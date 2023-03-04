‘That’s Dead People!’ Jon Stewart Blasts Oklahoma Republican in Tense Exchange Over Guns

A Republican lawmaker who earlier this year authored a bill that aims to further loosen gun restrictions appeared on “The Problem with Jon Stewart” Friday arguing that the solution to gun violence is more guns. Stewart’s guest, Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, got an earful.

During a tense exchange, Dahm nodded when asked if he believed that more guns would enhance public safety but didn’t have any good answers.

And then Stewart pounced.

“I’m not against the second amendment, I don’t want to ban guns. But you’re saying more guns makes us more safe. “So when?” Stewart said.

“We’ve got 400 million guns in the country. We had an increase, and gun deaths went up. So when, exactly, does this curve hit that takes it down?

“Would a billion guns do it?”

“You’re bringing chaos to order,” Stewart continued.

“We have 50,000 gun-related deaths. That’s not a subjective opinion. That’s dead people.”

Dahm said the approximately 50,000 gun deaths in America are a fraction of the nation’s population and noted obesity claimed more lives last year than gun deaths, to which Stewart replied “Right, and you’re the guy saying ‘you know what would help this’ is, ice cream.”

Dahm earlier this year introduced the “Firearms Freedom Act,” a measure that would make any firearm or ammunition manufactured in the Sooner State exempt from any “federal law, federal taxation, or federal regulation including registration…”

“This bill, along with SB 21 and SB 23 that I filed in December, will provide protection for law-abiding gun owners in Oklahoma,” Dahm said in a statement.

“Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs have already stated that they will not be enforcing the new ATF rule. These bills will provide them with additional support in their stand against federal overreach.”

Watch the segment below or at this link.