Senate must confirm Peri and the other four nominees for them to serve on the board that oversees the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Trump Has a 5-Point Attack Plan Designed to Annihilate DeSantis as a Presidential Candidate: Report
Among political pundits, there has been a great deal of debate on how well Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will perform against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary — that is, assuming that DeSantis decides to run. Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson (a former Republican strategist) and “Real Time” host Bill Maher both view Trump as the likely nominee; right-wing firebrand author Ann Coulter, on the other hand, is a former Trump supporter turned scathing Trump critic who is very bullish on DeSantis and believes that Trump is “done” and “over” in the Republican Party.
Wilson, in an interview with The Guardian, predicted that Trump will crush DeSantis in the primary when the reelected Florida governor feels the full weight of Trump’s cruelty and viciousness. Trump has recently stepped up his attacks on DeSantis, and a report published by Axios on March 3 describes the ex-president’s anti-DeSantis game plan.
According to Axios reporters Mike Allen and Josh Kraushaar, Trump “is convinced his attacks on Ron DeSantis are chipping away at the Florida governor’s support and confidence, sources and friends familiar with Trump’s thinking say.” And Trump “hopes to scare DeSantis out of running, or at least damage him if he follows through on signs he will enter the race.”
Trump, Allen and Kraushaar report, hopes to bring down DeSantis as a possible presidential candidate by “branding him” in “five areas,” which are: (1) “DeSantis’ past support for changes to Social Security and Medicare,” (2) DeSantis’ “disloyalty to Trump after he helped DeSantis get elected governor in 2018,” (3) “cast DeSantis as a lackey of former House Speaker Paul Ryan,” (4) “DeSantis’ response to COVID,” and (5) “portray DeSantis as wishy-washy on the war” in Ukraine.
Trump plays hardball, but how effective the five-point line of attack that Axios describes will be against DeSantis remains to be seen.
An anonymously-quoted source described by Allen and Kraushaar as a “Trump confidant” told Axios, “There’s a pre-Trump Ron, and there’s a post-Trump Ron. He used to be a Reagan Republican. That’s where he comes from. He’s now awkwardly trying to square his views up with the populist nationalist feeling of that party.”
Read Axios’ full report at this link.
Santos Says ‘No Comment’ After Ethics Committee Announces Investigation Over Possible ‘Unlawful Activity’
The House Ethics Committee has opened an official investigation into four complaints against U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), including possible unlawful activity and possible “sexual misconduct.
Santos says he will not comment.
“The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating,” a statement on his official Twitter account reads. “There will be no further comment made at this time.”
The Committee says it will “determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”
U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) an attorney and former prosecutor, will chair the subcommittee investigating Santos. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a former Chair of the House Ethics Committee, and also an attorney, will be the subcommittee’s Ranking Member.
There is a massive list of lies Santos has told. Polls show the majority of his constituents want him to resign. There are at least several other investigations surrounding Santos. Earlier this week MSNBC reported the U.S. Secret Service spoke with Santos in connection with a 2017 probe of international credit card fraud.
Last week it was reported Santos lied to a judge to help a man he claimed was a “family friend,” who he had known for only a year.
Watch: Matt Schlapp Gets Pulled Away From Reporter at CPAC Asking About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him
Right-wing activist and lobbyist Matt Schlapp, the embattled chairman of the political organization that hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), avoided a reporter’s questions Thursday about a male Republican campaign operative’s sexual assault allegations against him, and ultimately was pulled away by his arm rather than face the questions.
The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia tried to get Schlapp to respond to the claims by the man who at the time was an aide to the Herschel Walker campaign. He is reportedly suing Schlapp in a $9.4 million battery, defamation, and conspiracy lawsuit after the CPAC leader refused to admit to allegations he was “aggressively fondling” the man’s “genital area in a sustained fashion” while he was driving Schlapp to his hotel.
In the video (below), Garcia can be heard saying to Schlapp, “What’s your response to the allegation –” but then a woman interjects, asking, “How’s your wife?”
“She’s great,” Schlapp responds.
Seconds later, as Schlapp walks away from reporters, Garcia again asks, “Mr. Schlapp, what’s your response to the allegations against you at this moment?”
Schlapp ignores the question, and continues to walk away.
A man then says loudly, “You need to drop it, it’s false, it’s fake news.”
Garcia again asks Schlapp for his response. At that point another man grabs Schlapp’s arm and pulls him away.
In January, The New York Times reported the lawsuit “also accuses Mr. Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, who served as Mr. Trump’s White House director of strategic communications, of defamation and conspiracy, claiming that they coordinated a campaign to discredit the Walker aide and his allegations.”
In a video recorded just after the alleged assault the man says, “Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me.”
Watch Schlapp below or at this link.
Here is Matt Schlapp avoiding my question about the allegations against him. pic.twitter.com/M5bqixKMUx
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 2, 2023
